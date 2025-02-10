Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: thor

Immortal Thor #20 Preview: Odinson's Shocking Showdown

Check out Immortal Thor #20 as Thor faces a shocking confrontation with the Elder God of storms and must journey through the gates of Utgard in this preview from Marvel.

Article Summary Discover Thor's epic face-off with Toranos in Immortal Thor #20, available February 12th.

The gates of Utgard open as Thor embarks on a dramatic and thrilling final adventure.

Join Marvel's mythological warfare saga, crafted by Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua.

THE RETURN OF THE UTGARD-THOR! Toranos, Elder God of the storm, had returned – and his terrible lightning now struck at the Odinson's very heart. His presence in the skies meant the gate to Utgard was once more open. But this time, it would not be closed…not until Thor walked through it. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…as he began the last adventure.

Immortal Thor #20

by Al Ewing & Jan Bazaldua, cover by Alex Ross

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Feb 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620664302011

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620664302016 – IMMORTAL THOR #20 MARK BROOKS ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664302021 – IMMORTAL THOR #20 MARK BROOKS ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664302031 – IMMORTAL THOR #20 DAN PANOSIAN TORCH! VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

