Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, krakoa

Interrogations, Memberships & Krakoa In Today's X-Books (XSpoilers)

Interrogations, Memberships & Krakoa in Storm, Laura Kinney Wolverine, Psylocke, X-Men, West Coast Avengers and Ultimate Wolverine

Article Summary Storm faces U.S. government interrogation, echoing the political intrigue of the Krakoan Age.

X-Men #16 introduces the Challenger X-Men, a mutant group backed by Cassandra Nova's 3K terrorists.

Magik's presence expands across multiple X-titles as Krakoan themes linger in Marvel’s mutant landscape.

Laura Kinney faces reality-bending dilemmas while Ultimate Wolverine and West Coast Avengers shake up teams.

Storm #1, Laura Kinney Wolverine #6, Psylocke #7, X-Men #16, West Coast Avengers #8 and Ultimate Wolverine #5 are all published by Marvel Comics today. But where are the joining threads? So the Thunder War is coming, the Storm/Asgard crossover heading our way. But in today's Storm #8 by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck, which I think may have become my favourite X-Men book as it still maintains the political aspect that the Krakoan Age once had, and handles it well, Ororo gets a letter. A summons. From the US government. Which, these days, never really goes well.

While X-Men #16 is all about presenting a Challenger X-Men, those created by Cassandra Nova's 3K terrorist group. Roll call!

X-Men Group Editor does like a roll call. Ever character named, under his editorialship, Withnail And I would have been called Withnail And Steve, or something., And he may be right. Storm does a similar trick in her absence, for those in her sanctuary planning an entertainment fight off.

See what I mean about the Krakoaness of it all? Juggernaut is busy today, of course…

And I did mock Tom Brevoort a little bit, but fair play to him, he talked about his personal distaste of the character Magik, but man, she is everywhere, her own series, taking front stage in X-Men….

As well as popping up in Psylocke. There's more Magik around these days than ever before. And while some seem keen to bring back Krakoa…

There is still a need for such a thing it seems.

It is all something that Laura Kinney: Wolverine is being convinced never actually happened.

These Wolverines are looking less and less like you'd expect, while Ultimate Wolverine…

Well, he is looking more and more. Celebrating Movember early, Logan? Got your plastic fangs in for Halloween?

And while all this may feel like an interrogation for different Wolverines…

There's an actual one over in Storm. Looking into the impact of illegal aliens in the United States. Obviously the irony is on the nose.

Though he doesn't seem to have much of one. And talking of interrogations…

Seriously, Beast, there's a time and a place. No more sarcastic comments about parenting, leave that for today's Amazing Spider-Man…

STORM #8

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanini

• STORM does not lie. We all know that. But in the aftermath of the X-MANHUNT, STORM has been put under investigation by the F.B.I.!

• Will STORM have to perjure herself or face jail time for assisting fugitive CHARLES XAVIER?

• Meanwhile, MAGGOTT enjoys having to run the STORM SANCTUARY solo – using the opportunity to organize an MMA-style battle of the POWER-SHIFTERS (SHE-HULK, JUGGERNAUT, GENTLE, BIG BERTHA, etc.). Who will come out on top? RATED T+In Shops: May 07, 2025 SRP: $3.99 LAURA KINNEY WOLVERINE #6

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Giada Belviso (CA) Elena Casagrande

FAMILY MATTERS!

LAURA faces a shocking decision! The WOLVERINE family tree can get pretty complex, but what could be more perfect than Laura living happily with her DOTING FATHER by the name of LOGAN and her beloved SISTER, the incomparable GABBY? In fact, wouldn't leaving behind her life of DEATH and ASSASSINATION the dream? Or is it the perfect trap? RATED T+In Shops: May 07, 2025 SRP: $3.99 PSYLOCKE #7

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Mahmud Asrar

• Something is haunting Psylocke! A ghost? A demon? A memory?

• Can Psylocke and Magik get to the bottom of this metaphysical mutant mystery?

• And how will Rogue take it when a contingent from the rival X-Men team arrives in Louisiana to speak with DEATHDREAM? RATED T+In Shops: May 07, 2025 SRP: $3.99 ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #5

(W) Chris Condon (A) Alex Lins (CA) Alessandro Cappuccio

ULTIMATE SABRETOOTH CLAWS HIS WAY ONTO THE SCENE!

Mysteries of Ultimate Wolverine's past are revealed when a familiar face joins the fray! RATED T+In Shops: May 07, 2025 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN #16

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

MEET THE ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN?

There are mutants who call themselves X-Men in Alaska and Louisiana and Chicago. But as Cyclops' team find themselves in more than one set of crosshairs dealing with a mutant crisis in Alaska, a new group of enemies make themselves known: They are the X-Men, who are sponsored by 3K in their bid for possession of the future of mutantkind! RATED T+In Shops: May 07, 2025 SRP: $4.99 WEST COAST AVENGERS #7

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Danny Kim (CA) Ben Harvey

WILL THE REAL WONDER MAN PLEASE STAND UP?

• KILLERWATT is the first reformed* villain in a work-release program built by Tony Stark for his West Coast Avengers team, but he still needs some work to soften those rough edges.

• What better way to gain the public's trust than by taking on a revered Avengers legacy name like WONDER MAN?!

• Only one problem: SIMON WILLIAMS, the REAL WONDER MAN, is still alive and kickin'!

• *He's doing his best, and his best ain't that great. RATED T+In Shops: May 07, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!