Image Comics' Full December 2023 Solicits With Pete Townshend

Image Comics solicits and solicitations for December 2023 are up and out, leading with Pete Townshend's Life House – and I do like to imagine what Eric Stephenson's face will have been like when this landed on his desk. There's a new Brubaker/Phillips crime noir, the return of Adventureman and the welcoming of new titles with Bloodrick, The Bloody Dozen, Duke, Our Bones Dust and more.

PETE TOWNSHEND'S LIFE HOUSE HC

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

BASED ON MATERIALS BY PETE TOWNSHEND

STORY JAMES HARVEY DAVID HINE

ART JAMES HARVEY MAX PRENTIS

COVER JAMES HARVEY DEAN PARIS

An original graphic novel based on rock music legend Pete Townshend's 1970 screenplay of the same name, which inspired The Who's 1971 globally bestselling and universally beloved album, Who's Next.

Set in a dystopian future where music has been outlawed, LIFE HOUSE follows a small band of rebels who stage an underground concert in an effort to undermine a tyrannical leader…and free Britain and all of humanity.

This graphic novelization is co-written by Doom Patrol's JAMES HARVEY and Spider-Man Noir's DAVID HINE, with art by both HARVEY and Australian visual artist MAX PRENTIS, lettering by MICAH MYERS, and inks by Eisner Award-winning artist MICK GRAY. It is edited by the former Dark Horse editor, HANNAH MEANS-SHANNON, and features a massive vinyl LP format (12.25" x 12.25"). This is a must-have for any serious music collectors, rock fans, and pop culture aficionados! Originally envisioned as a sci-fi rock epic to follow up The Who's charttopping rock opera Tommy, and put aside 50 years ago-in favor of Who's Next songs like "Baba O'Riley," "Won't Get Fooled Again," and "Behind Blue Eyes"-LIFE HOUSE will finally take center stage. Also available in a SLIPCASE EDITION, featuring a vegan leather-bound slipcase!

ADAPTATIONS | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION172 PAGES FULL COLOR 12.25 x 12.25 INCHES $49.99 US ON SALE T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) SLIPCASE EDITION $74.99

WHERE THE BODY WAS HC

144 PAGES FULL COLOR $24.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

STORY ED BRUBAKER

ART SEAN PHILLIPS JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER SEAN PHILLIPS

ED BRUBAKER and SEAN PHILLIPS, bestselling creators of PULP, RECKLESS, and CRIMINAL, are back with a new original graphic novel that readers will be obsessed with… A boarding house full of druggies. A neglected housewife. A young girl who thinks she's a superhero. A cop who wants to be left alone. And a private detective looking for a runaway girl. These stories collide one fateful summer in WHERE THE BODY WAS, a tale of love and murder in the suburbs, told from a dozen different points of view. All the neighbors on the block have an opinion about the murder and how it happened, but which of them is telling the truth? WHERE THE BODY WAS is a tour-de-force from grandmasters ED BRUBAKER and SEAN PHILLIPS. Starting with a map of the crime scene, this murder mystery follows the ripples of this killing as they echo through decades of love and loss and passion and violence. Like a true crime podcast crossed with a long-lost diary, WHERE THE BODY WAS is unlike anything BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS have ever done and a must-have for all their avid fans!

ADVENTUREMAN: GHOST LIGHTS #1

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

STORY MATT FRACTION

ART COVER A | WRAPAROUND TERRY DODSON RACHEL DODSON

COVER B JOSHUA SWAYBY

When the Good Guys of the Golden Age come back, all

their ghosts follow—now Claire, the new Adventureman,

and her maybe-beau Chris, the new Crossdraw Kid, defend

peace on earth from a phantom empire of crime!

BLOODRIK #1 (OF 3)

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 6

STORY | ART | COVER ANDREW KRAHNKE

Bloodrik is angry, confused, and starving. Unable to

achieve success in his usual hunting grounds, he stomps

his way into unfamiliar woods in an attempt to feed his

stomach and heal his ego. What he finds will lead him

on a journey of madness, violence, fire, and BLOOD!

THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #1 (OF 6)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

STORY CHARLES SOULE

ART | COVER B ALBERTO JIMÉNEZ ALBURQUERQUE

COVER A COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE COVER D | 1:50 COLLECTORS COIN INCENTIVE WILL SLINEY

SPACE VAMPIRES! In this new installment of THE

SHROUDED COLLEGE, CHARLES SOULE & WILL SLINEY's

supernatural horror-adventure saga, three down-and-out

astronauts are tasked with the ultimate heist—breaking a

group of deadly vampires out of a space prison orbiting

the Sun. Apollo 13 meets Blade in this killer thriller!

COVER D includes a special, individually

numbered collector's coin!

MINISERIES PREMIERE

DUKE #1 (OF 5)

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

COVER A TOM REILLY

COVER B DAVID AJA

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

CONNECTING VARIANT TYLER BOSS

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE STEVE EPTING

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE ANDREA SORRENTINO

COVER F | 1:100 INCENTIVE JONBOY MEYERS

COVER G BLANK SKETCH COVER

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART TOM REILLY JORDIE BELLAIRE

CODENAME G.I. JOE STARTS HERE.

Conrad Hauser has made first contact

with an alien being and lived to tell

the tale. But no one, not even Colonel

Hawk, believes the story of the jet fighter converting into a

colossal alien robot that nearly killed the man known as Duke.

Now, one of the US Army's most decorated soldiers is on

the hunt for answers, drawn into a conflict that no amount

of training could ever prepare him for. A war that only a

real American hero has any chance of surviving…

Superstar writer JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Superman, Batman)

and artist TOM REILLY (The Thing, Ant-Man) kick off the first

of four action-packed miniseries that will introduce the best

and worst humanity has to offer in the Energon Universe.

MINISERIES PREMIERE

OUR BONES DUST #1 (OF 4)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 6

STORY | ART | COVER A BEN STENBECK

COVER B

A feral child, equal parts predator and prey, navigates a MIKE MIGNOLA

nightmare landscape of brutality and blood inhabited by

scattered cannibal tribes. An interesting place to poke

around for a curious Artificial Intelligence.

A four-issue miniseries by long-time MIKE MIGNOLA

collaborator BEN STENBECK (Baltimore, Frankenstein

Underground, Koshchei).

MINISERIES PREMIERE

CREEPSHOW HOLIDAY

SPECIAL 2023 (ONE-SHOT)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY DANIEL KRAUS JAMES ASMUS

ART JONATHAN WAYSHAK LETIZIA CADONICI

COVER A GUILLEM MARCH

COVER B JONATHAN WAYSHAK

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE JORGE CORONA

CREEPSHOW is here to put the fear in your cheer!

You've heard of Santa, you've heard of Krampus, but

have you ever heard of "The Christmas Man"? Witness

the birth of a new horrifying holiday classic from DANIEL

"DON'T CALL ME SANTA" KRAUS (The Shape of

Water) and jolly JONATHAN WAYSHAK (Skin Crawl)!

Then, jovial JAMES ASMUS (Survival Street, Rick

& Morty) and lively LETIZIA CADONICI (House

of Slaughter) deliver a cautionary tale about

stealing the wrong parcel in "Package Thief."

SHIFT (ONE-SHOT)

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

He's tangled with Radiant Black and fought alongside

the Dead Lucky—but who's the man in the suit, and

how did he assemble his team of mercenaries?

This extra-length one-shot contains the four

eight-page SHIFT stories originally released

in IMAGE!, plus a brand-new five-page story

by SHIFT creators KYLE HIGGINS & DANIELE

DI NICUOLO, ahead of SHIFT's appearance

in RADIANT BLACK's "The Catalyst War"!

SHIFT is a Massive-Verse title.

56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY KYLE HIGGINS

ART DANIELE DI NICUOLO FRANCESCO MANNA DANILO BEYRUTH GERALDO BORGES CHRIS EVENHUIS

COVER A IGOR MONTI

COVER B DANIELE DI NICUOLO

BIG GAME TP

152 PAGES FULL COLOR $17.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

STORY MARK MILLAR

ART | COVER PEPE LARRAZ

Collecting the smash-hit crossover event of 2023, where

over twenty Millarworld franchises are brought together

for the first time and chaos ensues. This is Nemesis

versus Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Superior, the Magic Order,

Huck, the Night Club and all your favorite characters from

Millarworld's comic books, movies, and TV shows.

Proudly presented by superstar writer MARK MILLAR

(Civil War, Old Man Logan) and Marvel superstar

artist PEPE LARRAZ (X-Men) on the 20th anniversary

of Millarworld's first ever book, WANTED.

Collects BIG GAME #1-5

CURSE WORDS: THE HOLE DAMNED THING COMPENDIUM TP

744 PAGES FULL COLOR $49.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

STORY CHARLES SOULE

ART | COVER

RYAN BROWNE

From the creative team that brought you EIGHT BILLION GENIES!

HERE AT LAST from CHARLES SOULE (Star Wars) and RYAN BROWNE (GOD

HATES ASTRONAUTS): CURSE WORDS: THE HOLE DAMNED THING is the

complete collection of the magical, hilarious, oddly moving story of an evil

wizard named Wizord, his talking koala sidekick Margaret, and their journey to

be good (or at least slightly less bad) in this dark, unforgiving world of ours.

Collects all 28 issues originally published by Image Comics and

the previously unpublished full-length epilogue issue

CURSE WORDS: AFTER WORDS. This is the definitive

collection of the series that JOE HILL (JOE HILL'S

RAIN, Locke & Key) calls a "terrific, terrific comic."

Collects CURSE WORDS #1-28 and CURSE

WORDS: AFTER WORDS Epilogue Special

FEAR AGENT: 20TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1 HC

512 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 12 INCHES

$59.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART TONY MOORE JEROME OPEÑA

COVER A TONY MOORE

COVER B | Limited to 3000 Copies!

JEROME OPEÑA

The highly sought-after oversized hardcover of New York Times

bestselling FEAR AGENT is back in print for the first time in a decade!

When down-and-out alien exterminator Heath Huston stumbles

upon an extraterrestrial plot to wipe out humanity, he must

put down the bottle and resume his role as peacekeeper—

as the last Fear Agent. Fan-favorite writer RICK REMENDER

(DEADLY CLASS, LOW) is joined by superstar collaborators

TONY MOORE (THE WALKING DEAD, Venom) and JEROME

OPEÑA (SEVEN TO ETERNITY, Uncanny X-Force) in the

critically acclaimed series that redefined science fiction.

Loaded with side stories, covers, pinups, and artist sketch galleries.

FEAR AGENT: 20TH ANNIVERSARY

DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 2 HC

520 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 12 INCHES

$59.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART TONY MOORE JEROME OPEÑA MIKE HAWTHORNE

COVER A TONY MOORE

COVER B | Limited to 3000 Copies! JEROME OPEÑA

The highly sought-after oversized hardcover of New York Times

bestselling FEAR AGENT is back in print for the first time in a decade!

When down-and-out alien exterminator Heath Huston stumbles

upon an extraterrestrial plot to wipe out humanity, he must

put down the bottle and resume his role as peacekeeper—

as the last Fear Agent. Fan-favorite writer RICK REMENDER

(DEADLY CLASS, LOW) is joined by superstar collaborators

TONY MOORE (THE WALKING DEAD, Venom) and JEROME

OPEÑA (SEVEN TO ETERNITY, Uncanny X-Force) in the

critically acclaimed series that redefined science fiction.

Loaded with side stories, covers, pinups, and artist sketch galleries.

Collects FEAR AGENT #17-32

GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 3 TP

144 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 6

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH VON RANDAL

COVER BRETT BOOTH

Gunslinger's time in the present day has gone

from bad to worse. Now, enemies from his past

have allied themselves with some of his newfound

acquaintances. Getting the upper hand on them

won't be easy and may force him to go on the run

again. All the while, Gunslinger's memories start

clearing up, revealing a new path of vengeance!

Collects GUNSLINGER SPAWN #13-18

HEY KIDS! COMICS!, VOL. 3: THE SCHLOCK OF THE NEW TP

192 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

STORY | ART HOWARD CHAYKIN

COVER DON CAMERON

It all begins with a generation of artists who view their life's work as dismal failures

and a waste of that life…in service to a medium that refuses to die, grinding its

way through generation after generation…until it collides with creatives who

can't even begin to imagine why anyone would ever want to do anything else.

This is the history of comic books, alongside the misbegotten

midwife whose growth, whose refusal to truly grow, serves

as its decades-long and distorted mirror…

Fandom.

IMMORTAL SERGEANT TP

408 PAGES BLACK & WHITE 6 x 8.5 INCHES

$24.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 6

STORY JOE KELLY

ART | COVER KEN NIIMURA

Eisner-nominated, International Manga Award-winning I KILL

GIANTS storytellers JOE KELLY and KEN NIIMURA return to

yank on your heartstrings with IMMORTAL SERGEANT!

On the eve of his unwelcome retirement, Jim Sargent (aka "Sarge"),

a grizzled, old-school detective, catches a break on a murder

case that's haunted him for decades. Unfortunately, Sarge must

drag his anxiety-riddled adult son, Michael, along for the ride or

risk losing the lead forever. Can this dysfunctional duo overcome

their own hang-ups, blindspots, and secrets to catch a killer?

Collects IMMORTAL SERGEANT #1-9

LOADED BIBLE, VOL. 2:BLOOD OF MY BLOOD TP

160 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 27

STORY STEVE ORLANDO

TIM SEELEY ART GIUSEPPE CAFARO

COVER MIRKA ANDOLFO

Decades after the events of the previous LOADED BIBLE

and a devastating war, the vampire-hunting clone of Jesus

is a bigger outlaw than ever. He works to defend a flock of

outcasts trying to carve out a life in the wastelands bordering

civilization because civilization doesn't want them.

Much has changed on the dome-covered streets of New Vatican City as well.

Everyday citizens challenge the church's control more and more, forcing

a deadly compromise to bolster the church's power. Much as they cloned

Jesus long ago in a desperate power grab, the church has now cut a deal

with the vampire nations to unite under their cloned savior: Dracula.

LOADED BIBLE is back, courtesy of TIM SEELEY (HACK/SLASH, Nightwing) and

STEVE ORLANDO (COMMANDERS IN CRISIS, Marauders), with art by GIUSEPPE

CAFARO (Suicide Squad, Red Sonja) and covers by fan-favorite MIRKA ANDOLFO!

Collects LOADED BIBLE: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD #1-6

RAT QUEENS OMNIBUS HC

1224 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES

$125.00 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 6

STORY KURTIS J. WIEBE RYAN FERRIER

ART ROC UPCHURCH STJEPAN SEJIC TESS FOWLER OWEN GIENI PRISCILLA PETRAITES MORITAT

COVER ROC UPCHURCH

LIMITED TO 5,000 UNITS. DON'T MISS IT!

Collecting the entire journey of the Rat Queens, from their

raucous and wild beginnings as mercenaries to their rise as

begrudging heroes. Discover what made this award-winning high

fantasy series special and cultivated fans all over the world—the

comedy, camaraderie, and adventurous spirit all with a modern

twist that makes the main cast of Violet, Betty, Hannah, and Dee

feel like people you already knew. This is a fantasy series like

no other, with ten years of adventures in one giant tome.

Collects RAT QUEENS, VOL. I #1-15, the never-before reprinted

VOL. I #16, VOL. II #1-25, RAT QUEENS: SISTER, WARRIORS,

QUEENS, all four one-shots, never-reprinted short stories,

all covers, and sketchbooks from all of the major artists!

SPAWN COVER GALLERY, VOL. 2 HC

128 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES

$19.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

MIKE MAYHEW JIM LEE DAVID FINCH ROB LIEFELD MARC SILVESTRI ASHLEY WOOD GREG CAPULLO PHILIP TAN WHILCE PORTACIO TODD McFARLANE GEORGE PEREZ BRIAN HABERLIN

COVER TODD McFARLANE

Bring the artistic legacy of TODD McFARLANE's

record-breaking independent comic home

with this hardcover collection of classic cover

artwork from 100 ISSUES of SPAWN! All the

action! All the detail! All the capes! And spikes!

And demons! And guns! Part celebration,

part inspiration, this is a gallery AND an

artbook—a must-have for any SPAWN fan!

Collects covers for SPAWN #101-200

STONEHEART, VOL. 1 TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY

192 PAGES FULL COLOR $12.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

DECEMBER 13

STORY | ART | COVER

EMMA KUBERT

After being exiled, wiped of her memory, and relocated, vivacious Shayde

Whisper falls down a rabbit hole of her own making when a sinister voice

emerges in her head, triggering powerful magic beyond her control and

unraveling the forgotten memories of her past. Follow Shayde Whisper

in the first arc of her journey as she begins to discover the darkness

that lurks beneath the mythical land of Athea—and within herself!

Collects STONEHEART #1-6

ANTARCTICA #6 (OF 10)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

STORY SIMON BIRKS

ART WILLI ROBERTS LYNDON WHITE

COVER A WILLI ROBERTS

COVER B LYNDON WHITE

THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST.

It's Christmas Eve. Hannah is seven years old and looking

forward to spending the holidays with her father, but when

she wakes on Christmas morning, things don't seem right.

Jerome is acting suspiciously, the windows are showing

the same scenes over and over again, and someone, or

something, is waiting for her on the other side of the wall…

BLOOD COMMANDMENT #2 (OF 4)

CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | NONFICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 6

STORY | ART | COVERS A & B

SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

A rash of strange occurrences in the small town near

Ezra's property leads the local sheriff to investigate. Dead

animals, missing people—something evil is drawing closer,

and it won't be long before it sniffs out Ezra's scent.

BONE ORCHARD: TENEMENT #7 (OF 10)

ON SALE DECEMBER 27

REVELATIONS! The secrets of the Bone

Orchard finally revealed in this critical

chapter that fans have been waiting for!

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY JEFF LEMIRE

ART ANDREA SORRENTINO DAVE STEWART

COVER A ANDREA SORRENTINO

COVER B CHRISTIAN WARD

CRAVE #2 (OF 6)

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY | ART | COVERS A-C MARIA LLOVET

ON SALE DECEMBER 27

Hidden-User has sent David a bunch of sexy photos

of Alexandra, but who is this Hidden-User?

And what will David do when confronted

with Alexandra in the library?

Meanwhile, Albert and Sofia are still

trapped in the elevator, but things start to

escalate in the campus corridors…

CREEPSHOW, VOL. 2 #4 (OF 5)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY NICK DRAGOTTA ALISA KWITNEY

ART NICK DRAGOTTA MAURICET

COVER A GUILLEM MARCH

COVER B NICK DRAGOTTA

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE CONNECTING VARIANT SKINNER

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

Attention, shoppers! Naughty NICK DRAGOTTA (EAST

OF WEST) tells the gruesome story of a deadly wraith

who punishes bad customers in "Killer Cart Corral."

Then, the abominable ALISA KWITNEY (Mystik U)

teams up with the monstrous MAURICET (G.I.L.T.)

to explore an aging witch's desperate attempt

to hold on to her power in "The Amulet."

DARK RIDE #10

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART | COVER A ANDREI BRESSAN ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER B DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER C LUANA VECCHIO

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE DENNIS CULVER TONY FLEECS

Sam desperately searches for his missing daughter, who's

been taken by the mascots as the park's next victim. But

Halloween has learned the truth of her father's bargain

with the Devil, and the power she now wields with it.

THE DEAD LUCKY #11

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 6

STORY MELISSA FLORES

ART | COVER FRENCH CARLOMAGNO

Six months ago, Bibi made a decision: to burn Morrow

to the ground from the inside, whatever it took—and

now's the time. With her friends and allies divided, can

the Dead Lucky rid San Francisco of Morrow for good?

Or will this be the fight Bibi doesn't walk away from?

THE DEAD LUCKY is a Massive-Verse series.

DESTINY GATE #3 (OF 4)

CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 6

STORY RYAN CADY

ART CHRISTIAN DiBARI SIMON GOUGH

COVER A CHRISTIAN DiBARI

COVER B ANDREA MUTTI

THE UNDERGROUND!

Beneath the Destiny Gate, Mitchell navigates a

subterranean nightmare of labyrinthine tunnels with

some exceptionally hostile architecture. With something

stalking him through the shadows, can Mitchell find

a way back up to the train before it's too late?

THE DEVIANT #2 (OF 9)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART | COVER A JOSHUA HIXSON

COVER B JAMES STOKOE

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE DAVID TALASKI

The Deviant Killer was apprehended half a century ago.

So who's behind the grisly slaying of a young man in a

Chicago department store…and why does Michael see

so much of himself in the man locked behind bars for

the original murders? JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33)

and JOSHUA HIXSON (The Plot) cut deeper into their

Christmas horror tale, just in time for the holidays.

EDENWOOD #4 (OF 5)

ON SALE DECEMBER 27

Flashbacks reveal that young Rion and his Demon Killer

mentor, Bastille, are closing in on the Black Lake Trio, who

Bastille has been hunting throughout the Edenwood. Currentday

Rion and his new allies discover a gang of demons who

are responsible for the purge of the last surviving Demon

Killers. Rion must decide to stay and fight demons in the

Open Lands or return to Edenwood, where he faces almost

certain death at the hands of the Demon Kings and their

army. A TRAITOR is discovered within the Witch War Council.

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY | ART | COVERS A & B TONY S. DANIEL

COVER C DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE MATTEO SCALERA

COVER E FRANCESCO MOBILI

THE ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #5 (OF 6)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY CHRIS CONDON

ART | COVER JACOB PHILLIPS

With the gang's ranks gutted by Ely, Mowbray, and

the Union Army, Enfield faces a dark revelation.

ON SALE DECEMBER 6

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN AND SAMNEE #30

ON SALE DECEMBER 27

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER A CHRIS SAMNEE MATT WILSON

COVER B CLIFF CHIANG

Losing his parents. Training at the Temple

of the Flaming Fist. Learning the fire power.

Starting a family. Owen's whole life has

been building to this moment, where he

attempts the impossible one last time.

SERIES FINALE 56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

G.I. JOE: A REAL

AMERICAN HERO #302

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART CHRIS MOONEYHAM FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE BRAD WALKER FRANCESCO SEGALA

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

FUNERAL FOR A JOE!

As the Joes mourn their fallen brother, dangerous new

forces are mounting against them. Cobra Commander

returns to Springfield and the now mutant Serpentor

Khan turns to a deadly new ally you won't see coming!

GEIGER: GROUND ZERO #2 (OF 2)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

DECEMBER 27

STORY

GEOFF JOHNS

ART | COVER A

COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE

GARY FRANK

COVER B | JUNKYARD JOE

POST-WAR VARIANT

MIKE ALLRED

In the fallout of the UNKNOWN WAR, Tariq Geiger

must fight for his own survival from what's left of

society…as well as find whatever humanity remains

inside his nuclear-powered body. But only with

the help of his sole ally, Dr. Molotov, can he gain

an understanding of his powers…and ward off the

hunters after him. This all sets the stage for the

upcoming monthly GEIGER series in 2024!

MINISERIES FINALE

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #27

ON SALE

DECEMBER 27

Gunslinger continues his mission in HELL.

He is out to kill a man who can't be killed!

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART DEXTER SOY

COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI

COVER B MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS

HACK/SLASH: BACK

TO SCHOOL #3 (OF 4)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR

| OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

DECEMBER 20

STORY | ART | COVER A

ZOE THOROGOOD

COVER B

LUANA VECCHIO

Cassie and the Agency discover a dangerous

slasher, responsible for making kids murder

their own families after spending too long

online! Cassie assumes it's brainwashing,

which she must be immune to, right? Only

stupid people get brainwashed…

A HAUNTED GIRL #3 (OF 4)

HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | YOUNG ADULT

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY ETHAN SACKS NAOMI SACKS

ART MARCO LORENZANA

COVER A JUNG-GEUN YOON

COVER B MEGHAN HETRICK

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE MELISSA BALLESTEROS P.

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

On the run from a horrifying succession of ghosts,

Cleo learns she's at the center of a coming

apocalypse. As if high school wasn't terrifying

enough for a 16-year-old with crippling depression

and suicidal thoughts! But all may not be lost; she

may have just found the unlikeliest of allies…

HEXAGON BRIDGE #4 (OF 5)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

STORY | ART | COVER RICHARD BLAKE

Staden travels into a dense, surreal region of The Bridge,

gathering more intriguing clues to the location of Adley's

parents. Accompanied by new, unusual acquaintances, they

endure a blazing trial by fire that bestows an unexpected gift.

THE HOLY ROLLER #2

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

DECEMBER 27

STORY

ANDY SAMBERG

RICK REMENDER

JOE TROHMAN

ART | COVER A

ROLAND BOSCHI

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

ANDREW ROBINSON

How bad must things get before we rise to face

them? Levi Cohen spent his life believing the world

was getting better, but he must now face the fact

that he was wrong. Evil things thought long buried

have taken root. And something must be done.

JUNIOR BAKER THE RIGHTEOUS FAKER #4 (OF 5)

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY JOE CASEY

ART | COVER A RYAN QUACKENBUSH

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE RYAN QUACKENBUSH

SONIA HARRIS COVER C | 1:20 INCENTIVE IAN MacEWAN SONIA HARRIS

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

Dizzy Baker is forced to excavate the secrets of his past—

who he is and how he came to be—bringing him one step

closer to the ultimate truth. Because DNA don't lie, y'dig?

All this—and the glorious return of the Liberty Belle!

KAPTARA: UNIVERSAL TRUTHS #5 (OF 6)

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

It's all-out war in Kaptara! Can our heroes

defeat the invading forces with the help of…

BEEFMASTER and MR. KISSES?! And where's that

hunk, Manton? Can Keith find him in time?

The award-interested series reaches its penultimate issue!

Honestly not the best jumping-on point, but still fun!

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HUMOROUS | LGBTQ+ | SCIENCE FICTION

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY CHIP ZDARSKY

ART | COVER KAGAN McLEOD

KAYA #14

ON SALE DECEMBER 27

With no time to lose, Kaya and Jin are tracking

down a princess who can get them passage

onto a ship bound for safety. But can they find

her and not get captured in an occupied city

overrun with soldiers of the Robot Empire?

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY | ART | COVER A WES CRAIG

COVER B DANI STRIPS

KILL YOUR DARLINGS #4

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY ETHAN S. PARKER GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

ART BOB QUINN JOHN J. HILL

COVER A COVER C | 1:25 FOIL INCENTIVE BOB QUINN

COVER B COVER D | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE RYAN STEGMAN

To save Elliott's life, Rose will have to journey into

the darkest depths of the cave and once more come

face-to-face with A GREAT AND TERRIBLE EVIL.

END OF STORY ARC

KILLADELPHIA #32

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

"DEATH BE NOT PROUD," Part Two (of Six)

Hell Spawn, King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn…now, VAMPIRE SPAWN!

The greatest anti-hero in comics becomes a blood-thirsty creature

of the night and teams up with our heroes to fight back Lucifer and

the forces of Hell. But things become even more complicated as

Toussaint Louverture rallies his army and the most epic crossover

of the past two decades continues to ramp up with a new player

entering the fold… SAVAGE DRAGON!

The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated series continues! From RODNEY BARNES,

the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American

Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

This issue will also feature the inclusion of a backup story featuring

Hell's Baddest Badass: Johnny Gatlin.

Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring black-and-white line art interiors!

STORY RODNEY BARNES

ART JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER GERMAN ERRAMOUSPE

COVERS A & B JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

KING SPAWN #29

ON SALE DECEMBER 27

Spawn's journey through HELL is almost

complete. The throne is in his sight, and

only one thing stands in his way…

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI

COVER B JAVI FERNANDEZ

LOCAL MAN #8

ON SALE

DECEMBER 27

"THE DRY SEASON," Part Three

Local Man's gotta find a real, genuine monster, while

the very human one who shares his bed looks for

any means possible to shake him from her trail. ANY.

On the flip side, Inga's quest to save Farmington

has hit a dead end. But along comes her

partner, her savior, her cool new best friend,

Farmer Xaver…her ex-boyfriend's dad?

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY | ART | COVERS A & C TIM SEELEY TONY FLEECS

COVER B SHELBY ROBERTSON

MIDLIFE (OR HOW TO HERO AT FIFTY!) #3

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

DECEMBER 6

STORY

BRIAN BUCCELLATO

ART | COVER

STEFANO SIMEONE

Armed with a new costume (and ice packs for his achy knees and

back), brand-new hero Ruben Kwan starts using his powers for

good and gets the attention of a mysterious pair of operatives in

the process: the Maroon Suits, who have their own designs for his

future. On the home front, Ruben must decide whether to tell his

pregnant wife Annie about this new double life that, for the first

time, has him feeling like he is living up to his father's legacy.

NEWBURN #13

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

STORY CHIP ZDARSKY AMY CHASE

ART JACOB PHILLIPS FABIAN LELAY

COVER JACOB PHILLIPS

Past lies are catching up to Emily and Newburn

and putting them in the crosshairs on all sides.

PLUS: Tabletop gamers plot a perilous heist in

"LOADED DICE" by AMY CHASE and FABIAN LELAY.



NIGHTS #3

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | HUMOROUS |

OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

DECEMBER 6

STORY

WYATT KENNEDY

ART | COVER

LUIGI FORMISANO

Gray's journey to find a present for Vince takes

a horrifying and violent detour, a mysterious pair

of figures confronts Vince with questions about

all the bloodshed he's been surrounded by, and

why is Freddy Freaker calling Matt? And where

the hell has Ivory been the last few days?!

PETROL HEAD #2

ON SALE

DECEMBER 13

START YOUR ROBO-ENGINES! THE CHASE IS ON!

Petrol Head and Lupa gun it for the SmogZone border with

half the O-Zone's security drones and robo cops on their trail.

Can one old racing robot outdrive the best new tech the city

can build? And will Lupa's father survive the experience?

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)

STORY ROB WILLIAMS

ART | COVERS A & B PYE PARR

"Big, beautiful, smart AND fun—don't miss this one."

—RICK REMENDER (DEADLY CLASS, BLACK SCIENCE)

PHANTOM ROAD #7

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

JEFF LEMIRE and GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA's

hit series continues its thrilling new story arc!

While Agent Weaver attempts to search for the

vanished pair, Birdie and Dom are trapped by another

horde of monsters at the roadside circus. There, they

encounter a truly mind-melting individual who might

be an ally in their escape…but might also be another

aspect of the terrible madness surrounding them.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY JEFF LEMIRE

ART | COVER A GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA

COVER B ALBERTO PAGLIARO

PURR EVIL #5 (OF 6)

ON SALE DECEMBER 6

"THE END APPROACHES MEWING IN THE DARKNESS"

Levi's solution turns out to be yet another deception, so

now it is all up to Rita and Steve. But the sacrifice required

to save the world may be too heavy for them. How far

will two parents go to give their children a future?

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY | COVER B MIRKA ANDOLFO

ART | COVER A LAURA BRAGA

COVER C STJEPAN SEJIC

COVER D ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA



QUEST #5

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 27

STORY JONATHAN LUNA

CRYSTAL WOOD ART | COVER JONATHAN LUNA

Anya and her loyal warriors face off against

Kiat, a powerful demon with a horde of mutated

monstrosities at his back. Will Kiat give Anya

any clue about where to find her husband,

Devyan? Who will live to continue the search?

THE SACRIFICERS #5

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 6

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART | COVER A MAX FIUMARA

COVER B ALBERTO PAGLIARO

The dark tower and the bright castle. The princess

and the pauper. The future written by the past. Some

things are eternal. Some things must be changed.

THE SCHLUB #5

ON SALE DECEMBER 27

Roger and Cirrus are in deep trouble. Wyrm has

collected all the power he needs to steal his body

back, and he's ready to destroy the world to get it.

Can Roger find the strength he needs to save the

day? Or will someone else pay the ultimate price?

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY RYAN STEGMAN KENNY PORTER

ART TYRELL CANNON MIKE SPICER JOHN J. HILL

COVER A COVER C 1:10 | VIRGIN INCENTIVE COVER E 1:75 | FOIL INCENTIVE TYRELL CANNON

COVER B COVER D | 1:50 VIRGIN INCENTIVE COVER F | 1:100 FOIL INCENTIVE RYAN STEGMAN

THE SCORCHED #25

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI

COVER B JONATHAN GLAPION

The Scorched team has its assignments, but this

is one mission they may not make it back from.

SCRAPPER #6 (OF 6)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

STORY ALEX DE CAMPI CLIFF BLESZINSKI

ART RYAN KELLY JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER JUAN FERREYRA

Scrapper takes the fight all the way to SMITE's leader,

but there's one more terrible surprise for him waiting

there. Meanwhile, all that stands between SMITE

and city-wide animal mind control is our team of

strays and varmints. Can the animals that nobody

wants manage to save everybody? The thrilling

conclusion to CLIFF BLESZINSKI's comics debut.

MINISERIES FINALE

SPAWN #349

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 27

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI

COVER B MIRKO COLAK

The final battle for the Throne of HELL begins now.

STARSIGNS #7 (OF 9)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

DECEMBER 6

STORY

SALADIN AHMED

ART | COVER

MEGAN LEVENS

KELLY FITZPATRICK

Enter Sagittarius! Russell joins the Starsigns in uncovering

the grim truth of Duke's plans. But it may be too late!

Tatiana finally has Taurus in her sights—and nothing

can save Rana from the danger lurking just ahead…

The ultimate price is paid in the latest by

SALADIN AHMED and MEGAN LEVENS!

SWAN SONGS #6 (OF 6)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART MARTÍN MORAZZO CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A COVER C | 1:50 INCENTIVE MARTÍN MORAZZO

COVER B JESÚS AGUADO

MINISERIES FINALE ON SALE DECEMBER 13

"THE END OF THE SIDEWALK"

The end of the end of the series about endings.

Here, the team behind ICE CREAM MAN creates

something only they could—a dark, morose take

on a beloved book of children's poems. It's an

ICE CREAM MAN CROSSOVER; a parodic play

with near-perfect rhyme scheme; the terminal

issue of a bunch of…terminal issues.

The end is here; we hope you enjoy our swan song.

SYPHON, VOL. 2 #2 (OF 4)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

STORY MOHSEN ASHRAF ARISH AKANDA

ART THOMAS HEDGLEN

COVER A THOMAS HEDGLEN JOHN KALISZ

COVER B JEFF EDWARDSJOHN KALISZ

An ancient threat, dormant for centuries, has re-emerged

with a vengeance—and a masochistic hunger. Sylas

must decide whether he can trust brash power-hunter

Zenia, or even himself, in facing this danger. Meanwhile,

Livia explores the emotional trauma of her new patient

who may be hiding something much more troubling.

TALES OF SYZPENSE #4

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

STORY CHRIS RYALL T.P. LOUISE ASHLEY WOOD

ART NELSON DANIEL ASHLEY WOOD

COVER A COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE ASHLEY WOOD

COVER B COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE NELSON DANIEL

In "Les Mort 13," the mystery behind

the skull mask continues!

In "Dreamweaver": Bella and Grant are mystically

transported to the past, where they not only experience

the horror that brought the original Dreamweaver

into existence—they're now living it, too!

TRANSFORMERS #3

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES HERE!

Outnumbered and overpowered,

it's time for the Autobots to stand

their ground, as Optimus Prime

goes toe to toe with Skywarp!

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE MATIAS BERGARA

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE NICK DRAGOTTA

COVER B TAURIN CLARKE

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE CONNECTING VARIANT ORLANDO AROCENA

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART | COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON MIKE SPICER

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #28

ON SALE DECEMBER 6

"VICTORY," Part Four (of Six)

With the return of a lost member of the team,

our intrepid explorers are finally able to learn

where they need to go to enter the final ring

of the Spiral. But Charlotte does not take the

news well and decides to take a break from

her cares via the helpful psychedelics grown

in the lush fields of Zone Bounty. Buckle

in. It's going to be a long, strange trip!

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY SCOTT SNYDER CHARLES SOULE

ART GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI MATT WILSON

COVER A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B RYAN BROWNE



UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA #3 (OF 4)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 27

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART | COVER A MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Dr. John Seward struggles against the mounting

evidence that his Lucy is under the thrall

of a blood-sucking supernatural being!

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #78

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 6

The commotion within Alexandria catches the

attention of outsiders scavenging for supplies

and leads them to the community.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL

COLOR also features another installment of

Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH DAVE McCAIG

COVER C | CONNECTING VARIANT J.H. WILLIAMS III

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #79

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

DECEMBER 20

Scavengers weren't the only ones alerted to the walled

neighborhood. The dead are also on their way.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH DAVE McCAIG

COVER C | CONNECTING VARIANT

MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #17

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 27

STORY

MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART | COVER A

TYLER BOSS

COVER B

BAYARD MORSE

THE BATTLE OF THE KEEPERS BEGINS HERE!

What's left of the Academy are coming back to save

one of their own. They will be outnumbered and

outgunned. Good thing they have some vicious friends.

W0RLDTR33 #6

NEW STORY ARC

ON SALE

DECEMBER 27

The smash-hit series from JAMES TYNION IV

(THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) and FERNANDO

BLANCO (Detective Comics) returns! With the press

of a button, Gabriel Winter changed the world. As

his closest friends reckon with the consequences,

Special Agent Siobhan Silk must unravel what set

all of this in motion 25 years ago in Palo Alto…

and attempt to uncover the origin of PH34R.

DYSTOPIAN | HORROR | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY

JAMES TYNION IV

ART

FERNANDO BLANCO

JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A

FERNANDO BLANCO

COVER B

JOSHUA HIXSON

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

CHRISTIAN WARD

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE

JAE LEE

