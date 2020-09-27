Image Comics Tell Retailers That The Scumbag is The New Deadpool

Deadpool was co-created by Image Comics founder Rob Liefeld. So they might know a thing or two about him. And it's a way for Image Comics' marketing team to tag the upcoming launch of The Scumbag, a new comic book series written by Rick Remender – who used to write Deadpool as well, in the Uncanny X-Force title. In a mailing to retailers headlined "Rick Remender's The Scumbag Delivers Deadpool Fans a Cheeky, Irreverent Ongoing Series" they state "Image Comics is positioning Rick Remender's forthcoming, fully-returnable The Scumbag #1 as the next Deadpool with similarly irreverent, cheeky sense of humor—but where the power-wielding main character resembles a grown-up Matthew McConaughey from Dazed and Confused rather than society's idea of a hero."

Jamie Lovett at Comic Book asked Remender "What about the comedic aspect of the series. You've certainly done comedic work before — Strange Girl had a wry, satirical bend to it, for example, and Fear Agent had plenty of laughs for another. How does The Scumbag compare?" with Remender replying "It's got a bit of DNA from all of those as well as my book Black Heart Billy, which is the basis of my Deadpool stuff. Our lead, Ernie Ray Clementine is a moron of a different caliber, he's the confident kind. And I've never written a lead who is so gross before, the rest of the cast are the reader, and Ernie is an alien, a relic of a bygone era. He's the gearhead stoner working on his Trans Am on blocks in the front yard blaring Iron Maiden, the last knight fighting for the suffocated spirit of sex, drugs, and rock and roll. They don't make 'em like him anymore… and for good reason."

All going to Final Order-Cut-Off this Monday.

And info for the first three issues.

SCUMBAG #1 CVR A LAROSA & DINISIO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG200010

(W) Rick Remender (A) Moreno DiNisio (A/CA) Lewis LaRosa

"JAZZ APPLE ARMAGEDDON," Part One: The fate of the world rests in the hands of the worst person on it! NEW ONGOING SERIES from the writer of DEADLY CLASS! RICK REMENDER launches an all-new comedy espionage series, THE SCUMBAG-the story of Ernie Ray Clementine, a profane, illiterate, drug-addicted biker with a fifth-grade education. He's the only thing standing between us and total Armageddon because this dummy accidentally received a power-imbuing serum, making him the world's most powerful super spy. This new ongoing series will feature a murderers' row of all-star artistic talent rotating each issue. The first issue showcases the stunning work of LEWIS LaROSA, with subsequent chapters and covers by brilliant talents such as ANDREW ROBINSON, ERIC POWELL, TULA LOTAY, WES CRAIG, ROLAND BOSCHI, SIMONE DI MEO, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, DUNCAN FEGREDO, YANICK PAQUETTE, MIKE McKONE, DAVE JOHNSON, MORENO DINISIO, and many more!

IMAGE COMICS

SEP200224

(W) Rick Remender (A/CA) Moreno DiNisio, Andrew Robinson

"JAZZ APPLE ARMAGEDDON," Part Two. The Central Authority meets Ernie's demands to help save the world, and he meets his new partner Sister Mary. Together, they uncover a terrible plot by the terrorist group Scorpionus. Will Agent Scumbag help stop them or join for a bump in pay?

IMAGE COMICS

OCT200221

(W) Rick Remender (A/CA) Moreno DiNisio, Eric Powell

"JAZZ APPLE ARMAGEDDON," Part Three-As the clock ticks on Scorpionus's deadly weapon, Sister Mary must motivate the one person capable of stopping it – ol' Ernie Ray! Can he save the day or will he $#!% it all up while trying?