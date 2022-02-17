IDW Publishes A Far Future Final Transformers Comic – The Last Bot

2022 will be the final year IDW Publishing will be putting out Transformers comic – a story originally broken by Bleeding Cool last year. Last year also saw the huge success for IDW of the future set final days of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as The Last Ronin (pushing Kevin Eastman onto the new Top 100 Power List when BC editorial get round to publishing it). So, for May 2022, IDW seems to have joined up these particular dots. With Transformers: Last Bot Standing comic, pitched as "The Extinction of All Autobots and Decepticons Is at Hand. Behold A Dark Vision of A Hypothetical Future…Where Only One Ancient, Haunted Cybertronian Remains! When the last stars flicker and fade, who will be the only Cybertronian left" from Transformers comics creators Nick Roche and E.J. Su as a four-issue mini-series.

While the war for Cybertron may be long over, the war from Cybertron never ends! On the edge of the universe, at the end of time, hangs the planet Donnokt…a world on the precipice of an industrial revolution, taking its first steps into the realms of the mechanical. But when a visitor—a shape-shifting robot from a long-dead civilization—falls from the sky, nothing will ever be the same!

"The last remaining Cybertronian, stalked by the sins of their entire race, must save the world one final time," says Roche, the series writer who will also contribute some of the interior artwork. "In a way, Last Bot Standing is a proper farewell, as our creative team bows out of IDW's Transformers universe in the most explosive and apocalyptic way imaginable. To have E.J. Su, the visual architect of IDW's definitive Transformers run, be the one to depict 'The End of All Things' (with colors from the astounding Rebecca Nalty) is the most perfect and bittersweet piece of artistic casting I could think of."

"The Transformers franchise has come a long way since we laid our eyes on the first episode of the cartoon, and it's amazing how many writers can put so many different spins on the core characters," says artist Su. "Nick has masterfully crafted some of the most memorable Transformers comic stories, and this one will be no exception as the readers weave their way through the mystery and find out how our beloved characters came to this situation. We hope that they enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed making it."

"Like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, Last Bot Standing is one of those great stories where defining creators come together to tell one incredible version of an ending, a hypothetical last story for our beloved heroes and villains," says editor David Mariotte. "We're so excited to have two of the first IDW Transformers creators return to tell a story unlike literally any Transformers story you've ever seen or we've ever done."

Transformers: Last Bot Standing #1 will be available with two cover variants for retailers and fans to enjoy. The primary cover will see series writer Roche performing double duty as the artist, while a Retailer Incentive edition will feature illustration by series artist E.J. Su.