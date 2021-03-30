Invincible #1 Hits $2500 After Amazon Prime Video Series Debut

We told you almost two months ago that Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley's Invincible #1 from Image/Skybound might be a steal at $222 and while some of you thought it was a funny number, the speculators and collectors might just be getting the last laugh.

With the launch of Amazon's Invincible series last week, interest in the series' debut issue is at an all-time high – with a CGC 9.8 Invincible #1 recently selling for both $2,500 and $2,275. That follows the mind-boggling sales of a raw Invincible #1 selling for $1,799, which portends some even bigger numbers to come.

And that Invincible #1 Larry's Comics Variant that was selling for $222 last month? Well, that one just sold for $800, which is means you might be able to make a near $600 profit right now on this issue.

Even Kirkman and E.J. Su's Tech Jacket #1 has sold for $300 based solely on a preview of Invincible.

But those aren't the only Robert Kirkman series that are getting hotter with collectors, as Fire Power Prelude has seen a huge rise from $70 to $300 and Fire Power #1 has seen its one-per-store reach $200. With word that Kirkman and series co-creator Chris Samnee planning some big things for the series' one year anniversary, it will be interesting to see if June's Fire Power #12 is the next issue of the series to explode on the secondary market.

With influencers like Simpleman's Comics sounding the alarm on every Kirkman series from Fire Power to The Walking Dead Deluxe (which we warned you was heating up), these prices on first issues, first appearances and low-run variants might just look like a deal in a few months.

Comic shops may also want to note that Amazon has sold out of Invincible Omnibuses and Collections, with people trying to sell copies of trade paperback collections for just under a grand. If you were wanting to grab a few online-only customers back in store. "Yes! We Have Invincible Comics!" posters in the window may prove wonders.