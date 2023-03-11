Immoral X-Men #2 Preview: Hope and Fear How did Hope become the most feared name in the galaxy? Find out in this preview of Immoral X-Men #2.

Immoral X-Men #2

by Kieron Gillen & Andrea Di Vito, cover by Leinil Yu

PUTTING THE "DIE" IN DIAMOND AGE! Hail the Pax Krakoa! Or perish! But to this hell age is born a hero. Say hello (again) to Rasputin IV…but what can one good chimera do in a universe of sin? The first century of Sinister's plan has come to an end…and whether it's better or worse may depend on the symbol on your forehead.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620573800211

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620573800221 – IMMORAL X-MEN 2 NAUCK SOS MARCH CONNECTING VARIANT [SIN] – $4.99 US

75960620573800231 – IMMORAL X-MEN 2 EMANUELA LUPACCHINO VARIANT [SIN] – $4.99 US

75960620573800241 – IMMORAL X-MEN 2 MAHMUD ASRAR VARIANT [SIN] – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution.

