Image Comics' Full December 2023 Solicits With Pete Townshend
Image Comics solicits and solicitations for December 2023 are out, leading with Pete Townshend's Life House, all the way to The Walking Dead.
Image Comics solicits and solicitations for December 2023 are up and out, leading with Pete Townshend's Life House – and I do like to imagine what Eric Stephenson's face will have been like when this landed on his desk. There's a new Brubaker/Phillips crime noir, the return of Adventureman and the welcoming of new titles with Bloodrick, The Bloody Dozen, Duke, Our Bones Dust and more.
PETE TOWNSHEND'S LIFE HOUSE HC
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
BASED ON MATERIALS BY PETE TOWNSHEND
STORY JAMES HARVEY DAVID HINE
ART JAMES HARVEY MAX PRENTIS
COVER JAMES HARVEY DEAN PARIS
An original graphic novel based on rock music legend Pete Townshend's 1970 screenplay of the same name, which inspired The Who's 1971 globally bestselling and universally beloved album, Who's Next.
Set in a dystopian future where music has been outlawed, LIFE HOUSE follows a small band of rebels who stage an underground concert in an effort to undermine a tyrannical leader…and free Britain and all of humanity.
This graphic novelization is co-written by Doom Patrol's JAMES HARVEY and Spider-Man Noir's DAVID HINE, with art by both HARVEY and Australian visual artist MAX PRENTIS, lettering by MICAH MYERS, and inks by Eisner Award-winning artist MICK GRAY. It is edited by the former Dark Horse editor, HANNAH MEANS-SHANNON, and features a massive vinyl LP format (12.25" x 12.25"). This is a must-have for any serious music collectors, rock fans, and pop culture aficionados! Originally envisioned as a sci-fi rock epic to follow up The Who's charttopping rock opera Tommy, and put aside 50 years ago-in favor of Who's Next songs like "Baba O'Riley," "Won't Get Fooled Again," and "Behind Blue Eyes"-LIFE HOUSE will finally take center stage. Also available in a SLIPCASE EDITION, featuring a vegan leather-bound slipcase!
ADAPTATIONS | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION172 PAGES FULL COLOR 12.25 x 12.25 INCHES $49.99 US ON SALE T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) SLIPCASE EDITION $74.99
WHERE THE BODY WAS HC
144 PAGES FULL COLOR $24.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 13
STORY ED BRUBAKER
ART SEAN PHILLIPS JACOB PHILLIPS
COVER SEAN PHILLIPS
ED BRUBAKER and SEAN PHILLIPS, bestselling creators of PULP, RECKLESS, and CRIMINAL, are back with a new original graphic novel that readers will be obsessed with… A boarding house full of druggies. A neglected housewife. A young girl who thinks she's a superhero. A cop who wants to be left alone. And a private detective looking for a runaway girl. These stories collide one fateful summer in WHERE THE BODY WAS, a tale of love and murder in the suburbs, told from a dozen different points of view. All the neighbors on the block have an opinion about the murder and how it happened, but which of them is telling the truth? WHERE THE BODY WAS is a tour-de-force from grandmasters ED BRUBAKER and SEAN PHILLIPS. Starting with a map of the crime scene, this murder mystery follows the ripples of this killing as they echo through decades of love and loss and passion and violence. Like a true crime podcast crossed with a long-lost diary, WHERE THE BODY WAS is unlike anything BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS have ever done and a must-have for all their avid fans!
ADVENTUREMAN: GHOST LIGHTS #1
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
STORY MATT FRACTION
ART COVER A | WRAPAROUND TERRY DODSON RACHEL DODSON
COVER B JOSHUA SWAYBY
When the Good Guys of the Golden Age come back, all
their ghosts follow—now Claire, the new Adventureman,
and her maybe-beau Chris, the new Crossdraw Kid, defend
peace on earth from a phantom empire of crime!
BLOODRIK #1 (OF 3)
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 6
STORY | ART | COVER ANDREW KRAHNKE
Bloodrik is angry, confused, and starving. Unable to
achieve success in his usual hunting grounds, he stomps
his way into unfamiliar woods in an attempt to feed his
stomach and heal his ego. What he finds will lead him
on a journey of madness, violence, fire, and BLOOD!
THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #1 (OF 6)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 13
STORY CHARLES SOULE
ART | COVER B ALBERTO JIMÉNEZ ALBURQUERQUE
COVER A COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE COVER D | 1:50 COLLECTORS COIN INCENTIVE WILL SLINEY
SPACE VAMPIRES! In this new installment of THE
SHROUDED COLLEGE, CHARLES SOULE & WILL SLINEY's
supernatural horror-adventure saga, three down-and-out
astronauts are tasked with the ultimate heist—breaking a
group of deadly vampires out of a space prison orbiting
the Sun. Apollo 13 meets Blade in this killer thriller!
COVER D includes a special, individually
numbered collector's coin!
MINISERIES PREMIERE
DUKE #1 (OF 5)
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
COVER A TOM REILLY
COVER B DAVID AJA
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
CONNECTING VARIANT TYLER BOSS
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE STEVE EPTING
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE ANDREA SORRENTINO
COVER F | 1:100 INCENTIVE JONBOY MEYERS
COVER G BLANK SKETCH COVER
STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART TOM REILLY JORDIE BELLAIRE
CODENAME G.I. JOE STARTS HERE.
Conrad Hauser has made first contact
with an alien being and lived to tell
the tale. But no one, not even Colonel
Hawk, believes the story of the jet fighter converting into a
colossal alien robot that nearly killed the man known as Duke.
Now, one of the US Army's most decorated soldiers is on
the hunt for answers, drawn into a conflict that no amount
of training could ever prepare him for. A war that only a
real American hero has any chance of surviving…
Superstar writer JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Superman, Batman)
and artist TOM REILLY (The Thing, Ant-Man) kick off the first
of four action-packed miniseries that will introduce the best
and worst humanity has to offer in the Energon Universe.
MINISERIES PREMIERE
OUR BONES DUST #1 (OF 4)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 6
STORY | ART | COVER A BEN STENBECK
COVER B
A feral child, equal parts predator and prey, navigates a MIKE MIGNOLA
nightmare landscape of brutality and blood inhabited by
scattered cannibal tribes. An interesting place to poke
around for a curious Artificial Intelligence.
A four-issue miniseries by long-time MIKE MIGNOLA
collaborator BEN STENBECK (Baltimore, Frankenstein
Underground, Koshchei).
MINISERIES PREMIERE
CREEPSHOW HOLIDAY
SPECIAL 2023 (ONE-SHOT)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY DANIEL KRAUS JAMES ASMUS
ART JONATHAN WAYSHAK LETIZIA CADONICI
COVER A GUILLEM MARCH
COVER B JONATHAN WAYSHAK
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE JORGE CORONA
CREEPSHOW is here to put the fear in your cheer!
You've heard of Santa, you've heard of Krampus, but
have you ever heard of "The Christmas Man"? Witness
the birth of a new horrifying holiday classic from DANIEL
"DON'T CALL ME SANTA" KRAUS (The Shape of
Water) and jolly JONATHAN WAYSHAK (Skin Crawl)!
Then, jovial JAMES ASMUS (Survival Street, Rick
& Morty) and lively LETIZIA CADONICI (House
of Slaughter) deliver a cautionary tale about
stealing the wrong parcel in "Package Thief."
SHIFT (ONE-SHOT)
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
He's tangled with Radiant Black and fought alongside
the Dead Lucky—but who's the man in the suit, and
how did he assemble his team of mercenaries?
This extra-length one-shot contains the four
eight-page SHIFT stories originally released
in IMAGE!, plus a brand-new five-page story
by SHIFT creators KYLE HIGGINS & DANIELE
DI NICUOLO, ahead of SHIFT's appearance
in RADIANT BLACK's "The Catalyst War"!
SHIFT is a Massive-Verse title.
56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY KYLE HIGGINS
ART DANIELE DI NICUOLO FRANCESCO MANNA DANILO BEYRUTH GERALDO BORGES CHRIS EVENHUIS
COVER A IGOR MONTI
COVER B DANIELE DI NICUOLO
BIG GAME TP
152 PAGES FULL COLOR $17.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
STORY MARK MILLAR
ART | COVER PEPE LARRAZ
Collecting the smash-hit crossover event of 2023, where
over twenty Millarworld franchises are brought together
for the first time and chaos ensues. This is Nemesis
versus Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Superior, the Magic Order,
Huck, the Night Club and all your favorite characters from
Millarworld's comic books, movies, and TV shows.
Proudly presented by superstar writer MARK MILLAR
(Civil War, Old Man Logan) and Marvel superstar
artist PEPE LARRAZ (X-Men) on the 20th anniversary
of Millarworld's first ever book, WANTED.
Collects BIG GAME #1-5
CURSE WORDS: THE HOLE DAMNED THING COMPENDIUM TP
744 PAGES FULL COLOR $49.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
STORY CHARLES SOULE
ART | COVER
RYAN BROWNE
From the creative team that brought you EIGHT BILLION GENIES!
HERE AT LAST from CHARLES SOULE (Star Wars) and RYAN BROWNE (GOD
HATES ASTRONAUTS): CURSE WORDS: THE HOLE DAMNED THING is the
complete collection of the magical, hilarious, oddly moving story of an evil
wizard named Wizord, his talking koala sidekick Margaret, and their journey to
be good (or at least slightly less bad) in this dark, unforgiving world of ours.
Collects all 28 issues originally published by Image Comics and
the previously unpublished full-length epilogue issue
CURSE WORDS: AFTER WORDS. This is the definitive
collection of the series that JOE HILL (JOE HILL'S
RAIN, Locke & Key) calls a "terrific, terrific comic."
Collects CURSE WORDS #1-28 and CURSE
WORDS: AFTER WORDS Epilogue Special
FEAR AGENT: 20TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1 HC
512 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 12 INCHES
$59.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
STORY RICK REMENDER
ART TONY MOORE JEROME OPEÑA
COVER A TONY MOORE
COVER B | Limited to 3000 Copies!
JEROME OPEÑA
The highly sought-after oversized hardcover of New York Times
bestselling FEAR AGENT is back in print for the first time in a decade!
When down-and-out alien exterminator Heath Huston stumbles
upon an extraterrestrial plot to wipe out humanity, he must
put down the bottle and resume his role as peacekeeper—
as the last Fear Agent. Fan-favorite writer RICK REMENDER
(DEADLY CLASS, LOW) is joined by superstar collaborators
TONY MOORE (THE WALKING DEAD, Venom) and JEROME
OPEÑA (SEVEN TO ETERNITY, Uncanny X-Force) in the
critically acclaimed series that redefined science fiction.
Loaded with side stories, covers, pinups, and artist sketch galleries.
FEAR AGENT: 20TH ANNIVERSARY
DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 2 HC
520 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 12 INCHES
$59.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
STORY RICK REMENDER
ART TONY MOORE JEROME OPEÑA MIKE HAWTHORNE
COVER A TONY MOORE
COVER B | Limited to 3000 Copies! JEROME OPEÑA
The highly sought-after oversized hardcover of New York Times
bestselling FEAR AGENT is back in print for the first time in a decade!
When down-and-out alien exterminator Heath Huston stumbles
upon an extraterrestrial plot to wipe out humanity, he must
put down the bottle and resume his role as peacekeeper—
as the last Fear Agent. Fan-favorite writer RICK REMENDER
(DEADLY CLASS, LOW) is joined by superstar collaborators
TONY MOORE (THE WALKING DEAD, Venom) and JEROME
OPEÑA (SEVEN TO ETERNITY, Uncanny X-Force) in the
critically acclaimed series that redefined science fiction.
Loaded with side stories, covers, pinups, and artist sketch galleries.
Collects FEAR AGENT #17-32
GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 3 TP
144 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 6
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART BRETT BOOTH VON RANDAL
COVER BRETT BOOTH
Gunslinger's time in the present day has gone
from bad to worse. Now, enemies from his past
have allied themselves with some of his newfound
acquaintances. Getting the upper hand on them
won't be easy and may force him to go on the run
again. All the while, Gunslinger's memories start
clearing up, revealing a new path of vengeance!
Collects GUNSLINGER SPAWN #13-18
HEY KIDS! COMICS!, VOL. 3: THE SCHLOCK OF THE NEW TP
192 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 13
STORY | ART HOWARD CHAYKIN
COVER DON CAMERON
It all begins with a generation of artists who view their life's work as dismal failures
and a waste of that life…in service to a medium that refuses to die, grinding its
way through generation after generation…until it collides with creatives who
can't even begin to imagine why anyone would ever want to do anything else.
This is the history of comic books, alongside the misbegotten
midwife whose growth, whose refusal to truly grow, serves
as its decades-long and distorted mirror…
Fandom.
IMMORTAL SERGEANT TP
408 PAGES BLACK & WHITE 6 x 8.5 INCHES
$24.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 6
STORY JOE KELLY
ART | COVER KEN NIIMURA
Eisner-nominated, International Manga Award-winning I KILL
GIANTS storytellers JOE KELLY and KEN NIIMURA return to
yank on your heartstrings with IMMORTAL SERGEANT!
On the eve of his unwelcome retirement, Jim Sargent (aka "Sarge"),
a grizzled, old-school detective, catches a break on a murder
case that's haunted him for decades. Unfortunately, Sarge must
drag his anxiety-riddled adult son, Michael, along for the ride or
risk losing the lead forever. Can this dysfunctional duo overcome
their own hang-ups, blindspots, and secrets to catch a killer?
Collects IMMORTAL SERGEANT #1-9
LOADED BIBLE, VOL. 2:BLOOD OF MY BLOOD TP
160 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 27
STORY STEVE ORLANDO
TIM SEELEY ART GIUSEPPE CAFARO
COVER MIRKA ANDOLFO
Decades after the events of the previous LOADED BIBLE
and a devastating war, the vampire-hunting clone of Jesus
is a bigger outlaw than ever. He works to defend a flock of
outcasts trying to carve out a life in the wastelands bordering
civilization because civilization doesn't want them.
Much has changed on the dome-covered streets of New Vatican City as well.
Everyday citizens challenge the church's control more and more, forcing
a deadly compromise to bolster the church's power. Much as they cloned
Jesus long ago in a desperate power grab, the church has now cut a deal
with the vampire nations to unite under their cloned savior: Dracula.
LOADED BIBLE is back, courtesy of TIM SEELEY (HACK/SLASH, Nightwing) and
STEVE ORLANDO (COMMANDERS IN CRISIS, Marauders), with art by GIUSEPPE
CAFARO (Suicide Squad, Red Sonja) and covers by fan-favorite MIRKA ANDOLFO!
Collects LOADED BIBLE: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD #1-6
RAT QUEENS OMNIBUS HC
1224 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES
$125.00 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 6
STORY KURTIS J. WIEBE RYAN FERRIER
ART ROC UPCHURCH STJEPAN SEJIC TESS FOWLER OWEN GIENI PRISCILLA PETRAITES MORITAT
COVER ROC UPCHURCH
LIMITED TO 5,000 UNITS. DON'T MISS IT!
Collecting the entire journey of the Rat Queens, from their
raucous and wild beginnings as mercenaries to their rise as
begrudging heroes. Discover what made this award-winning high
fantasy series special and cultivated fans all over the world—the
comedy, camaraderie, and adventurous spirit all with a modern
twist that makes the main cast of Violet, Betty, Hannah, and Dee
feel like people you already knew. This is a fantasy series like
no other, with ten years of adventures in one giant tome.
Collects RAT QUEENS, VOL. I #1-15, the never-before reprinted
VOL. I #16, VOL. II #1-25, RAT QUEENS: SISTER, WARRIORS,
QUEENS, all four one-shots, never-reprinted short stories,
all covers, and sketchbooks from all of the major artists!
SPAWN COVER GALLERY, VOL. 2 HC
128 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES
$19.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
MIKE MAYHEW JIM LEE DAVID FINCH ROB LIEFELD MARC SILVESTRI ASHLEY WOOD GREG CAPULLO PHILIP TAN WHILCE PORTACIO TODD McFARLANE GEORGE PEREZ BRIAN HABERLIN
COVER TODD McFARLANE
Bring the artistic legacy of TODD McFARLANE's
record-breaking independent comic home
with this hardcover collection of classic cover
artwork from 100 ISSUES of SPAWN! All the
action! All the detail! All the capes! And spikes!
And demons! And guns! Part celebration,
part inspiration, this is a gallery AND an
artbook—a must-have for any SPAWN fan!
Collects covers for SPAWN #101-200
STONEHEART, VOL. 1 TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY
192 PAGES FULL COLOR $12.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
DECEMBER 13
STORY | ART | COVER
EMMA KUBERT
After being exiled, wiped of her memory, and relocated, vivacious Shayde
Whisper falls down a rabbit hole of her own making when a sinister voice
emerges in her head, triggering powerful magic beyond her control and
unraveling the forgotten memories of her past. Follow Shayde Whisper
in the first arc of her journey as she begins to discover the darkness
that lurks beneath the mythical land of Athea—and within herself!
Collects STONEHEART #1-6
ANTARCTICA #6 (OF 10)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 13
STORY SIMON BIRKS
ART WILLI ROBERTS LYNDON WHITE
COVER A WILLI ROBERTS
COVER B LYNDON WHITE
THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST.
It's Christmas Eve. Hannah is seven years old and looking
forward to spending the holidays with her father, but when
she wakes on Christmas morning, things don't seem right.
Jerome is acting suspiciously, the windows are showing
the same scenes over and over again, and someone, or
something, is waiting for her on the other side of the wall…
BLOOD COMMANDMENT #2 (OF 4)
CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | NONFICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 6
STORY | ART | COVERS A & B
SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI
A rash of strange occurrences in the small town near
Ezra's property leads the local sheriff to investigate. Dead
animals, missing people—something evil is drawing closer,
and it won't be long before it sniffs out Ezra's scent.
BONE ORCHARD: TENEMENT #7 (OF 10)
ON SALE DECEMBER 27
REVELATIONS! The secrets of the Bone
Orchard finally revealed in this critical
chapter that fans have been waiting for!
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY JEFF LEMIRE
ART ANDREA SORRENTINO DAVE STEWART
COVER A ANDREA SORRENTINO
COVER B CHRISTIAN WARD
CRAVE #2 (OF 6)
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY | ART | COVERS A-C MARIA LLOVET
ON SALE DECEMBER 27
Hidden-User has sent David a bunch of sexy photos
of Alexandra, but who is this Hidden-User?
And what will David do when confronted
with Alexandra in the library?
Meanwhile, Albert and Sofia are still
trapped in the elevator, but things start to
escalate in the campus corridors…
CREEPSHOW, VOL. 2 #4 (OF 5)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY NICK DRAGOTTA ALISA KWITNEY
ART NICK DRAGOTTA MAURICET
COVER A GUILLEM MARCH
COVER B NICK DRAGOTTA
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE CONNECTING VARIANT SKINNER
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
Attention, shoppers! Naughty NICK DRAGOTTA (EAST
OF WEST) tells the gruesome story of a deadly wraith
who punishes bad customers in "Killer Cart Corral."
Then, the abominable ALISA KWITNEY (Mystik U)
teams up with the monstrous MAURICET (G.I.L.T.)
to explore an aging witch's desperate attempt
to hold on to her power in "The Amulet."
DARK RIDE #10
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 13
STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART | COVER A ANDREI BRESSAN ADRIANO LUCAS
COVER B DECLAN SHALVEY
COVER C LUANA VECCHIO
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE DENNIS CULVER TONY FLEECS
Sam desperately searches for his missing daughter, who's
been taken by the mascots as the park's next victim. But
Halloween has learned the truth of her father's bargain
with the Devil, and the power she now wields with it.
THE DEAD LUCKY #11
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 6
STORY MELISSA FLORES
ART | COVER FRENCH CARLOMAGNO
Six months ago, Bibi made a decision: to burn Morrow
to the ground from the inside, whatever it took—and
now's the time. With her friends and allies divided, can
the Dead Lucky rid San Francisco of Morrow for good?
Or will this be the fight Bibi doesn't walk away from?
THE DEAD LUCKY is a Massive-Verse series.
DESTINY GATE #3 (OF 4)
CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 6
STORY RYAN CADY
ART CHRISTIAN DiBARI SIMON GOUGH
COVER A CHRISTIAN DiBARI
COVER B ANDREA MUTTI
THE UNDERGROUND!
Beneath the Destiny Gate, Mitchell navigates a
subterranean nightmare of labyrinthine tunnels with
some exceptionally hostile architecture. With something
stalking him through the shadows, can Mitchell find
a way back up to the train before it's too late?
THE DEVIANT #2 (OF 9)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
STORY JAMES TYNION IV
ART | COVER A JOSHUA HIXSON
COVER B JAMES STOKOE
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE DAVID TALASKI
The Deviant Killer was apprehended half a century ago.
So who's behind the grisly slaying of a young man in a
Chicago department store…and why does Michael see
so much of himself in the man locked behind bars for
the original murders? JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33)
and JOSHUA HIXSON (The Plot) cut deeper into their
Christmas horror tale, just in time for the holidays.
EDENWOOD #4 (OF 5)
ON SALE DECEMBER 27
Flashbacks reveal that young Rion and his Demon Killer
mentor, Bastille, are closing in on the Black Lake Trio, who
Bastille has been hunting throughout the Edenwood. Currentday
Rion and his new allies discover a gang of demons who
are responsible for the purge of the last surviving Demon
Killers. Rion must decide to stay and fight demons in the
Open Lands or return to Edenwood, where he faces almost
certain death at the hands of the Demon Kings and their
army. A TRAITOR is discovered within the Witch War Council.
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY | ART | COVERS A & B TONY S. DANIEL
COVER C DUSTIN NGUYEN
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE MATTEO SCALERA
COVER E FRANCESCO MOBILI
THE ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #5 (OF 6)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY CHRIS CONDON
ART | COVER JACOB PHILLIPS
With the gang's ranks gutted by Ely, Mowbray, and
the Union Army, Enfield faces a dark revelation.
ON SALE DECEMBER 6
FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN AND SAMNEE #30
ON SALE DECEMBER 27
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART | COVER A CHRIS SAMNEE MATT WILSON
COVER B CLIFF CHIANG
Losing his parents. Training at the Temple
of the Flaming Fist. Learning the fire power.
Starting a family. Owen's whole life has
been building to this moment, where he
attempts the impossible one last time.
SERIES FINALE 56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
G.I. JOE: A REAL
AMERICAN HERO #302
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
STORY LARRY HAMA
ART CHRIS MOONEYHAM FRANCESCO SEGALA
COVER A ANDY KUBERT BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B ANDY KUBERT
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE BRAD WALKER FRANCESCO SEGALA
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
FUNERAL FOR A JOE!
As the Joes mourn their fallen brother, dangerous new
forces are mounting against them. Cobra Commander
returns to Springfield and the now mutant Serpentor
Khan turns to a deadly new ally you won't see coming!
GEIGER: GROUND ZERO #2 (OF 2)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
DECEMBER 27
STORY
GEOFF JOHNS
ART | COVER A
COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE
GARY FRANK
COVER B | JUNKYARD JOE
POST-WAR VARIANT
MIKE ALLRED
In the fallout of the UNKNOWN WAR, Tariq Geiger
must fight for his own survival from what's left of
society…as well as find whatever humanity remains
inside his nuclear-powered body. But only with
the help of his sole ally, Dr. Molotov, can he gain
an understanding of his powers…and ward off the
hunters after him. This all sets the stage for the
upcoming monthly GEIGER series in 2024!
MINISERIES FINALE
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #27
ON SALE
DECEMBER 27
Gunslinger continues his mission in HELL.
He is out to kill a man who can't be killed!
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART DEXTER SOY
COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI
COVER B MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS
HACK/SLASH: BACK
TO SCHOOL #3 (OF 4)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR
| OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
DECEMBER 20
STORY | ART | COVER A
ZOE THOROGOOD
COVER B
LUANA VECCHIO
Cassie and the Agency discover a dangerous
slasher, responsible for making kids murder
their own families after spending too long
online! Cassie assumes it's brainwashing,
which she must be immune to, right? Only
stupid people get brainwashed…
A HAUNTED GIRL #3 (OF 4)
HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | YOUNG ADULT
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY ETHAN SACKS NAOMI SACKS
ART MARCO LORENZANA
COVER A JUNG-GEUN YOON
COVER B MEGHAN HETRICK
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE MELISSA BALLESTEROS P.
ON SALE DECEMBER 13
On the run from a horrifying succession of ghosts,
Cleo learns she's at the center of a coming
apocalypse. As if high school wasn't terrifying
enough for a 16-year-old with crippling depression
and suicidal thoughts! But all may not be lost; she
may have just found the unlikeliest of allies…
HEXAGON BRIDGE #4 (OF 5)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
STORY | ART | COVER RICHARD BLAKE
Staden travels into a dense, surreal region of The Bridge,
gathering more intriguing clues to the location of Adley's
parents. Accompanied by new, unusual acquaintances, they
endure a blazing trial by fire that bestows an unexpected gift.
THE HOLY ROLLER #2
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
DECEMBER 27
STORY
ANDY SAMBERG
RICK REMENDER
JOE TROHMAN
ART | COVER A
ROLAND BOSCHI
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
ANDREW ROBINSON
How bad must things get before we rise to face
them? Levi Cohen spent his life believing the world
was getting better, but he must now face the fact
that he was wrong. Evil things thought long buried
have taken root. And something must be done.
JUNIOR BAKER THE RIGHTEOUS FAKER #4 (OF 5)
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY JOE CASEY
ART | COVER A RYAN QUACKENBUSH
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE RYAN QUACKENBUSH
SONIA HARRIS COVER C | 1:20 INCENTIVE IAN MacEWAN SONIA HARRIS
ON SALE DECEMBER 13
Dizzy Baker is forced to excavate the secrets of his past—
who he is and how he came to be—bringing him one step
closer to the ultimate truth. Because DNA don't lie, y'dig?
All this—and the glorious return of the Liberty Belle!
KAPTARA: UNIVERSAL TRUTHS #5 (OF 6)
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
It's all-out war in Kaptara! Can our heroes
defeat the invading forces with the help of…
BEEFMASTER and MR. KISSES?! And where's that
hunk, Manton? Can Keith find him in time?
The award-interested series reaches its penultimate issue!
Honestly not the best jumping-on point, but still fun!
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HUMOROUS | LGBTQ+ | SCIENCE FICTION
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY CHIP ZDARSKY
ART | COVER KAGAN McLEOD
KAYA #14
ON SALE DECEMBER 27
With no time to lose, Kaya and Jin are tracking
down a princess who can get them passage
onto a ship bound for safety. But can they find
her and not get captured in an occupied city
overrun with soldiers of the Robot Empire?
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
STORY | ART | COVER A WES CRAIG
COVER B DANI STRIPS
KILL YOUR DARLINGS #4
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY ETHAN S. PARKER GRIFFIN SHERIDAN
ART BOB QUINN JOHN J. HILL
COVER A COVER C | 1:25 FOIL INCENTIVE BOB QUINN
COVER B COVER D | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE RYAN STEGMAN
To save Elliott's life, Rose will have to journey into
the darkest depths of the cave and once more come
face-to-face with A GREAT AND TERRIBLE EVIL.
END OF STORY ARC
KILLADELPHIA #32
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
"DEATH BE NOT PROUD," Part Two (of Six)
Hell Spawn, King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn…now, VAMPIRE SPAWN!
The greatest anti-hero in comics becomes a blood-thirsty creature
of the night and teams up with our heroes to fight back Lucifer and
the forces of Hell. But things become even more complicated as
Toussaint Louverture rallies his army and the most epic crossover
of the past two decades continues to ramp up with a new player
entering the fold… SAVAGE DRAGON!
The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated series continues! From RODNEY BARNES,
the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American
Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.
This issue will also feature the inclusion of a backup story featuring
Hell's Baddest Badass: Johnny Gatlin.
Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring black-and-white line art interiors!
STORY RODNEY BARNES
ART JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER GERMAN ERRAMOUSPE
COVERS A & B JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
KING SPAWN #29
ON SALE DECEMBER 27
Spawn's journey through HELL is almost
complete. The throne is in his sight, and
only one thing stands in his way…
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART JAVI FERNANDEZ
COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI
COVER B JAVI FERNANDEZ
LOCAL MAN #8
ON SALE
DECEMBER 27
"THE DRY SEASON," Part Three
Local Man's gotta find a real, genuine monster, while
the very human one who shares his bed looks for
any means possible to shake him from her trail. ANY.
On the flip side, Inga's quest to save Farmington
has hit a dead end. But along comes her
partner, her savior, her cool new best friend,
Farmer Xaver…her ex-boyfriend's dad?
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY | ART | COVERS A & C TIM SEELEY TONY FLEECS
COVER B SHELBY ROBERTSON
MIDLIFE (OR HOW TO HERO AT FIFTY!) #3
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
DECEMBER 6
STORY
BRIAN BUCCELLATO
ART | COVER
STEFANO SIMEONE
Armed with a new costume (and ice packs for his achy knees and
back), brand-new hero Ruben Kwan starts using his powers for
good and gets the attention of a mysterious pair of operatives in
the process: the Maroon Suits, who have their own designs for his
future. On the home front, Ruben must decide whether to tell his
pregnant wife Annie about this new double life that, for the first
time, has him feeling like he is living up to his father's legacy.
NEWBURN #13
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 20
STORY CHIP ZDARSKY AMY CHASE
ART JACOB PHILLIPS FABIAN LELAY
COVER JACOB PHILLIPS
Past lies are catching up to Emily and Newburn
and putting them in the crosshairs on all sides.
PLUS: Tabletop gamers plot a perilous heist in
"LOADED DICE" by AMY CHASE and FABIAN LELAY.
NIGHTS #3
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | HUMOROUS |
OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
DECEMBER 6
STORY
WYATT KENNEDY
ART | COVER
LUIGI FORMISANO
Gray's journey to find a present for Vince takes
a horrifying and violent detour, a mysterious pair
of figures confronts Vince with questions about
all the bloodshed he's been surrounded by, and
why is Freddy Freaker calling Matt? And where
the hell has Ivory been the last few days?!
PETROL HEAD #2
ON SALE
DECEMBER 13
START YOUR ROBO-ENGINES! THE CHASE IS ON!
Petrol Head and Lupa gun it for the SmogZone border with
half the O-Zone's security drones and robo cops on their trail.
Can one old racing robot outdrive the best new tech the city
can build? And will Lupa's father survive the experience?
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)
STORY ROB WILLIAMS
ART | COVERS A & B PYE PARR
"Big, beautiful, smart AND fun—don't miss this one."
—RICK REMENDER (DEADLY CLASS, BLACK SCIENCE)
PHANTOM ROAD #7
ON SALE DECEMBER 13
JEFF LEMIRE and GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA's
hit series continues its thrilling new story arc!
While Agent Weaver attempts to search for the
vanished pair, Birdie and Dom are trapped by another
horde of monsters at the roadside circus. There, they
encounter a truly mind-melting individual who might
be an ally in their escape…but might also be another
aspect of the terrible madness surrounding them.
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY JEFF LEMIRE
ART | COVER A GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA
COVER B ALBERTO PAGLIARO
PURR EVIL #5 (OF 6)
ON SALE DECEMBER 6
"THE END APPROACHES MEWING IN THE DARKNESS"
Levi's solution turns out to be yet another deception, so
now it is all up to Rita and Steve. But the sacrifice required
to save the world may be too heavy for them. How far
will two parents go to give their children a future?
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY | COVER B MIRKA ANDOLFO
ART | COVER A LAURA BRAGA
COVER C STJEPAN SEJIC
COVER D ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA
QUEST #5
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 27
STORY JONATHAN LUNA
CRYSTAL WOOD ART | COVER JONATHAN LUNA
Anya and her loyal warriors face off against
Kiat, a powerful demon with a horde of mutated
monstrosities at his back. Will Kiat give Anya
any clue about where to find her husband,
Devyan? Who will live to continue the search?
THE SACRIFICERS #5
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 6
STORY RICK REMENDER
ART | COVER A MAX FIUMARA
COVER B ALBERTO PAGLIARO
The dark tower and the bright castle. The princess
and the pauper. The future written by the past. Some
things are eternal. Some things must be changed.
THE SCHLUB #5
ON SALE DECEMBER 27
Roger and Cirrus are in deep trouble. Wyrm has
collected all the power he needs to steal his body
back, and he's ready to destroy the world to get it.
Can Roger find the strength he needs to save the
day? Or will someone else pay the ultimate price?
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY RYAN STEGMAN KENNY PORTER
ART TYRELL CANNON MIKE SPICER JOHN J. HILL
COVER A COVER C 1:10 | VIRGIN INCENTIVE COVER E 1:75 | FOIL INCENTIVE TYRELL CANNON
COVER B COVER D | 1:50 VIRGIN INCENTIVE COVER F | 1:100 FOIL INCENTIVE RYAN STEGMAN
THE SCORCHED #25
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 13
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA
COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI
COVER B JONATHAN GLAPION
The Scorched team has its assignments, but this
is one mission they may not make it back from.
SCRAPPER #6 (OF 6)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 13
STORY ALEX DE CAMPI CLIFF BLESZINSKI
ART RYAN KELLY JORDIE BELLAIRE
COVER JUAN FERREYRA
Scrapper takes the fight all the way to SMITE's leader,
but there's one more terrible surprise for him waiting
there. Meanwhile, all that stands between SMITE
and city-wide animal mind control is our team of
strays and varmints. Can the animals that nobody
wants manage to save everybody? The thrilling
conclusion to CLIFF BLESZINSKI's comics debut.
MINISERIES FINALE
SPAWN #349
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 27
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART CARLO BARBERI
COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI
COVER B MIRKO COLAK
The final battle for the Throne of HELL begins now.
STARSIGNS #7 (OF 9)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
DECEMBER 6
STORY
SALADIN AHMED
ART | COVER
MEGAN LEVENS
KELLY FITZPATRICK
Enter Sagittarius! Russell joins the Starsigns in uncovering
the grim truth of Duke's plans. But it may be too late!
Tatiana finally has Taurus in her sights—and nothing
can save Rana from the danger lurking just ahead…
The ultimate price is paid in the latest by
SALADIN AHMED and MEGAN LEVENS!
SWAN SONGS #6 (OF 6)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY W. MAXWELL PRINCE
ART MARTÍN MORAZZO CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER A COVER C | 1:50 INCENTIVE MARTÍN MORAZZO
COVER B JESÚS AGUADO
MINISERIES FINALE ON SALE DECEMBER 13
"THE END OF THE SIDEWALK"
The end of the end of the series about endings.
Here, the team behind ICE CREAM MAN creates
something only they could—a dark, morose take
on a beloved book of children's poems. It's an
ICE CREAM MAN CROSSOVER; a parodic play
with near-perfect rhyme scheme; the terminal
issue of a bunch of…terminal issues.
The end is here; we hope you enjoy our swan song.
SYPHON, VOL. 2 #2 (OF 4)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 13
STORY MOHSEN ASHRAF ARISH AKANDA
ART THOMAS HEDGLEN
COVER A THOMAS HEDGLEN JOHN KALISZ
COVER B JEFF EDWARDSJOHN KALISZ
An ancient threat, dormant for centuries, has re-emerged
with a vengeance—and a masochistic hunger. Sylas
must decide whether he can trust brash power-hunter
Zenia, or even himself, in facing this danger. Meanwhile,
Livia explores the emotional trauma of her new patient
who may be hiding something much more troubling.
TALES OF SYZPENSE #4
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 13
STORY CHRIS RYALL T.P. LOUISE ASHLEY WOOD
ART NELSON DANIEL ASHLEY WOOD
COVER A COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE ASHLEY WOOD
COVER B COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE NELSON DANIEL
In "Les Mort 13," the mystery behind
the skull mask continues!
In "Dreamweaver": Bella and Grant are mystically
transported to the past, where they not only experience
the horror that brought the original Dreamweaver
into existence—they're now living it, too!
TRANSFORMERS #3
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 13
THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES HERE!
Outnumbered and overpowered,
it's time for the Autobots to stand
their ground, as Optimus Prime
goes toe to toe with Skywarp!
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE MATIAS BERGARA
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE NICK DRAGOTTA
COVER B TAURIN CLARKE
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE CONNECTING VARIANT ORLANDO AROCENA
STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
ART | COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON MIKE SPICER
UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #28
ON SALE DECEMBER 6
"VICTORY," Part Four (of Six)
With the return of a lost member of the team,
our intrepid explorers are finally able to learn
where they need to go to enter the final ring
of the Spiral. But Charlotte does not take the
news well and decides to take a break from
her cares via the helpful psychedelics grown
in the lush fields of Zone Bounty. Buckle
in. It's going to be a long, strange trip!
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY SCOTT SNYDER CHARLES SOULE
ART GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI MATT WILSON
COVER A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
COVER B RYAN BROWNE
UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA #3 (OF 4)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 27
STORY JAMES TYNION IV
ART | COVER A MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER B JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
Dr. John Seward struggles against the mounting
evidence that his Lucy is under the thrall
of a blood-sucking supernatural being!
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #78
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 6
The commotion within Alexandria catches the
attention of outsiders scavenging for supplies
and leads them to the community.
This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL
COLOR also features another installment of
Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART | COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD DAVE McCAIG
COVER A DAVID FINCH DAVE McCAIG
COVER C | CONNECTING VARIANT J.H. WILLIAMS III
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #79
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
DECEMBER 20
Scavengers weren't the only ones alerted to the walled
neighborhood. The dead are also on their way.
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART | COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD DAVE McCAIG
COVER A DAVID FINCH DAVE McCAIG
COVER C | CONNECTING VARIANT
MATEUS SANTOLOUCO
WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #17
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE DECEMBER 27
STORY
MATTHEW ROSENBERG
ART | COVER A
TYLER BOSS
COVER B
BAYARD MORSE
THE BATTLE OF THE KEEPERS BEGINS HERE!
What's left of the Academy are coming back to save
one of their own. They will be outnumbered and
outgunned. Good thing they have some vicious friends.
W0RLDTR33 #6
NEW STORY ARC
ON SALE
DECEMBER 27
The smash-hit series from JAMES TYNION IV
(THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) and FERNANDO
BLANCO (Detective Comics) returns! With the press
of a button, Gabriel Winter changed the world. As
his closest friends reckon with the consequences,
Special Agent Siobhan Silk must unravel what set
all of this in motion 25 years ago in Palo Alto…
and attempt to uncover the origin of PH34R.
DYSTOPIAN | HORROR | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY
JAMES TYNION IV
ART
FERNANDO BLANCO
JORDIE BELLAIRE
COVER A
FERNANDO BLANCO
COVER B
JOSHUA HIXSON
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
CHRISTIAN WARD
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE
JAE LEE
