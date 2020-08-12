The Scumbag #3 Gets Eric Powell, Moreno Dinisio, Dave Guertin Covers

Image Comics' golden boy Rick Remender has been awfully quiet lately it seems… but we suspect he's been busy courting the best artists in the business with a scheme to rollout what may be his biggest hit yet in Image's upcoming The Scumbag. We're promised a cheeky humour book like Deadpool about an unlikely (unqualified) drug-addicted, screw up inadvertently landing himself with superpowers. Sounds like something Remender may already have lined up in Hollywood somewhere.

Image announced earlier that The Scumbag will have an army of artists contributing covers to the series. A couple of weeks ago we saw Remender tweet issue #2 covers by Andrew Robinson & Moreno Dinisio and Matteo Scalera and I managed to get ahold of a couple of the #3 covers (Eric Powell & Moreno Dinisio and Dave Guertin) with the impression that more will start popping up online very soon… Maybe we'll see a few more before the week's over?

Normally we'd be concerned about a series with rotating artists to wrangle per issue. But Remender's branded himself around being an artist connoisseur and has built his career around finding the best-of-the-best to work with. Bestsellers Black Science, Low, Deadly Class, Tokyo Ghost, Fear Agent, Seven To Eternity, and Death Or Glory to name a few. He's had an interesting career too—few know he worked for a while in animation on such Don Bluth films as Anastasia and Iron Giant and then worked as an art instructor for a time. This background in art and animation puts him a step ahead of most comics writers in the industry when it comes to being a top collaborator. And this new series seems to finally be playing to those strengths. If anyone can pull off having that many artists on a book—with a consistent feel for each issue—then it'd be with mastermind Remender at the helm.

The Scumbag #3 – cover by Eric Powell and Moreno Dinisio.

The Scumbag #3 – cover by Dave Guertin.

The Scumbag #2 – cover by Andrew Robinson and Moreno Dinisio.

The Scumbag #2 – cover by Matteo Scalera.