Hulk, Spider-Man And Thor Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Last week saw DC Comics dominate, this week, it's all about Marvel with eight out of ten titles.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Hulk #1 Amazing Spider-Man #79 Thor #19 Black Panther #1 Detective Comics #1,045 DC Vs Vampires #2 Death of Doctor Strange #3 Hawkeye Kate Bishop #1 X-Men #5 Wolverine #18

Rodman's Comics: Hawkeye sold out and did very well. Black Panther 1 also sold out. Hulk was not as hot was we had hoped. DC vs Vampires took the top spot with Marvel taking most of the rest.

Ssalesfish: For Thanksgiving week, we were thankful all of our highest subscribed titles, save for Batman, coming out. The margins were really tight on all of the books this week, so the number one spot is not far removed from the number ten spot. Hulk and Black Panther's debut issues were very high on the chart this week, and as could be predicted, X-Men and Detective Comics. Spawn fever still going strong.

Graham Crackers Comics: Some of our titles arrived late this week, so the data is probably a little off, but Hulk smashed the competition. Great to see House of Slaughter #2 on our top 10 as well.

