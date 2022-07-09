Immortal X-Men #4 Preview: Deal with the Devil

Will Emma Frost make a deal to share mutant immortality with human elites in this preview of Immortal X-Men #4? Check out the preview below.

Immortal X-Men #4

by Kieron Gillen & Michele Bandini, cover by Mark Brooks

A GALA PERFORMANCE! Emma Frost will do anything to protect the children, including the metaphorical child that is the Hellfire Gala. Last year's was a fantastic success. She would not like it if someone ruined the second. She would not like it at all. But don't worry, I'm sure it'll go fine.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620004700411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620004700421 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 4 NOTO QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620004700431 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 4 HETRICK HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620004700441 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 4 COLA PRIDE VARIANT – $3.99 US

