I Am Batman #6 Preview: Welcome to New York

What advantage does Jace Fox have over that other Batman? In I am Batman #6, he has access to decent pizza. Suck it, Gotham City pizza! You may have New York beat in terms of psychopathic criminals — at least since Andrew Cuomo let office — but New York is the place to go if you want something good to eat. Check out the preview below.

I AM BATMAN #6

DC Comics

1221DC017

1221DC018 – I AM BATMAN #6 CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

1221DC019 – I AM BATMAN #6 CVR C ALEXIS FRANKLIN BLACK HISTORY MONTH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A) Ken Lashley (CA) Olivier Coipel

Jace Fox's baptism by fire as Batman during "Fear State" was the first step toward his next great challenge—a relocation to the Big Apple! Joining his mother and sisters in the move as they arrive to the city, Jace will find new adventure, a rekindled love, and terrifying new adversaries as "Empire State of Mind" begins!

In Shops: 2/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.