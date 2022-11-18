Image Comics Full February 2023 Solicits, from Spawn to Saga to Scurry

Image Comics launches their full February 2023 solicits and solicitations that have just gone live. That includes the launches of Local Man #1 by Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs, Torrent #1 by Marc Guggenheim, and Justin Greenwood, Almighty #1 by Edward Laroche and Brad Simpson, Blood Tree #1 by Peter J Tomasi and Maxim Simic, The Last Barbarians #1 by Brian Haberlin and Gerrod Van Dyke, Monarch #1 by Rodney Barnes and Alex Lims, and Scurry by Mac Smith. As well as Spawn, Walking Dead, Saga and everything else.

LOCAL MAN #1

STORY, ART & COVER A: TIM SEELEY & TONY FLEECS

COVER B: TIM SEELEY & BRIAN REBER

FEBRUARY 22 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

STRAY DOGS creator TONY FLEECS teams with REVIVAL's TIM SEELEY for a series that combines rural crime noir and superhero action.

Once the star recruit of the media sensation super-team THIRD GEN, JACK XAVER had it all. But when controversy sends CROSSJACK crawling back to his mom and dad's basement in the Midwest, Jack struggles to fit into a world he left far behind. And then the bodies start piling up.

Each issue is a classic Image Comics FLIP BOOK with a lead story drawn by FLEECS and a superhero flashback into the depths of the Image Universe drawn by SEELEY. First issue contains 30 pages of story for only $3.99!

TORRENT #1

STORY: MARC GUGGENHEIM

ART: JUSTIN GREENWOOD

COVERS A & B: JUSTIN GREENWOOD & RICO RENZI

FEBRUARY 15 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

From MARC GUGGENHEIM (Arrow, X-Men Gold, Star Wars: Revelations) and JUSTIN GREENWOOD (THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME, Future State: Gotham), the team who brought you the critically acclaimed series Resurrection, comes a brand-new superhero universe. Michelle Metcalf is the world's most happy-go-lucky hero, CRACKERJACK, until tragedy forces her to cross the line from hero to vigilante.

ALMIGHTY #1 (OF 5)

STORY: EDWARD LAROCHE

ART & COVER: EDWARD LAROCHE & BRAD SIMPSON

FEBRUARY 1 / 40 PAGES / FC / M / $3.9

MINISERIES PREMIERE

THE WARNING writer/artist EDWARD LAROCHE returns to comics with a five-issue epic! Max Max: Fury Road-style action combines with the mutated horror of Annihilation in this original sci-fi/fantasy epic for mature readers.

The year is 2098 in a Third World America ravaged by economic collapse, anarcho-warfare, and a mysterious environmental disaster contained behind a massive wall. A girl has been abducted, and a killer has been hired to find her and bring her home.

The adventure begins in a spectacular DOUBLE-LENGTH FIRST ISSUE, with thirty-eight pages of story and no ads for the regular price of just $3.99!

BLOOD TREE #1

STORY: PETER J. TOMASI

ART: MAXIM ŠIMIĆ

COVER A: CHRISTIAN ALAMY & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

FEBRUARY 1 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

Two obsessed NYPD detectives hunt for a vicious butcher called the Angel Killer, a sociopath who preys on the innocent family members of known murderers in order to "purify" the rest of society.

From comics super team PETER J. TOMASI (Batman and Robin, Superman, Black Adam: The Dark Age, Super-Sons, Detective Comics) and MAXIM ŠIMIĆ (Escape from New York, Conan) comes a story that confronts the battle of nature versus nurture, considers how present and future generations are tainted by past generations, and asks the age-old question: Who must pay for the sins of the fathers—and perhaps even the sins of the mothers?

THE LAST BARBARIANS #1

STORY, COVERS A, B, C, D & E: BRIAN HABERLIN

ART: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

COVER F: BLANK SKETCH COVER

FEBRUARY 15 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

To be Classless is a whole new low…

You'd think in a fantastic world full of giants, magic, and flying fish, it would be a world of possibility. But you'd be dead wrong here! Sylv is a jack of all trades; she can fight with the best of them, pick most pockets, and even cast a third-level spell or two. It's too bad for her that if you aren't a member of a guild, you are persona non grata: completely outcast from adventuring. That might be fine, except she has her disabled seven-foot-tall brother to take care of. If she can't find a job to support them both, they'll be dead in a ditch in a matter of weeks. So now her only hope is a quest from a sketchy cleric who promises only a true hero can save the day. Sylv has a lot of skills…and she'll need them all to survive this hero's journey!

MONARCH #1

STORY: RODNEY BARNES

ART & COVER A: ALEX LINS

COVER B: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

FEBRUARY 8 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

A new tale of terror and high-stakes science fiction hits close to home!

Growing up in the city of Compton is tough enough as it is, but as Travon has learned all too well, growing up as an orphan in the city of Compton with gang members hunting you down every day is even tougher. But all of that is about to change, because today is the day that aliens make first contact with Earth—and it only spells doom for life as we know it!

Death, devastation, and mayhem—can a single teenage boy rise to the challenge and protect his surrogate family and friends…or will he die trying?

From RODNEY BARNES, the star comics writer behind the Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA and the writer/executive producer of HBO's Winning Time, and up-and-coming Marvel artist ALEX LINS comes a new tale of love, triumph, disaster, and defeat!

SCURRY OGN TP

STORY, ART & COVER: MAC SMITH

FEBRUARY 15 / 328 PAGES / FC / E / $14.99

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

"An incredibly beautiful book!" —JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, Batman, Something is Killing the Children)

The middle-grade webcomic and Kickstarter smash hit from MAC SMITH arrives in a single-print volume for the first time!

Enter a world where humanity is gone and only animals have survived. Wix, a brave scout from a colony of house mice, must embark on a perilous journey into parts unknown, where he'll face dangerous threats, fantastic new creatures—and a destiny he never expected.

THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TEN THOUSAND BLACK FEATHERS HC

STORY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART: ANDREA SORRENTINO & DAVE STEWART

COVER: ANDREA SORRENTINO

MAY 10 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $19.99

From the acclaimed creative team behind GIDEON FALLS, PRIMORDIAL, and THE PASSAGEWAY comes TEN THOUSAND BLACK FEATHERS, the newest entry into the ambitious shared horror universe of THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS by LEMIRE & SORRENTINO!

Trish and Jackie are best friends and avid gamers. But when the line between reality and their fantasy world is blurred by an evil darkness, can they be the heroes of their own story?

BURST: THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS is an ever-expanding universe that features self-contained graphic novels and limited series about the horrors waiting to be discovered within the Bone Orchard.

Collects THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TEN THOUSAND BLACK FEATHERS #1-5

DO A POWERBOMB! TP

STORY, ART & COVER: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

MARCH 1 / 168 PAGES / FC / T+ / $24.99

From the creator of MURDER FALCON and Wonder Woman: Dead Earth comes the wrestling adventure of the decade!

Lona Steelrose wants to be a pro wrestler, but she's living under the shadow of her mother, the best to ever do it. Everything changes when a wrestling-obsessed necromancer asks her to join the grandest—and most dangerous—pro-wrestling tournament of all time! It's The Wrestler meets Dragonball Z in a tale where the competitors get more than they ever bargained for!

Collects DO A POWERBOMB! #1-7

GOLDEN RAGE, VOL. 1 TP

STORY: CHRISSY WILLIAMS

ART: LAUREN KNIGHT & SOFIE DODGSON

COVER: LAUREN KNIGHT

FEBRUARY 22 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $9.99

Older women have been deemed useless to society and abandoned on a remote island, where they must fight to the death, whilst making friends and dessert. Welcome to GOLDEN RAGE: a not-too-distant dystopia where Battle Royale meets The Golden Girls. Perfect for readers who enjoyed Deanna Raybourn's Killers of a Certain Age and Helene Tursten's An Elderly Woman Is Up to No Good.

Collects GOLDEN RAGE #1-5

THE GOOD ASIAN: 1936 DELUXE EDITION HC

STORY: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

ART: ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER: DAVE JOHNSON

MAY 31 / 304 PAGES / FC / M / $39.99

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

Collects the Eisner and Harvey Award-winning hit in one complete volume for the first time, alongside special never-before-seen bonus content!

Follow Edison Hark, a haunted, self-loathing Chinese-American detective, as he pursues a brutal killer on the streets of 1936 San Francisco. THE GOOD ASIAN is a noir mystery exploring the first generation of Americans to come of age under an immigration ban—the Chinese—as they're besieged by rampant murders, abusive police, and a world that seemingly never changes.

Collects THE GOOD ASIAN #1-10

LOVE EVERLASTING, VOL. 1 TP

STORY: TOM KING

ART & COVER: ELSA CHARRETIER & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

FEBRUARY 8 / 136 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

From superstar creators TOM KING and ELSA CHARRETIER comes the first volume of a thrilling epic in the tradition of Sandman and SAGA.

Joan Peterson discovers that she is trapped in an endless, terrifying cycle of "romance"—a problem to be solved, a man to marry—and every time she falls in love she's torn from her world and thrust into another tear-soaked tale. Her bloody journey to freedom and revelation starts in this breathtaking, groundbreaking collected edition.

Collects LOVE EVERLASTING #1-5

SINS OF THE BLACK FLAMINGO TP

STORY: ANDREW WHEELER

ART & COVER: TRAVIS MOORE & TAMRA BONVILLAIN

FEBRUARY 22 / 120 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

OCCULT NOIR. MIAMI SLEAZE. Sebastian Harlow is the Black Flamingo, a flamboyant and narcissistic thief who gets his kicks stealing mystic artifacts from the wealthy and corrupt of Miami's occult underground. When his latest job leads him to his biggest score so far, the hedonistic outlaw discovers something he wasn't looking for—something to believe in.

Collects SINS OF THE BLACK FLAMINGO #1-5

ASTRO CITY METROBOOK, VOL. 3 TP

STORY: KURT BUSIEK

ART: BRENT ERIC ANDERSON & ALEX SINCLAIR

COVER: ALEX ROSS

FEBRUARY 15 / 496 PAGES / FC / T / $34.99

The longest, most sweeping epic in Astro City's history, in one volume for the first time. Across the 1970s and '80s, Charles and Royal Williams deal with tragedy and obsession. One a cop, one a criminal, both have been shaped irrevocably by Astro City's heroes, and as the city enters a time of darkness, it'll take all they have to survive.

Also features the full story of the death—and life—of the Silver Agent.

Collects ASTRO CITY: THE DARK AGE BOOK ONE #1-4, ASTRO CITY: THE DARK AGE BOOK TWO #1-4, ASTRO CITY: THE DARK AGE BOOK THREE #1-4, ASTRO CITY: THE DARK AGE BOOK FOUR #1-4, ASTRO CITY: SILVER AGENT #1-2, and portions of ASTRO CITY/ARROWSMITH: THE FLIP BOOK

THE MAGIC ORDER, VOL. 3 TP

STORY: MARK MILLAR

ART & COVER: GIGI CAVENAGO

FEBRUARY 22 / 168 PAGES / FC / M / $19.99

Superstar writer MARK MILLAR presents the third volume of his smash-hit horror series with Italian genius GIGI CAVENAGO (Batman) on art. We've met the American and British members of the Magic Order. Now it's time to meet the Asian chapter—and a group of wizards using their powers to live a life of total luxury.

HOLLYWOOD BURST: Soon to be a major live-action Netflix show.

Collects THE MAGIC ORDER 3 #1-6

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ, VOL. 3: BORDER CROSSING TP

STORY: CHIP ZDARSKY, ETHAN YOUNG, JASON LOO & ANDREW WHEELER

ART: RAMÓN K PÉREZ, MIKE SPICER, ETHAN YOUNG, JASON LOO & SOO LEE

COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

FEBRUARY 22 / 168 PAGES / FC / M / $19.99

THE END IS HERE.

The rules have changed, and Daniel now holds a special place in Stillwater. Can Galen's hold on the town stand up to a new challenger?

Superstar writer CHIP ZDARSKY (Daredevil, PUBLIC DOMAIN) and Eisner Award-winning artist RAMÓN K PÉREZ (Tales of Sand, Jane) conclude their tale of undying horror and intrigue in this unforgettable volume.

Collects STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #13-18 and STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ: THE ESCAPE #1

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY, VOL. 4: DISUNITY TP

STORY: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE

ART: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON

COVER: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

FEBRUARY 22 / 176 PAGES / FC / M /$16.99

The hit series by New York Times-bestselling writers SCOTT SNYDER (NOCTERRA) and CHARLES SOULE (EIGHT BILLION GENIES), artist GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (The Amazing Spider-Man), newcomer LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI, and Eisner Award-winning colorist MATT WILSON (PAPER GIRLS) continues!

The intrepid explorers have been torn asunder by the machinations of the American overmind, Aurora. Some have landed in a strange Zone obsessed with milestones in U.S. history, others are in a Zone focused on a future where America rules globally…and the rest have whereabouts unknown.

As UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY passes the halfway mark of its epic story, huge new revelations about where the series has been—and the wild ride yet to come—are on the way.

Collects UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #19-24 and UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY: DESTINY MAN SPECIAL!

3KEYS #5 (OF 5)

STORY, ART & COVER B: DAVID MESSINA

COVER A: FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

FEBRUARY 15 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

Bearing the weight of grief and betrayal, Noah and Theon find themselves a weakened but final bulwark against the Great Old Ones in this concluding clash with a giant kaiju in the heart of Manhattan! Cover-to-cover action courtesy of DAVID MESSINA!

Featuring variant covers by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO (We Only Find Them When They're Dead) and FABIO MANTOVANI (Star Trek)!

ALL AGAINST ALL #3 (OF 5)

STORY: ALEX PAKNADEL

ART & COVER A: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER B: ADAM GORHAM

COVER C (1:25): STEVEN RUSSELL BLACK

FEBRUARY 8 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The feral human known as Helpless has finally been apprehended, leaving him at the mercy of the sadistic General Cov'n and his experiments. Meanwhile, Director B'Tay is trapped inside the Earth-like habitat without his protective exo-suit. To survive, he must go against everything he believes and rely on his species' most startling and brutal evolutionary adaptation.

Featuring variant covers by ADAM GORHAM (The Blue Flame) and STEVEN RUSSELL BLACK (HITOMI)!

ART BRUT #3

STORY: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART, COVERS A & C: MARTÍN MORAZZO & MAT LOPES

COVER B: ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

FEBRUARY 8 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Get ready for a real SCREAM, as Art & Co dive into Edvard Munch's iconic painting to see what all that noise is about!

And lest it bears repeating: this issue features new letters, new covers, and another new Silver Age-style backup story, as the lost adventures of Art Brut continue apace!

BLACK CLOAK #2

STORY: KELLY THOMPSON

ART, COVERS A & D: MEREDITH McCLAREN

COVER B: VERONICA FISH

COVER C: GRACE WINSTEAD

FEBRUARY 15 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Murdered prince. Hungry mermaids. Vengeful queen. Plentiful suspects. Dead assassin. Dying Black Cloak. So far this case is going to the devils. And it's super great that absolutely everything is on the line. No pressure!

BLOOD STAINED TEETH #9

STORY & COVER A: CHRISTIAN WARD

ART: PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER B: TULA LOTAY

FEBRUARY 8 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The end is coming. Time is running out, but maybe—just maybe—Atticus can finally mop up the rest of his Sips. Unfortunately, Mr. Tooth is pissed and coming for his pound of Vampire flesh.

FLAWED #6 (OF 6)

STORY: CHUCK BROWN

ART & COVER A: PRENZY

COVER B: MARCUS WILLIAMS

FEBRUARY 22 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

Relic confronts her traumatic past in a face-off with Scratch. Higgs savagely claims his place as the self-appointed kingpin of Setham. And Davis and Gem team up to take Higgs down, even as Gem faces personal consequences that may doom all of Setham.

GOSPEL #4 (OF 5)

STORY & ART: WILL MORRIS

COVER: VER

FEBRUARY 8 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

A partnership undone, a friendship severed. The looming specter of failure beckons for Pitt and Matilde. Alone, an impenetrable and forbidding folk legend stands between Matilde and the object of her desire, and there's no way through without confronting her own demons.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #17

STORY: TODD McFARLANE

ART: BRETT BOOTH

COVER A: SIMONE BIANCHI

COVER B: FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

FEBRUARY 8 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

As the names on Gunslinger's "list" get crossed off one by one, he starts to realize that the last few might require a little help from an old friend.

HEXWARE #3 (OF 6)

STORY & COVER B: TIM SEELEY

ART & COVER A: ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA

COVER C: TBA

FEBRUARY 8 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The android maid of the Marks family has saved Jessie from death buying her soul, and now she is bound to a new mission in service to The Darkest Depths. But while she stalks the streets of Low-Town, the powerful forces she threatens are aware of her existence and plan to stop her immediately!

HITOMI #5 (OF 5)

STORY: HS TAK

ART: ISABELLA MAZZANTI

COVER A: CARLOS LOPEZ

COVER B: VALENTINA NAPOLITANO

FEBRUARY 22 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

Trapped inside Takimoto's labyrinth and fighting to survive, Hitomi must confront Yasuke and their shared past if either is to have any hope of a future. Hitomi's journey concludes in this heart-pounding final issue of the series Monkeys Fighting Robots called "one of the best debuts of 2022."

I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #4

STORY, COVERS A & B: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART & COVER C: BRETT BEAN

COVER D: PEACH MOMOKO

FEBRUARY 15 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Gert continues her journey through the Inferno in search of the backdoor to Fairyland and finds herself stripped of, well…everything! NAKED and AFRAID, Gert is now a CASTAWAY in a strange land with no way back to civilization. Oh, I almost forgot—there's a dope cliffhanger, too.

IMMORTAL SERGEANT #2 (OF 9)

STORY: JOE KELLY

ART & COVER: KEN NIIMURA

FEBRUARY 22 / 40 PAGES / BW / T+ / $3.99

I KILL GIANTS storytellers JOE KELLY & KEN NIIMURA return to yank on your heartstrings with IMMORTAL SERGEANT!

Michael and the family arrive to celebrate Sarge's retirement. A parade of familial dysfunction, heavy drinking, inappropriate behavior, and dinnertime crime stories ensues. Let the masterclass in bad parenting begin!

INFERNO GIRL RED: BOOK ONE #2 (OF 3)

STORY: MAT GROOM

ART & COVER B: ERICA D'URSO & IGOR MONTI

COVER A: VALERIA FAVOCCIA

COVER C: KATH LOBO

COVER D (1:25): FEDERICO SABBATINI

FEBRUARY 22 / 56 PAGES / FC / T / $5.99

Inferno Girl Red's new home is cut off from the rest of the world, darkness is pressing in from all sides, and her new powers don't even seem to work right…how could things get any worse? Enter: THE GRIFFIN!

The fearsome leader of Apex City's invaders is here to stop Cássia's superheroic ascent before it even really begins—and if he can't destroy her, he'll settle for taking what she holds most dear.

INFERNO GIRL RED is a Massive-Verse series.

JUNKYARD JOE #5 (OF 6)

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART, COVERS A & D: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: BART SEARS

COVER C: OSCAR JIMENEZ

FEBRUARY 22 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

The tales of Mad Ghost's Unnamed continue as the robot soldier called Joe must protect himself and three children from a clandestine group of killers who want to claim Joe for their own deadly desires. What these assassins don't yet know is that they are in for the fight of their lives…

KAYA #5

STORY, ART, COVERS A & B: WES CRAIG

FEBRUARY 1 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

An unexpected wedding takes place when our adventurers reach their destination. And secrets between Kaya and her brother Jin threaten to tear them apart just as a monstrous new threat attacks!

Featuring 30 dramatic, action-packed story pages and a Frank Frazetta-inspired variant cover by WES CRAIG!

KILLADELPHIA #28

STORY: RODNEY BARNES

ART: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER & GERMÁN ERRAMOUSPE

COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: CHRIS ANTHONY

COVER C (B&W NOIR EDITION): JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

FEBRUARY 22 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME," Part Four

The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and Jason Shawn Alexander, the artist who redefined SPAWN. This issue will also feature a variant cover by artist CHRIS ANTHONY, the photographer behind the iconic My Chemical Romance "The Black Parade" album photographs.

Things go from bad to worse as heroes DIE! Suffering heavy losses, our undead vampire champions must consider the very real possibility of defeat against Toussaint Louverture. Is there anything that can save them, or will they suffer a death that sends them to the dark realm for good?

Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring black-and-white line art interiors!

KING SPAWN #19

STORY: SEAN LEWIS

ART & COVER B: JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A: SIMONE BIANCHI

FEBRUARY 22 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

NEW STORY ARC

Spawn starts to realize that he has been but a pawn in this whole game. Now, his vengeance will not be stopped!

KROMA BY LORENZO DE FELICI #4 (OF 4)

STORY, ART & COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: GIGI CAVENAGO

COVER C (1:10): GIGI CAVENAGO B&W VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER D (1:25): LORENZO DE FELICI B&W VIRGIN VARIANT

FEBRUARY 15 / 48 PAGES / FC / T+ / $7.99

MINISERIES FINALE

LORENZO DE FELICI's critically acclaimed prestige series comes to a visceral conclusion.

Kroma's life alongside her new family is violently interrupted. If the rulers of the Pale City won't let them live in peace, Kroma will give them war.

THE LEAST WE CAN DO #6 (OF 6)

STORY: IOLANDA ZANFARDINO

ART, COVERS A & B: ELISA ROMBOLI

FEBRUARY 1 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

The decisive battle is coming, and the Eclipse rebels find themselves facing the first of the four powerful Cherubs. Will our brave Uriel be able to awaken the true power of her Medium?

Will she be able to clear up the feelings swelling in her chest?

For the answers to these deathless questions and more, DON'T MISS THIS ISSUE!

LITTLE MONSTERS #10

STORY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART & COVER A: DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER B: DAVID RUBÍN

FEBRUARY 1 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

In a heart-wrenching flashback issue, the pain of Romie's biggest secret is revealed, and the burden they have been carrying for over a hundred years will most certainly rip their friendships apart forever.

LOVESICK #5 (OF 7)

STORY, ART, COVERS A & B: LUANA VECCHIO

COVER C: JESSICA CIOFFI

FEBRUARY 22 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Thirteen years ago, a young girl named Domino met a handsome cannibal called Jack. The rest, as they say, is history. A story of submission, flesh, and power, and the origins of the most beloved and despised dominatrix on the darkweb.

THE MAGIC ORDER 4 #2 (OF 6)

STORY: MARK MILLAR

ART & COVER A: DIKE RUAN

COVER B: DIKE RUAN B&W VARIANT

COVER C: KELLEY JONES

FEBRUARY 22 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Cordelia and her boyfriend Francis have been targeted by a rogue faction of wizards seeking revolution within the Magic Order. And when she's displaced as leader and replaced by an old enemy, the world will never be the same again.

MONSTRESS #43

STORY: MARJORIE LIU

ART & COVER: SANA TAKEDA

FEBRUARY 22 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Thousands of years ago, the court of the Shaman-Empress was a tangle of palace intrigue. Maika and Zinn find themselves caught in that web as they sink deeper into Zinn's lost memories…if that's truly what they are.

NEMESIS: RELOADED #2 (OF 5)

STORY: MARK MILLAR

ART & COVER A: JORGE JIMÉNEZ

COVER B: JORGE JIMÉNEZ B&W VARIANT

COVER C: MATTEO SCALERA

FEBRUARY 15 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Nemesis continues picking off the city's police force, enlisting the help of not only the town's biggest gang members but of its entire population when he puts a $10,000 bounty on every beat cop's head.

NIGHT CLUB #3 (OF 6)

STORY: MARK MILLAR

ART & COVER A: JUANAN RAMÍREZ

COVER B: JUANAN RAMÍREZ B&W VARIANT

FEBRUARY 15 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $1.99

It's awesome being a vampire—as long as you wear a mask and pretend you're a superhero like high school student Danny Garcia and his two best friends. The only trouble is when you realize there's OTHER vampires out there too, and they're going to murder your ass for blowing their cover. NOTE THE PRICE!

NOCTERRA #12

STORY: SCOTT SNYDER

ART & COVER A: TONY S. DANIEL & MARCELO MAIOLO

COVER B: JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG

COVER C: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

COVER D (1:10): TOMMY LEE EDWARDS B&W VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER E (1:25): JAE LEE B&W VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER F (1:50): TONY S. DANIEL B&W VIRGIN VARIANT

FEBRUARY 22 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"NO BRAKES," Part One

NOCTERRA returns! Emory Riggs has never had an easy life—especially not after the calamity of "PEDAL TO THE METAL." As the new leader of Sundog Colony, he and the crew must concoct a new plan to reach Eos. But little do they realize that the shades have found a leader of their own…

PLUSH #4 (OF 6)

STORY: DOUG WAGNER

ART & COVER A: DANIEL HILLYARD & RICO RENZI

COVER B: TONY FLEECS

COVER C: JORGE CORONA & SARAH STERN

FEBRUARY 22 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Love is in the air as Devin finds himself a "guest" at a mansion filled with cannibalistic furry horrors. It's got all the essentials—a furry-head trophy room, an apocalyptic weapons workshop, and, of course, carnival rides. Wait! Did we just say carnival rides?

RADIANT PINK #3 (OF 5)

STORY: MELISSA FLORES & MEGHAN CAMARENA

ART & COVER A: EMMA KUBERT

COVER B (1:25): ERICA D'URSO

FEBRUARY 8 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

In the wake of last month's shocking revelation, Eva and Kelly might finally have what they need to get home—but is there enough trust in this blossoming new relationship to pull it off? Sure, there's still three issues left in this miniseries, but they might! You never know!

RADIANT PINK is a Massive-Verse series.

SAGA #62

ART & COVER: FIONA STAPLES

STORY: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

FEBRUARY 22 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

While Hazel and her family fight for scraps to survive, the rich and powerful make their move.

THE SCORCHED #15

STORY: SEAN LEWIS

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: SIMONE BIANCHI

COVER B: KEVIN KEANE

FEBRUARY 15 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

Jessica is caught out on her own and unable to call for backup. But even if the rest of the team comes to her aid, they may not be enough to stop this new threat!

SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER 2 #7 (Of 7)

STORY: JODY LEHEUP

ART & COVER B: NIL VENDRELL

COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON

FEBRUARY 15 / 48 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

It's Shirtless vs. the bear god Ursa Major in a heart-racing, cry-laughing, extra-length finale you have to see to believe! WARNING: This comic is best read SHIRTLESS!

SPAWN #339

STORY: RORY McCONVILLE

ART: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: SIMONE BIANCHI

COVER B: KEVIN KEANE

FEBRUARY 22 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

A new contender steps forward to claim the throne of Hell! Now Spawn may have to seek the help of one of his worst enemies in hopes of stopping this new threat.

SPAWN: UNWANTED VIOLENCE #2 (OF 2)

STORY: TODD McFARLANE

ART, COVERS A & B: MIKE DEL MUNDO

FEBRUARY 15 / 48 PAGES / FC / T+ / $4.99

MINISERIES FINALE

As the force used by the police against Al Simmons continues to escalate to surprising levels, the Freak gets closer to discovering the information he was sent to find.

The writing of TODD McFARLANE meets the incredible art of MIKE DEL MUNDO in the conclusion of SPAWN: UNWANTED VIOLENCE, a two-part miniseries that forces Spawn to confront the very nature of good and evil!

TIME BEFORE TIME #20

STORY: RORY McCONVILLE & DECLAN SHALVEY

ART: JORGE COELHO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: SETH DAMOOSE

FEBRUARY 8 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

In Arcola, robots are public enemy number one…which is bad news for Kevin. As he and Nadia search for a way for him to escape the city, Theresa begins to grow suspicious. Elsewhere, Marston makes his move to seize control of The Syndicate.

TWO GRAVES #4

STORY: GENEVIEVE VALENTINE

ART & COVER A: ANNIE WU

COVER B: MING DOYLE

FEBRUARY 8 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Death takes Emilia to prom. It goes about as well as Emilia always expected prom to go.

VOYAGIS #4 (OF 5)

STORY & COVER A: SUMEYYE KESGIN

ART: SUMEYYE KESGIN & ELLIE WRIGHT

COVER B: RAUL TREVINO

FEBRUARY 22 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Sen learns she is central to Primoris's nefarious plans for Earth just as Zakk sneaks into the enemy's headquarters to rescue his friend. But he has no idea what ramifications Sen's rescue will have.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #56

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART & COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: FRANCIS MANAPUL

FEBRUARY 1 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The group has been rattled by recent events and the newest members are having trouble hiding their intentions.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #57

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART & COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: FRANCIS MANAPUL

FEBRUARY 15 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Rick, Abraham, and Carl make a detour and encounter trouble on the road.