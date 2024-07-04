Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, inside out, Inside Out 2, mad cave, Random House

Inside Out 2 Gets Graphic Novels And A Sequel

The New Adventures of Inside Out 2, published in October, includes four original stories from Papercutz, now owned by Mad Cave Studios.

Article Summary Inside Out 2 spawns graphic novels, with global box office hit over a billion dollars.

New graphic novel series, The New Adventures of Inside Out 2, features original stories.

Papercutz, under new ownership by Mad Cave Studios, releases these anticipated comics.

Two-in-one book retells both Inside Out films, adding to the growing franchise universe.

With Inside Out 2 still topping the box offices, and hitting a billion dollars in revenue, there is plenty of spinoff merchandise around, including graphic novels. A two-in-one book that retells both films from Random House, which recently acquired graphic novel rights for Disney animated features. The second is The New Adventures of Inside Out 2, published in October, which includes four original stories featuring the characters from the new film, from Papercutz – now owned by Mad Cave Studios. Does this count as a threquel? Is this Inside Out 3 by any other name? You'll have to be the judge of that…

The New Adventures of Disney Pixar Inside Out 2 Vol. 1: Big Feelings will be published on the 1st of October, and is by Sloane Leong, Sergio Algozzino and Sara Galanti.

"BETTER TOGETHER! Riley Andersen is officially a teenager, and her Emotions—Joy, Anger, Fear, Sadness, and Disgust—are starting to work together with new Emotions Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui. Headquarters has never been busier! As Riley braves a haunted cabin at summer camp, attends her first teen pool party, encounters an unexpected surprise just before school picture day, and more, can the crew figure out how to help her live her best life through all the ups and downs?"

Disney/Pixar Inside Out 2: The Graphic Novel (Includes Inside Out!) will be published on the 3rd of September, from creators unknown…

"This paperback full-color graphic novel retells the exciting animated films Disney/Pixar Inside Out and Disney Pixar Inside Out 2! Disney and Pixar's Inside Out and Inside Out 2 takes us inside the mind of young Riley, who is definitely feeling all kinds of emotions! Children ages 6 to 9 will love this paperback graphic novel that retells the animated films Disney/Pixar Inside Out and Disney/Pixar Inside Out 2! It's two books in one!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!