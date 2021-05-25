Huntress Back-Up Strip Invades Detective Comics #1036 Main Feature

What's up with Huntress? Well, a number of DC Comics titles have been switching to an anthology format. A longer main feature, a smaller back-up feature (or two) and a dollar on the cover price. Some have complained that they are paying extra to read a story they don't want, and they only came in for the main story and this is just another attempt by a comic book publisher to rinse them. Today's Detective Comics #1036 has Huntress make the case against that.

In the previous issue, Detective Comcis #1035, the Huntress back-up strip had Huntress dealing with the fact that Mary Knox, one of the people she cared for in the Narrows – and had an occasionally fractious relationship with – was no more.

And it was her fault. Or at least, her frustration, her lack of care, her not seeing what was going on, that was at fault. And she had to do something about that.

Meanwhile, in the main feature, Batman was dealing with the murder of another woman, Sarah Worth – this time someone more notable to society, with the Gotham police doing what they could to catch the murderer, and Batman doing the same to, following all manner of leads. Something Sarah got, something Mary was not getting. But in today's Detective Comics #1036, while Huntress was trying to find Mary's murder…

Batman is noticing that there is more than one name looking into. It's just that Sarah Worth is, to Gotham, worth it. And Mary Knox is… not.

At which point, the back-up strip invades the main feature, Huntress comes to Batman and suddenly the two stories merge.

As Detective Comics editor Paul Kaminski says, it's all coming together. Does that make the $4.99/$5.99 cover price a little more tolerable?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1036 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Dan Mora, Clayton Henry (CA) Dan Mora

Batman versus Huntress! As the Dark Knight delves into the mystery of Sarah Worth's murder, the only witness who truly knows what happened that fateful evening is Batman's only hope to clear his name. But another hunter is stalking the mysterious killer plaguing the city—and Huntress has also set her sights on Bruce Wayne! The Violet Vengeance of Gotham unleashes holy hell on Batman as trouble brews above and below the city streets! And the backup story, "Huntress and the Hunted," zeroes in on Gotham's own Violet Vengeance! In the previous chapter, her world was rocked by the gruesome murder of a dear friend…but there's more to this sinister scene than meets the eye! Retail: $4.99

