Immortal Ultraviolent in Keenspot June 2024 Solicits

Keenspot is describing their new comic Immortal Ultraviolent by Rob Potchak and Rob Nikolakakis, launching in June 2024, as "John Wick Meets X-Men". This and the rest of Keenspot's June 2024 solicits and solicitations, runs below:

IMMORTAL ULTRAVIOLENT #1 CVR A ROB NIKOLAKAKIS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

APR241591

APR241592 – IMMORTAL ULTRAVIOLENT #1 CVR B SEAN BECK

APR241593 – IMMORTAL ULTRAVIOLENT #1 CVR C ROB POTCHAK

APR241594 – IMMORTAL ULTRAVIOLENT #1 CVR D HOLOFOIL FLIP CVR

APR241595 – IMMORTAL ULTRAVIOLENT #1 CVR E VIRGIN HOLOFOIL FLIP CVR

APR241596 – IMMORTAL ULTRAVIOLENT #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH

APR241597 – IMMORTAL ULTRAVIOLENT #1 CVR G 6 COPY INCV ROB NIKOLAKAKIS (

(W) Rob Potchak (A / CA) Rob Nikolakakis

Taking place thirty years after the world went to hell, the everlasting Elisa Landis returns as a new Immortal appears and is on the run from an unknown entity. John Wick meets X-Men in this high-octane action thriller where one wrong move and you lose your head. Where has Elisa been the last three decades? Who is the mysterious new Immortal, and why does Rashin Lyght's name keep popping up?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

CRYING BOY #3 CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

APR241586

APR241587 – CRYING BOY #3 CVR B GARY O`DONNELL

APR241588 – CRYING BOY #3 CVR C PAOLO MASSAGALI

APR241589 – CRYING BOY #3 CVR D ROB MORAN

APR241590 – CRYING BOY #3 CVR E HERNAN GONZALEZ VIRGIN HOLOFOIL

(W) Niall O'Rourke (A) Rob Moran (CA) Hernan Gonzalez

Now that the "Crying Boy" painting is out of the apartment, Nadia and Samir join Fatya on a much-needed trip to Coney Island. The demon has taken hold of Samir and is hiding in plain sight. Father Murray has arrived in Queens and attempts an intervention; he must act fast before the demon makes its final move and destroys Nadia's entire family! In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

ROBOT + GIRL #2 CVR A MIKE WHITE

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

APR241598

APR241599 – ROBOT + GIRL #2 CVR B MIKE WHITE

(W) Mike White (A / CA) Mike White

Continuing the all-ages adventure from acclaimed Penguin Random House graphic novelist Mike White! In this issue, Girl (aka Mari) takes Robot (aka ARRA) to her home to fix him up and they get acquainted. ARRA observes Mari's day-to-day routine, and they exchange views on having a purpose and doing random acts of kindness In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SPELLWEAVER #4 (OF 4) CVR A ROBERT AHMAD

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

APR241600

APR241601 – SPELLWEAVER #4 (OF 4) CVR B ROBERT AHMAD

(W) Robert Ahmad (A / CA) Robert Ahmad

Final issue! Can Cecile, Tilo and Jacob finally put an end to the witch of Wolfguard's reign of terror? Battles will be fought and only one will become the victor. It all comes down to this, the epic finale of the Spellweaver saga. In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

ZOR #3 (OF 3) CVR A MICHAEL ADAMS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

APR241602

APR241603 – ZOR #3 (OF 3) CVR B ROB NIKOLAKAKIS

APR241604 – ZOR #3 (OF 3) CVR C ROB POTCHAK

(W) Rob Potchak (A / CA) Michael Adams

The final issue of ZOR sees our heroes making an uneasy alliance to prevent the Undersink from ceasing to exist. ZOR makes a final push to get Zoe's ring back where it belongs, while the plumber continues to do what he can to get it by any means necessary. Will ZOR succeed in keeping the Undersink safe, or will it all be destroyed? In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

