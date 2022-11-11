Immortal X-Men #8 Preview: Destiny's Secrets Exposed

Mystique gets all up in Destiny's business in this preview of Immortal X-Men #8… the business of experimenting on mutant children?!

Immortal X-Men #8

by Kieron Gillen & Michele Bandini, cover by Mark Brooks

A STUDY IN CERULEAN! Lawks! What's going on in foggy old London town in the year of our lord 1895? Well, it's only Sherlock Holmes, Mystique and Destiny on the tracks of a murderer and uncovering a truth that's significantly more sinister…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620004700811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620004700821 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 8 NOTO QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620004700831 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 8 DAVILA VARIANT – $3.99 US

