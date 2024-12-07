Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: hulk

Incredible Hulk #20 Preview: Hulk vs. Wolf-Demon Showdown

In Incredible Hulk #20, Banner and Charlie face werewolves and ancient demons while on the run. Can they survive the night when Hulk meets Vârcolac?

WOLVES AT THE DOOR! In the aftermath of Banner and Charlie's dramatic escape from Las Vegas, they're back on the road and lying low…or so Banner thinks. But as Charlie goes off at night to revel in the newfound power she doesn't understand, she's found by WEREWOLF BY NIGHT, who warns her about the consequences of what she's done…and what she's becoming. Meanwhile, HULK is hunted down by one of those consequences: one of the oldest, most powerful creatures on Earth, the immortal wolf-demon VÂRCOLAC!

Incredible Hulk #20

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Danny Earls, cover by Nic Klein

WOLVES AT THE DOOR! In the aftermath of Banner and Charlie's dramatic escape from Las Vegas, they're back on the road and lying low…or so Banner thinks. But as Charlie goes off at night to revel in the newfound power she doesn't understand, she's found by WEREWOLF BY NIGHT, who warns her about the consequences of what she's done…and what she's becoming. Meanwhile, HULK is hunted down by one of those consequences: one of the oldest, most powerful creatures on Earth, the immortal wolf-demon VÂRCOLAC!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 11, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620663602011

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620663602021 – INCREDIBLE HULK #20 MARTIN COCCOLO STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620663602031 – INCREDIBLE HULK #20 GREG LAND WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

