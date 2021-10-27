Image Comics Launches New Retailer Exclusive Cover Promotions

Image Comics is rolling out a new Retailer Exclusives programme for single issues and with what they describe as "long-term series growth in mind." Those interested in being part of the mail-outs for exclusive cover opportunities are encouraged to contact Image Comics' Specialty Sales Coordinator, Jon Schlaffman. Here's what retailers who want to take part have to commit to.

Every retailer exclusive cover requested will have a minimum order of 500 copies

Retailers may request multiple versions of a cover (virgin, b&w pencils, etc) but EACH cover has a minimum order of 500 copies

Every retailer requesting one or more exclusives on an issue #1 commits to also purchasing 50 copies of #1 (any open to buy covers); 40 copies of #2 (any open to buy covers) AND 40 copies of #3 (any open to buy covers)

For each retailer exclusive variant requested, retailer agrees to make advance payment to Image of $500, which will cover the plate change fees and cover Image's Production and Coordination expenses

Payment is required in advance of the FOC date. If payment is not received, books will not be printed.

All retailer exclusives will ship through Diamond Comic Distributors

Artist selection is required to have been signed off on by the creators before the Request Form Deadline

A rough sketch of the cover requires creator approval before proceeding to the final art stage

Final art is due two weeks before issue FOC

Missing any deadlines will result in an immediate, non-negotiable cancellation of the retailer exclusive

NO EXCEPTIONS to any of the above requirements will be made or considered.

Shortages & Damages Procedure:

Damages or shortages will be credited or replaced at the discretion of IMAGE COMICS and must be reported to Diamond ASAP.

Please be advised that we are entering into agreement to provide a comic fit for sale through a comic shop. There is no guarantee that the comics received should register at any specific professional grading level. Small rolls, minor spine ticks and other very small cosmetic blemishes or printer issues are NOT going to be grounds for credit or replacement. If retailers wish to enter into an agreement to pursue an exclusive with Image Comics, by the submission of this form, they are indicating that they are in agreement that minor superficial damages will not be grounds for credit or replacement

Photos of damages AND photos of the shippers that the books arrived in are required to request credit or replacement.

IN CASE OF SHORTAGES:

Retailers must initiate the shortage report with Diamond, upon receipt of shipment.

Provide Diamond with accurate quantity, title, and Diamond code for each shorted cover.

IN CASE OF DAMAGES:

Retailers must initiate the damage report with Diamond, upon receipt of shipment and provide the following information:

Photos showing the damages for each book being claimed as damaged

Photos of the boxes the exclusives were shipped in

Accurate quantity, title, and Diamond code for each damaged variant

Image Comics also states "please note that due to ongoing paper shortages, printing in general has been limited, so reprints for damages will be much more difficult to guarantee. Please set expectations accordingly. Take note of the language regarding acceptable levels of damage above. We can not offer reprints for minor damages like spine ticks, etc. Thank you for your attention to this matter". The first eligible issues available for the promotion for January 2022 are launch issues Monkey Meat #1, Rain #1, Bolero #1, Arrowsmith #1, as well as the latest issues of ongoing series.