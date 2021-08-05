Humble Manga Bundle to Benefit Book and Comic Sellers in Need

The Humble Manga Bundle: Isekai by Kodansha is available now through August 26, 2021, on Humble Bundle and features over $840 worth of Isekai manga ebooks, including popular titles like The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon!, Am I Actually the Strongest?, Shangri-La Frontier, I'm Standing on a Million Lives and many more.

Isekai is the fantasy genre that became huge in the last decade from Japan, where a games geek from the real world ends up in the fantasy medieval role-playing world of the games and uses their knowledge of the game rules to triumph in this fantasy world. The stories are often, but not always, comedy as the main character tries to use what are essential cheat codes to win battles in the world and acquire a God Mode. The characters in the fantasy world don't know they're in a game. The genre is often a deconstruction of gaming rules and tropes as well as a satire on gamers and their own obsessions and hang-ups. Good times! The light novels and manga series are the perfect genre for gamers and comic readers who are often both. The Kodansha titles on offer in this Humble Bundle are some of the latest entries in the genre and are currently the most popular in manga fandom.

Additionally, each purchase of this bundle helps support BINC, which helps bookstore owners, booksellers, and comic store employees and owners with unforeseen emergency financial needs.

As BINC's website explains, "Binc is a nonprofit that coordinates charitable programs to strengthen the bookselling community. Our core program provides assistance to employees and shop owners who have a demonstrated financial need arising from severe hardship and/or emergency circumstances. Since its inception, the organization has provided over $9 million in financial assistance and scholarships to more than 9000+ families. Support for the Foundation's programs and services comes from all sectors of the book and comic industries. Our mission is to strengthen the bookselling and comic retail community through charitable programs that support employees and their families. The Foundation was imagined and built by booksellers and proudly continues to be their safety net. It is our vision to be a caring community of book and comic people."

