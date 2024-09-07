Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Movies, Sony | Tagged: ice cream man, W. Maxwell Prince

Ice Cream Man Scoops Up Sales On eBay After Sony Movie Deal

Film rights to Ice Cream Man from W. Maxwell Prince, Martin Morazzo and Chris O’Halloran have been picked up by Sony.

Article Summary Sony picks up film rights for horror comic series Ice Cream Man, sparking a sales surge on eBay.

Key eBay sales include Ice Cream Man #1 Cover B by Frazer Irving, with raw copies at $85 and CGC 9.8 at $165.

Ice Cream Man #1 Cover A sees high demand, with sellers asking $1000 for a CGC 9.8 version and $450 raw.

Ice Cream Man's mix of horror and mystery centers on a powerful ice cream man impacting unsuspecting customers.

Yesterday's news that film rights to the horror anthology comic book Ice Cream Man from W. Maxwell Prince, Martin Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran had been picked up by Sony genre label Screen Gems. And the comic book market noticed, with eBay all of a flutter. Notably, sales from the last couple of days include;

While for the Ice Cream Man #1 Cover A edition, sellers are asking $1000 for a 9.8 CGC version, and $450 raw, $700 for the Frazer Irving CGC 9.8 version, and $300 raw, Is it worth looking in your longboxes and see if you can pull out something that might pay for your weekly supermarket shop?

The series is a semi-anthological horror comic series of loosely connected stories that all share the common link of a mysterious ice cream man named Rick, who, while a seemingly ordinary Ice Cream Man, possesses inexplicable powers which he uses upon unsuspecting people. Rick's nemesis Caleb, a man dressed in an all-black cowboy outfit, will sporadically appear in the series, trying to thwart Rick's plans, sometimes successfully and sometimes not. It was a breakout hit for Image Comics, managed to find a new form online during lockdown and then returned. But this is not the first time it has been brought the adaptation rights rodeo.

Previously, an adaptation of the series was in development at Universal Cable Productions in 2018. In 2020, it was announced it had been picked up by Quibi. Now Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the creators of Wednesday and writers of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will produce the film through their Sony-based Millar Gough Ink, with the company's Aaron Schmidt also producing. Is the third scoop the charm?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!