Ike Perlmutter To Spend Marvel/Disney Profits To Fund Trump 2024

Ike Perlmutter, former chairman of Marvel Entertainment and the man who sold Marvel to Disney for four billion, is all in for Trump again.

Ike Perlmutter, the former chairman of Marvel Entertainment at Disney, is the man who sold Marvel to Disney for four billion, $1.6 billion of which went directly into his already ten-figure bank account, and he has added another billion from Disney since that sale. And while he might now be out at Disney and Marvel, it looks like Perlmutter knows where a chunk of his sizeable payoff from Disney will be going.

A spokesman for Perlmutter has told CNBC that Ike is planning a key donation to back Donald Trump's 2024 run for president, and that the sum would be "meaningful".

Ike Perlmutter had previously donated $10.5 million toward a pro-Trump super PAC during the 2020 election cycle under his name, with his wife Laura Perlmutter donating another $10.5 million.

However, he looks like he is sharing some of that love, as the New York Times also reported that Ike Perlmutter also dined with Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, along with fellow billionaire Republican donors Steve Wynn, and Thomas Peterffy,

Ike and Laura Perlmutter backed DeSantis when he ran for governor in 2018 and 2022 to the tune of almost two-and-a-half million. But it seems the shine may be off that support now.

Back in 2017, Trump shared his Thanksgiving dinner with Ikr and Laura at their club Mar-Al-Ago instead of his family, Laura was on Trump's Inaugural committee, and Ike was controversially put in charge of Veteran's Affairs as part of Trump's administration. They also donated $6 million to Trump's first campaign, $15 million to his 2020 Super PAC, and a third of all donations to the Trump Foundation as well as $50,000 to Miles Of Greatness Fund in support of Texan Republican Representative Ronny Jackson, over a million to Trump For Victory, $76,000 to the Republican National Committee, $11,200 for Texans For Ronny Jackson, half a million to the Republican National Committee, and another $11,200 to Donald Trump For President.

And now it looks as if they are ramping up for more…

