I Am Not Entirely Sure The Hyatt Has Thought These Signs Through

It's San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition time. And while I may be staying in an AirBNB that used to be a brothel frequented by Wyatt Earp, I am hanging out at the Hyatt. Because at San Diego Comic-Con, that is what one does. It was hear that we witnessed Nicky Barrucci accidentally smash a very expensive vase that was bigger than he was. It was here that I saw a male prominent comics publisher that many presumed was gay, pick up the hottest woman in the world and invited her back to his room. And it was here that, on my way to a very expensive hotel room (alone, of course), I decided that the hallway carpet looked so very very comfortable. And was awoken by hotel staff telling me I must go to my room, but not before photos of my prone form were taken by all and sundry.

So, you know, memories. Including quite extreme and damaging actions taken by the inebriated. So when I saw these massive figurines in the Hyatt hotel lobby, I could only think what will happen around 2am – or probably before – where they are interpreted not so much as an instruction but as a challenge.

It's going to get messy, isn't it? Can we predict scores of photos of people touching the Nutcracker in an inappropriate location and then standing on his base? I really, really think we can…

In 2020, the 53rd San Diego Comic-Con convention was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An "SDCC@Home" digital streaming event was held during the same time period as a replacement for the 2020 event, and again in 2021. However in November, with the restoration of international flights and widespread vaccination, the producers have put on a smaller show. I gambled a stamp, booked flights and press passes and here I am now…

"While we have been able to pivot from in-person gatherings to limited online events, the loss of revenue has had an acute impact on the organization as it has with many small businesses, necessitating reduced work schedules and reduction in pay for employees, among other issues," said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the nonprofit organization Comic-Conn International. "Hopefully this event will shore up our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person gatherings in 2022." Depends if they have to fork out for damaged Nutcrackers I guess…