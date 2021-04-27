Invincible Has Sold Over 100,000 Graphic Novels in 2021 Already

We've been talking a lot about Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley's Invincible as the Amazon Prime series drive tons of buzz and sends Invincible #1 eBay sales soaring past $2500.

And we've also seen Image's Jeff Boison chatting with Publishers Weekly about the massive growth in Invincible graphic novel sales in the wake of the Amazon series launch, which follows the trend of Image series like The Walking Dead and recently The Old Guard generating both big ratings AND tons of new customers for comic shops.

However, Bleeding Cool has learned that the success of Invincible is even bigger than anyone truly knows, as Image/Skybound have sold over 100,000 copies of Invincible graphic novels in 2021 alone – and that number will greatly increase by the end of the year given the buzz around the Amazon animated series.

But the success of converting Invincible viewers to readers in both comic shops and bookstores is a reminder of Image's Marketing & Sales Teams' strength in bringing new readers to comics and their commitment to expanding the comic readership. With The Walking Dead, The Old Guard and now Invincible bringing new faces into comic shops, it might be time for retailers to check if the Image section of their store needs to expand to meet the demand from those new readers.

Image's Jeff Boison told Publisher's Weekly that "in the last two weeks we've seen the sales velocity of the Invincible trade paperbacks increase over 200% since the show began streaming."

Add in the fact that Amazon seems to be routinely selling out of copies and that means comic stores may well be positioned to be the place for these new readers to discover Invincible – that is, if they've ordered enough to keep up with the unprecedented new traffic coming through their doors.