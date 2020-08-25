Old Guard Vol 2 Has 20K Orders as Image Dominates Graphic Novel Sales

Image Comics has overtaken Marvel, DC, and all other publishers in the month of July's graphic novels sales rankings, according to ComicHub figures. The publisher swiped 7 of the top 10 best seller slots for graphic novel sales with their popular recent releases: Fire Power, Vol. 1 OGN: Prelude, Pulp HC, Undiscovered Country, Vol. 1, The Old Guard Book One (by the by: I hear orders are up to 20K already on their VOL. 2 trade paperback release set for September – so expect them to have to go back to print on the second volume sharpish.), East Of West, Vol. 10, Isola Vol. 2, and Killadelphia Vol. 1.

This tracks with our recent reportings on Image's sales number growth—Kirkman & Samnee's Fire Power positioned to grow an audience beyond The Walking Dead's, the Brubaker/Phillips HC Pulp that sold out instantly at Amazon and at shops across America, Undiscovered Country which was the highest launching series for Image Central of the previous five years, Isola which was nominated for three Eisners back in 2019, and Killadelphia which jumped by 40% in orders upon its second arc. The only title listed on the chart from Image's backlist was their finale paperback collected edition of their longrunning Hickman/Dragotta series East Of West. This just shows how Image's recent launches are not only wiping the floor with their competition, but maintaining momentum all the way into the trade collected editions…

Will Boom Studios be able to match those kind of figures for the collections? The ones without Keanu Reeves I mean? Because as we all know, that's just cheating. Also keep an eye out for the Netflix effect which is boosting Old Guard, sending sales of Umbrella Academy soaring in collections, to give Jupiter's Legacy a massive boost too, especially with those handy Netflix stickers on the cover. But maybe that's cheating too.