Image Publish Legostaev Variant Covers To Help Ukrainian Red Cross

Ukrainian artist Vlad Legostaev is teaming up with Declan Shalvey and Rory McConville for two connecting covers from the Image Comics series Time Before Time, the proceeds for which will go toward supporting Ukrainian Red Cross relief efforts.

"With Time Before Time we always ask great exciting artists to provide B covers for the series. We recently asked the hugely talented Vlad Legostaev to provide a wonderful connecting cover for an exciting 2-part story by Rory McConville and Ron Salas," said Time Before Time co-creator Declan Shalvey. "Unfortunately since then, Vlad's home country has suffered true horrors, so, with Vlad's permission, we decided to use his art to try to raise money for those suffering in Ukraine. So now, the proceeds from Vlad's B cover for Time Before Time #13 and 14 will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross. We hope Vlad's art can help his homeland, in some small way."

In the Time Before Time series, to escape a world with no future, many turn to the Syndicate—a criminal organization that, for the right price, will smuggle you back in time to the promise of a better yesterday. Described as Looper meets Saga, The year is 2140, and after working for the Syndicate for years, Tatsuo and Oscar decide to steal one of their boss's time machines—but soon find that the one thing you can't run from is your past.

Time Before Time #13 and Time Before Time #14 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, June 8 and Wednesday, July 6, respectively:

TIME BEFORE TIME #14 CVR B LEGOSTAEV

IMAGE COMICS

JAN229189

(W) Rory McConville (A) Ron Salas, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Vlad Legostaev

Their plan in tatters, Sebastian and his allies fight for survival, risking everything to obtain the critical information that will lead them to Tatsuo and Nadia.

The dramatic conclusion to this two-part storyIn Shops: Jul 06, 2022

Final Orders Due: Jun 13, 2022

SRP: $3.99