I Am Batman #6 Preview: Welcome to New York

What advantage does Jace Fox have over that other Batman? In I am Batman #6, he has access to decent pizza. Suck it, Gotham City pizza! You may have New York beat in terms of psychopathic criminals — at least since Andrew Cuomo let office — but New York is the place to go if you want something good to eat. Check out the preview below.

I AM BATMAN #6
DC Comics
1221DC017
(W) John Ridley (A) Ken Lashley (CA) Olivier Coipel
Jace Fox's baptism by fire as Batman during "Fear State" was the first step toward his next great challenge—a relocation to the Big Apple! Joining his mother and sisters in the move as they arrive to the city, Jace will find new adventure, a rekindled love, and terrifying new adversaries as "Empire State of Mind" begins!
In Shops: 2/8/2022
SRP: $3.99

