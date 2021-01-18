Image Adds Goni Montes Radiant Black Cover For Power Rangers Feels

As I mentioned last week, "it wasn't that long ago that Image Comics executives were rather dismissive to me of Power Rangers comic books", but that tune seems to have changed as Image is launching what looks to us like their own "Power Ranger" comic series, Radiant Black by former Power Rangers architect Kyle Higgins and artist Marcelo Costa, that kicks off a new superhero shared universe at Image.

They are even issuing a 1:50 variant cover by Goni Montes to resemble Boom Studios' Power Rangers line just to double down, saying it's "a nod to the popular line of Power Rangers helmet covers" and saying "Radiant Black boasts early comparisons to Higgins' previous work revitalizing the Power Rangers brand with his thirty plus issue run on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, including the smash hit Shattered Grid".

"I've told this to Goñi over the years, and it's absolutely true—his very first helmet covers directly inspired my take on how to reimagine Power Rangers for a contemporary, ongoing comic book," said Higgins. "His covers are so iconic, and in my opinion, one of the biggest reasons our series found an audience. I'm so honored for Goñi to join us on Radiant Black."

RADIANT BLACK #1 CVR F 50 COPY INCV MONTES HELMET

IMAGE COMICS

DEC208079

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Marcello Costa (CA) Goni Montes

For fans of INVINCIBLE and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comes a brand-new ONGOING SERIES from acclaimed writer KYLE HIGGINS (Ultraman, C.O.W.L.) and artist MARCELO COSTA that reinvents superheroes for a new generation! Nathan Burnett has just turned thirty, and things aren't great: He's working (and failing) at two jobs, his credit card debt is piling up, and his only move… is moving back home with his parents. But when Nathan discovers and unlocks the ethereal, cosmic RADIANT, he's given the power to radically change his fortunes! There's just one problem: The powers don't belong to him. And the COSMIC BEINGS who created them want them back… by any means necessary.In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99