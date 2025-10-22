IDW Full January 2026 Solicits – Turtles, Godzilla & Monster High

Posted in: Comics, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: GHodzilla, monster high, sonic

IDW Publishing's January 2026 solicits and solicitations delivers Monster High: Boomuda Triangle by Megan Brown and Eileen Widjaja as well as graphic novels, I Can Sell You a Body, Blood Honey, Michael Recycle, Luna Express, Token City Wondercase, Pig Wife and the complete March trilogy in one volume, alongside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Godzilla, Star Trek, Event Horizon, Beneath the Trees, Sleepy Hollow, Twilight Zone and plenty of Valiant titles… but no Sonic The Hedgehog.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #14

STORY: GENE LUEN YANG • ART: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II • COVER A: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

Ujigami strikes again, claiming another victim in their ruthless quest to make the city "safe." The Turtles struggle to gain the upper hand, but Donatello's suspicions about Ujigami's identity could spell new trouble. To outsmart their foe, the Turtles set a trap using the Foot Clan's leader, Karai, as bait. Will their plan work, or are they walking into disaster? Additional Covers: B (Eastman & Bishop), C (Cullum), D (Byrne), 1:25 (Eastman & Bishop Full Art), 1:50 (Baldeon), 1:75 (Shalvey) On sale Jan 14, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: CASEY JONES #4

STORY: ALEX PAKNADEL • ART & COVER A: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

On sale Jan 28, 2026 • 36 Pages • $4.99

Ludovic, cursed to have his humanity stripped away by Nostrum, envies Casey Jones' effortless human life. His hatred fuels a brutal fight that could leave Casey battered beyond recovery. Will Ludovic's vendetta destroy Casey and thwart the Lodge's sinister plans? Additional Covers: B (Kotian), 1:25 (Kotian Full Art)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #5

STORY: DAN WATTERS • ART: MICHELE BANDINI • COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

On sale Jan 21, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

Agent Alda uncovers the shocking truth about Shredder's nightmarish visions, his entrapment, and the steep price of his return. As the Mourner's forces prepare for a final clash that could level New York City, dark secrets unravel in this explosive finale. Additional Covers: B (Bandini), C (Kotian), 1:10 (Bandini B&W), 1:25 (Kotian B&W)

TMNT: JOURNEYS #5

STORY: PETER LAIRD • ART: JIM LAWSON • COVER A: MICHAEL DOONEY, JIM LAWSON

On sale Jan 14, 2026 • 36 Pages • $4.99

The return of an old ally brings joy and dire implications for the Turtles and humanity's future. The Foot Clan arrives with a shocking revelation, and as time accelerates, danger looms. Fast-paced and ferocious, this issue pushes the Turtles to their limits. Additional Covers: B (Mitchroney), 1:10 Foil (Dooney & Lawson)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X GODZILLA #3

STORY: TIM SEELEY • ART & COVER A: FERO PE

On sale Feb 4, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

The Foot Clan's original mission to protect against kaiju was corrupted by Shredder, and now Godzilla and other monsters have returned. The Turtles head to Japan to confront a supersized Bebop and Rocksteady, while April O'Neil's visions of the Shobijin Twins hint at hope. Can the Turtles take on Godzilla to save Tokyo? Additional Covers: B (Ba), C (Wijngaard), 1:25 (Wijngaard Full Art)

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #3

STORY: MIKEY LEVITT • ART & COVER A: LOUIE JOYCE

On sale Jan 21, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

The climactic finale of the Tales of the TMNT TV tie-in! Leo, Raph, Mikey, and the Mutanimals storm a robotics camp to rescue Donnie, unaware of Bishop's trap and a mega Mechazoid ready to crush all mutants. Can the brothers reunite and save the day, or will this summer be a total bust? Additional Covers: B (Wong), 1:25 (Lankry)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #33

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM • ART & COVER A: DAN SCHOENING

On sale Jan 28, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

The Pantheon plans to conquer Earth with a massive mobile base, but the Neutrinos detect a surge of interdimensional energy in Dimension X. They race to warn the Turtles, but Shredder and Old Hob won't let them interfere. "The Perils of the Pantheon" begins in this action-packed issue! Additional Covers: B (Hazouri), C (Losty)

Note: Part of a connecting cover set for issues #33-35.

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #7

STORY: TIM SEELEY • ART: HENDRY PRASETYA • COVER A: JONATHAN URIBE

On sale Feb 4, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

"The Kai-Sei era is delivering comics at the top of their game." —AIPT

With the old Godzilla gone, G-Force believes they've won by pitting Jacen, the boy with Godzilla's fire, against the kaiju. But a fire rages in Jacen's mind, hinting at Godzilla's return as something bigger and more powerful. A new story arc begins, exploring the King of the Monsters' fate. Additional Covers: B (Prasetya), C (Čižmešija), D (Crain), 1:25 (De Martinis Godzilla 1954 Poster Homage), 1:50 (Crain Full Art)

GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE [KAI-SEI ERA] #6

STORY: ETHAN PARKER, GRIFFIN SHERIDAN • ART & COVER A: PABLO TUNICA

On sale Feb 11, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

In the kai-sei infected Deadzone, the Wanderer—a half-man, half-kaiju hybrid—travels with two children who control kaiju. This issue delivers a first-arc finale with Godzilla vs. the Wanderer, the return of the Church of Godzilla, and hints at the heroes' origins. Additional Covers: B (Bousema), 1:25 (Bousema Full Art)

STARSHIP GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #4

STORY: CHRIS GOOCH • ART & COVER A: OLIVER ONO

On sale Jan 21, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

The Starship Godzilla crew faces SpaceGodzilla as the Xiliens target the ultimate kaiju weapon. Caught in a galactic war, the misfit crew must choose a side in this cosmic clash. Additional Covers: B (Gooch), 1:15 (Reis Movie Homage)

BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING #5

STORY & ART & COVER A: PATRICK HORVATH

On sale Jan 14, 2026 • 36 Pages • $4.99

"Absolutely killer." —ComicBook.com

Samantha Strong's endgame for Monica and Woodbrook is revealed in this penultimate issue, packed with the year's most shocking cliffhanger. Additional Covers: B (Fleecs Movie Homage), C (Beals), 1:10 (Horvath Full Art), 1:25 (Fleecs B&W), 1:50 (Beals Storybook Variant Full Art)

EVENT HORIZON: DARK DESCENT #5

STORY: CHRISTIAN WARD • ART: TRISTAN JONES • COVER A: JEFFREY LOVE

On sale Feb 4, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

The terrifying finale of this sci-fi horror prequel! The Event Horizon's surviving crew attempts to destroy the ship's gravity drive to stop Paimon, but an angelic presence aboard complicates their desperate fight. Oversized finale with 26 pages of story! Additional Covers: B (Robertson), 1:25 (Robertson Full Art)

RETURN TO SLEEPY HOLLOW #3

STORY: CASEY GILLY • ART & COVER A: SAVANNA MAYER

On sale Jan 28, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

Ichabod and Katrina investigate suspicious deaths in Sleepy Hollow, suspecting everyone from widowers to the apothecary. A possessed gardener leads them to the Tree of the Dead, the cursed ground tied to the Headless Horseman—and the key to their mystery. Additional Covers: B (Estok), 1:15 (Jones)

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #4

STORY & ART & COVER A: NATE POWELL

On sale Feb 4, 2026 • 36 Pages • $4.99

Laura, her abrasive brother Chet, and her boyfriend are plunged into worlds of their deepest desires during a tense birthday vacation. As their strained relationships unravel, will they even want to reunite? National Book Award-winner Nate Powell guides this haunting tale. Additional Covers: B (Francavilla Connecting Cover), 1:15 (Goux)

MONSTER HIGH: BOOMUDA TRIANGLE #1

STORY: MEGAN BROWN • ART: EILEEN WIDJAJA • COVER A: LISA STERLE

On sale Jan 28, 2026 • 36 Pages • $4.99

Spelldon Cauldronello's internship at the Boomuda Triangle, where worlds are balanced, thrills him, but boyfriend Valentine's fears lead him to follow—accidentally ripping universes apart! The duo must mend the chaos and their relationship in this multiverse adventure. Additional Covers: B (Hanakata Connecting Cover), C (McCurdy Paper Doll Variant)

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #4

STORY: COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING • ART: ADRIÁN BONILLA • COVER A: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

On sale Jan 21, 2026 • 36 Pages • $4.99

"The biggest 'fresh-start' since the movie reboot." —Screen Rant

First Officer Wowie Carter cracks under the pressure of a fractured Federation and a despairing Earth. The U.S.S. Omega's mission to secure delegates for the Babel Conference is the last hope for peace, but with chaos spreading, can Wowie hold on to hope? Additional Covers: B (Lendl), 1:15 (Francavilla Full Art)

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS—THE SEEDS OF SALVATION #5

STORY: ROBBIE THOMPSON • ART: SERG ACUÑA • COVER A: TRAVIS MERCER

On sale Jan 14, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

Possessed by the Seed hivemind, Una Chin-Riley turns against the Enterprise crew above Poilant. Pike struggles to save the ship, while Spock, D6, Chapel, and Jinare face leviathan squids and a merciless blizzard to uncover answers and save their team. Additional Covers: B (Kangas), C (Photo Variant), 1:10 (Mercer B&W)

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #15

STORY: TIM SHERIDAN • ART & COVER A: VERNON SMITH

On sale Jan 14, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

Commander Jack Ransom's promise to let Boimler lead an away team backfires when both he and Sun-Sanchez are sidelined. Now, Boimler faces a missing population, an alien warship, and a bickering team in a chaotic second-contact mission on Laapeeria. Additional Covers: B (Fenoglio Connecting Variant)

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR #5—THE GOD HUNT #1

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO • ART: TOMAS AIRA, DIEGO GIRIBALDI • COVER A: FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

On sale Jan 28, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

Shanhara, the ethereal being in Aric's X-O Manowar armor, falls silent after Typhon's vision attack. Aric, a Visigoth warrior, must look inward to help his queen, facing battles that energy weapons can't win in this dreamlike chapter. Additional Covers: B (Birr), C (Tomaselli Full Art), D (Birr Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER—IT NEVER STOPS #2

STORY: FRED VAN LENTE • ART: ERIK TAMAYO • COVER A: ANDRES PONCE

On sale Jan 28, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

Chaos erupts in a women's prison when super-powered criminals regain their abilities. While the NOLA Ambassador is distracted, Archer interrogates a witness about Peter Stanchek, and the Harbinger Field Team prepares for a glamorous TV appearance. Additional Covers: B (Kotian), C (Ponce Full Art), D (Kotian Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN—GHOSTS OF THE BAYOU #3

STORY: AJ AMPADU • ART: SERGIO MONJES • COVER A: FEDERICO SABBATINI

On sale Feb 4, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

Carmen Mirage, grieving her murdered husband Hwen, seeks answers in the Deadside, guided by Shadowman. Her grief and suspicion lead to a dangerous path in this closing chapter of the "Ghosts of the Bayou" arc. Additional Covers: B (Azamor), C (Sabbatini Full Art), D (Azamor Full Art)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT NATION, VOL. 2

STORY: TOM WALTZ, CALEB GOELLNER, ERIK BURNHAM, DECLAN SHALVEY, DAVE WIELGOSZ, PAUL ALLOR, ANDY KHOURI

ART: OMAR FRANCIA, NELSON DÁNIEL, MICHAEL SHELFER, DREW MOSS, VITOR CAFAGGI, GAVIN SMITH, BARNABY BAGENDA

On sale Feb 4, 2026 • 144 Pages • $21.99 • TPB

Bebop and Rocksteady disrupt a high-stakes boxing match in Las Vegas, while Karai's Foot soldiers—Natsu, Koya, and Bludgeon—defy the chaotic Foot Patrol. Angel's Nobody suit repair goes haywire, and the Dog Star Clan emerges as Chinatown's secret weapon against Hieronymus Hale. Plus, short stories featuring Lita, Monty Moose, Sally Pride, Baxter Stockman, and Mona Lisa.

BEST OF TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES COLLECTION, VOL. 6

STORY: KEVIN EASTMAN, PETER LAIRD, TOM WALTZ, DEAN CLARRAIN, AND MORE

ART: JIM LAWSON, MATEUS SANTOLOUCO, KEN MITCHRONEY, AND MORE

On sale Jan 21, 2026 • 392 Pages • $29.99 • TPB

Spotlighting Nobody, Ray Fillet, Old Hob, and Renet, this collection traces their evolution from Mirage, TMNT Adventures, and IDW's 2011 series. Explore their roles as allies, complex villains, and the Turtles' favorite Timestress in this definitive anthology.

GODZILLA LEGENDS—MOTHRA: QUEEN OF THE MONSTERS

STORY: SOPHIE CAMPBELL • ART: MATT FRANK

On sale Jan 28, 2026 • 120 Pages • $17.99 • TPB

After Mothra falls to a new kaiju, Antra, the world descends into chaos. Mira, believing her family lost, discovers her twin Emi and two fairies who may hold the key to Mothra's rebirth—by retrieving her egg from the Jurassic period.

GODZILLA: HEIST

STORY: VAN JENSEN • ART: KELSEY RAMSAY

On sale Jan 14, 2026 • 128 Pages • $21.99 • TPB Jai uses Godzilla's predictable appearances to stage high-profile heists, drawing the attention of dangerous foes who want him for the ultimate job. A thrilling blend of kaiju action and classic heist intrigue.

STAR TREK: SHAXS' BEST (AND WORST) DAY

STORY: RYAN NORTH • ART: DEREK CHARM

On sale Jan 21, 2026 • 72 Pages • $8.99 • TPB

Lieutenant Shaxs battles fascist clone Kahless II in a Klingon civil war and faces his worst day in a universe rewritten by the android Lore. Collecting two Eisner- and Ringo-nominated issues of Lower Decks hilarity and heroism.

STAR TREK: LORE WAR

STORY: CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, RYAN NORTH

ART: DAVIDE TINTO, DEREK CHARM

On sale Jan 14, 2026 • 216 Pages • $24.99 • TPB In a universe ruled by the android Lore, the crews of the Theseus and Defiant are scattered, some worshipping him as a god. The Sisko and his allies fight to restore reality in this crossover event, including Star Trek: Lore War #1, Star Trek #31–32, Star Trek: Defiant #26–27, Shaxs' Worst Day, and Star Trek: Omega.

PIG WIFE

STORY & ART: ABBEY LUCK, RUKA BRAVO

On sale Jan 14, 2026 • 540 Pages • $34.99 • TPB

Trapped in an underground bunker, teen Mary uncovers bizarre secrets after fleeing her troubled family. A chilling tale of isolation, abuse, and survival in a remote mining town, from debut graphic novelist Abbey Luck.

MARCH: THE COMPLETE TRILOGY IN ONE VOLUME

STORY: JOHN LEWIS, ANDREW AYDIN • ART: NATE POWELL

On sale Feb 4, 2026 • Softcover: 588 Pages • $22.99 • TPB

On sale Feb 4, 2026 • Hardcover: 588 Pages • $39.99 • HC

Congressman John Lewis' iconic graphic memoir chronicles his Civil Rights journey, from Alabama to Congress. This National Book Award-winning trilogy, now in one volume with a detailed index, remains a vital resource for new generations.

TOKEN CITY WONDERCADE

STORY & ART: D. BRADFORD GAMBLES, SPENCER HOLT

On sale Jan 28, 2026 • 164 Pages • $14.99 • TPB

Fifteen-year-old Izzy faces supernatural chaos when a mysterious "Hex" arcade cabinet haunts her dad's struggling Token City Wondercade. She must team up with new allies to save her home in this action-packed gamer adventure.

LUNA EXPRESS

STORY & ART: CAMPBELL WHYTE

On sale Feb 11, 2026 • 280 Pages • $19.99 • TPB

Celeste, a delivery biker with super-strength and speed, battles land-sharks, disco mushrooms, and personal drama in Perth. This vibrant graphic novel blends Sailor Moon vibes with late-capitalism struggles, unraveling a supernatural mystery.

MICHAEL RECYCLE

STORY: ELLIE BETHEL • ART: ALEXANDRA COLOMBO

On sale Jan 21, 2026 • 32 Pages • $11.99 • TPB In the trash-filled town of Abberdoo-Rimey, Michael Recycle crashes in with a plan to clean up and inspire eco-heroics. A fun, green adventure for young readers with tips to save the planet.

BLOOD HONEY

STORY & ART: SEAN PEACOCK

On sale Feb 4, 2026 • 64 Pages • $9.99 • TPB

In a Burton-esque world, high school sweethearts Vanessa and Edgar plot to murder each other to escape their crumbling relationship. A darkly comic cat-and-mouse game of teen love and deadly schemes.

I CAN SELL YOU A BODY

STORY: RYAN FERRIER • ART: GEORGE KAMBADAIS

On sale Jan 28, 2026 • 96 Pages • $16.99 • TPB

Denny Little, a former TV psychic turned supernatural realtor, can transfer spirits into living bodies. When he falls for a new property, he's targeted by a mob boss's family, blending crime, comedy, and ghostly chaos in this wild adventure.

January 14, 2026 On-Sale Date: Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring #5 (A, B, C, *1:10, *1:25, *1:50)

Star Trek: Lower Decks #15 (A, B)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds—The Seeds of Salvation #5 (A, B, C, *1:10)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #14 (A, B, C, D, *1:25, *1:50, *1:75)

TMNT: Journeys #5 (A, B, *1:10 Foil)

Godzilla: Heist

Pig Wife

Star Trek: Lore War

January 21, 2026 On-Sale Date: Star Trek: The Last Starship #4 (A, B, *1:15)

Starship Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #4 (A, B, *1:15)

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #3 (A, B, *1:25)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #5 (A, B, C, *1:10, *1:25)

Valiant Beyond: All-New Harbinger—It Never Stops #2 (A, B, C, D)

Best of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection, Vol. 6

Michael Recycle

Star Trek: Shaxs' Best (and Worst) Day

January 28, 2026 On-Sale Date: Monster High: Boomuda Triangle #1 (A, B, C)

Return to Sleepy Hollow #3 (A, B, *1:15)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #4 (A, B, *1:25)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #33 (A, B, C)

Valiant Beyond: The X-O Manowar #5—The God Hunt #1 (A, B, C, D)

Godzilla: Legends—Mothra: Queen of the Monsters

I Can Sell You a Body

Token City Wondercade

February 4, 2026 On-Sale Date: Event Horizon: Dark Descent #5 (A, B, *1:15)

Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #7 (A, B, C, D, *1:25, *1:50)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla #3 (A, B, C, *1:25)

The Twilight Zone #4 (A, B, *1:15)

Valiant Beyond: Tales of the Shadowman #6—Ghosts of the Bayou #3 (A, B, C, D)

Blood Honey

March: The Complete Trilogy in One Volume (HC & TPB)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Nation, Vol. 2

February 11, 2026 On-Sale Date: Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone [Kai-Sei Era] #6 (A, B, *1:25)

Luna Express

