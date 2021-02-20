Invincible Red Sonja #1 Leads Dynamite's May 2021 Solicits

Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti and Moritat launch a new Invincible Red Sonja comic book from Dynamite Entertainment in their May 2021 solicitations, alongside Vampirella, James Bond: Agent Of Spectre and a J Scott Campbell statue of Dejah Thoris. Looks like Dynamite are staging a bit of a recovery…

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 CVR A CONNER

DYNAMITE

MAR210726

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner

Written by the award-winning fan favorites AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI, Red Sonja finds herself on a spectacular journey filled with pirates, mermaids, princesses, and political intrigue as the threat of two kingdoms hangs in the balance. All this, plus the spectacular art of MORITAT and a cover by AMANDA CONNER and PAUL MOUNTS makes THE INVINCIBLE RED SONJA a series not to be missed! In fact it's so great, we had to launch a whole new title for it!

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 CVR B LINSNER

DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 CVR C CELINA

DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 CVR D CHO

DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 CVR E DOMINICA COSPLAY

DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX

DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 10 COPY COHEN TRADE DRESS INCV

DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 15 COPY CONNER LINE ART INC

DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 20 COPY CHO VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 25 COPY LINSNER LINE ART INCV

DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 30 COPY COHEN VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 40 COPY CONNER LINE ART VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 50 COPY LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 CONNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210739

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner

Get Amanda Conner's cover for THE INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 free of trade dress with this Limited, Virgin Edition!

SRP: $50.00

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210740

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Get Joseph Michael Linsner's cover for THE INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 free of trade dress with this Limited, Virgin Edition!

SRP: $50.00

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 CELINA LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210741

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Celina

Get Celina's cover for THE INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 free of trade dress with this Limited, Virgin Edition!

SRP: $50.00

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 PALMIOTTI & CONNER SGN ATLAS ED

DYNAMITE



SRP: $75.00

DYNAMITE ART OF JAY ANACLETO HC

DYNAMITE

MAR210743

(W) Various (A/CA) Jay Anacleto

For over a quarter century, Jay Anacleto has taken pencil to some of the most iconic and sophisticated covers to grace the comics industry. For Dynamite Entertainment, Anacleto has tackled virtually every character in the company's library! Now, all of this incredible art is presented in one incredible hardcover collection, curated by the ancient master himself!

* Vampirella

* Red Sonja

* Dejah Thoris

* Chaos!

Plus: Demons, wizards, monsters and superheroes! 191 pages of worlds and characters beyond imagining!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $39.99

VAMPIRELLA #21 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAR210744

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

CAN Vampirella turn her back on her own people? Having discovered the startling truth about her home world of Drakulon, Vampirella is torn between her mother's evil dreams of conquest and the vendetta against the Vampiri race by a macabre, enigmatic new threat. The fate of Lilith and the destiny of Drakulon are about to be revealed!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRELLA #21 CVR B MASTRAZZO

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #21 CVR C MAER

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #21 CVR D GUNDUZ

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #21 CVR E LORRAINE COSPLAY

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #21 10 COPY PARRILLO B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #21 20 COPY GUNDUZ B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #21 25 COPY LORRAINE COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #21 30 COPY GUNDUZ VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #21 40 COPY MASTRAZZO B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #21 50 COPY PARRILLO VIRGIN B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #21 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE



SRP: $50.00

VAMPIRELLA #21 MASTRAZZO LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE



SRP: $50.00

VAMPIRELLA #21 MAER LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE



SRP: $50.00

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #3

DYNAMITE

MAR210758

(W) Christos Cage (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Aaron Lopresti

As Bond struggles with the fallout of the previous issue's shock ending, all bets are off. Double and triple crosses and being in bed with the enemy – sometimes literally – are the order of the day. Has Bond truly become no different than the members of SPECTRE he is now working for, or does he have a master plan that can work against impossible odds?

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $3.99

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #3 10 COPY LOPRESTI VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #3 20 COPY LOPRESTI B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #3 25 COPY LOPRESTI B&W VIRGIN I

DYNAMITE

GEORGE RR MARTIN A CLASH OF KINGS #14 CVR A MILLER (MR)

DYNAMITE

MAR210762

(W) George R. R. Martin, Landry Walker (A) Mel Rubi (CA) Mike Miller

With their options running out at Harrenhal, Arya, Gendry, and Hot Pie make a desperate move. While to the South at Kings Landing, the fires of war begin to wane and Sansa feels a stirring of hope for her future. But even though Joffrey has released her from her vow to wed, the young maiden's freedom is still desperately out of reach. The Clash of Kings draws towards its close, but the Game of Thrones forever marches on as we explore the final chapters in George R. R. Martin's epic masterpiece – a Song of Ice and Fire.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GEORGE RR MARTIN A CLASH OF KINGS #14 CVR B RUBI (MR)

DYNAMITE

GEORGE RR MARTIN A CLASH OF KINGS #14 10 COPY RUBI VIRGIN IN

DYNAMITE

GEORGE RR MARTIN A CLASH OF KINGS #14 20 COPY RUBI B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

GEORGE RR MARTIN A CLASH OF KINGS #14 25 COPY MILLER VIRGIN

DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURES MURDER ISLAND TP

DYNAMIC FORCES

MAR210767

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Stunning starlet Bettie Page has signed on to a new "tastefully sensual" fantasy film, shooting on a secluded tropical island. But when one of her cast members is MURDERED, everyone on the island is a suspect! WHO is the killer? WHAT is the film's producer hiding? HOW do they get off the island? You'll have to read to discover WHODUNNIT…!

Contains issues 1-5.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $19.99

DEJAH THORIS TP VOL 02 PRINCESS OF EARTH

DYNAMIC FORCES

MAR210768

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

"A Princess Of Earth"

New arc, new artist, new jumping-on point for new readers! Dejah awakes in a mysterious cave, on a confusing planet, full of strange aliens known as "humans…"

Contains issues 6-12.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $19.99

GREEN HORNET SKY LIGHTS TP

DYNAMIC FORCES

MAR210769

(W) Scott Lobdell (A) Anthony Marques (CA) Lee Weeks

The Green Hornet and Kato have met their fair share of villains over the years, but when an alien infant crashes to Earth, the two heroes must keep him safe from a whole new type of nemesis. Are they prepared to take on a series of dark and deadly enemies willing to stop at nothing and do whatever it takes to save the child?

Contains issues 1-5.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $19.99

SONJAVERSAL #4 CVR A LEE & CHUNG

DYNAMITE

MAR210770

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Jae Lee

TEAM SONJA flies toward the space-based temple, home of the gods of the universe! Thing about gods, though…they're not always on your side. By CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS (Deadpool) and PASQUALE QUALANO (DIE!namite).

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SONJAVERSAL #4 CVR B LINSNER

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 CVR C FEDERICI

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 CVR D SAMPAIO

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 CVR E HENDERSON

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 CVR F MOSS

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 CVR G WALSH

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 CVR H COSPLAY

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 10 COPY FEDERICI B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 20 COPY LEE B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 20 COPY LINSNER B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 25 COPY MOSS VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 25 COPY WALSH VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 25 COPY HENDERSON VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 30 COPY HENDERSON B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 35 COPY COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 40 COPY LINSNER B&W VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 50 COPY LEE B&W VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 LEE LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #4 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210789

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Explore the multifaceted Sonjaverse with… SONJAVERSAL #4! Get Joseph Michael Linsner's bombshell cover free of trade dress with this Limited, "Virgin" Edition!

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $50.00

RED SONJA #27 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

MAR210790

(W) Luke Lieberman (A) Drew Moss (CA) Jae Lee

Sonja does what she never wanted to do: She fights. By LUKE LIEBERMAN (Red Sonja: The Price Of Blood) and DREW MOSS (Vampirella/Red Sonja).

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RED SONJA #27 CVR B LINSNER

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #27 CVR C FEDERICI

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #27 CVR D MIRACOLO

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #27 CVR E COSPLAY

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #27 10 COPY MIRACOLO VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #27 15 COPY FEDERICI VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #27 20 COPY LINSNER B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #27 30 COPY LEE B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #27 LEE LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210799

(W) Luke Lieberman (A) Drew Moss (CA) Jae Lee

Snag this Limited, "Virgin" Edition of Jae Lee's sensational RED SONJA #27 cover!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $50.00

RED SONJA #27 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210800

(W) Mark Russell (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Snag this Limited, "Virgin" Edition of Joseph Michael Linsner's beautiful RED SONJA #27 cover!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $50.00

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAR210801

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

FINAL ISSUE! Sonja has fought the idea of being a hero long enough. Will she accept membership into The Project…and if so, is she ready for the evil she must face? By DAN ABNETT (Guardians Of The Galaxy) and JONATHAN LAU (Red Sonja)!

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR B YOON

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR C LINSNER

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR D LAU

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR E KANO

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR F FERGUSON

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR G DAVILA

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR H COSPLAY

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 10 COPY LAU B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

MAR210809

(W) Dan Abnett (A/CA) Jonathan Lau

FINAL ISSUE! Sonja has fought the idea of being a hero long enough. Will she accept membership into The Project…and if so, is she ready for the evil she must face? By DAN ABNETT (Guardians Of The Galaxy) and JONATHAN LAU (Red Sonja)!

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 20 COPY LINSNER B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 25 COPY KANO VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 25 COPY YOON VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 25 COPY DAVILA VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 30 COPY PARRILLO B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 35 COPY COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 40 COPY LAU B&W VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 45 COPY LINSNER B&W VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 50 COPY PARRILLO B&W VIRGIN INC

DYNAMITE

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210819

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Delve into Dynamite's newest Superpowered team-up with Red Sonja in RED SONJA: THE SUPERPOWERS #5! Get Lucio Parrillo's phenomenal cover free of trade dress with this Limited, "Virgin" Edition!

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $50.00

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210820

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Delve into Dynamite's newest Superpowered team-up with Sonja in RED SONJA: THE SUPERPOWERS #5! Get Joseph Michael Linsners's fantastic cover free of trade dress with this Limited, "Virgin" Edition!

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $50.00

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS #5 LAU LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210821

(W) Dan Abnett (A/CA) Jonathan Lau

Delve into Dynamite's newest Superpowered team-up with Sonja in RED SONJA: THE SUPERPOWERS #5! Get Jonathan Lau's fantastic cover free of trade dress with this Limited, "Virgin" Edition!

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $50.00

SACRED SIX #10 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAR210822

(W) Christopher Priest (A) St?phane Roux, Fritz Casas (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Our SIX newly-hired guns defend the peaceful vampires of Ashthorne from Chastity's old flame, the merciless vampire slayer LEVITICUS. Meanwhile, Victory struggles to hide her newfound faith from the team and Vampirella is (literally) not quite herself. also, Nyx's time-mashup adventure builds to a climax, but can she reclaim her hellfire scepter before her remaining life force expires?

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SACRED SIX #10 CVR B ROUX

DYNAMITE

SACRED SIX #10 CVR C BERMUDEZ

DYNAMITE

SACRED SIX #10 CVR D MAINE

DYNAMITE

SACRED SIX #10 CVR E LOUW

DYNAMITE

SACRED SIX #10 10 COPY MAINE VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

SACRED SIX #10 20 COPY BURMUDEZ VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

SACRED SIX #10 25 COPY LOUW VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

SACRED SIX #10 30 COPY PARRILLO B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

SACRED SIX #10 40 COPY PARRILLO B&W VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

SACRED SIX #10 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210832

(W) Christopher Priest (A) St?phane Roux, Fritz Casas (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Lucio Parrillo's paintings bring Dynamite's heroines to life! Get Parrillo's incredible SACRED SIX #10 cover free of trade dress in this Limited, "Virgin" Edition!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $50.00

SACRED SIX #10 ROUX LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210833

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Fritz Casas (A/CA) St?phane Roux

Get Stephane Roux's sensational cover to SACRED SIX #10 free of trade dress with this Limited, "Virgin" Edition!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $50.00

SACRED SIX TP VOL 01 NUMEROLOGY

DYNAMIC FORCES

MAR210834

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Jae Lee, Julius Ohta, Gabriel Ibarra, Guilherme Balbi (CA) Meghan Hetrick

Spinning out of the current hit series, VAMPIRELLA!

Four women are lured to rural Georgia as part of a mysterious scheme to defend an impoverished farming town which finds itself under siege by zealots. But this isn't just any impoverished farming town, and these aren't just any four women. The all-new Draculina, Pantha, Nyx, and Chastity have been brought together in Ashthorne in an effort to avert all-out war against nearby Sacred, Georgia. But Ashthorne has a deadly secret, Sacred has a deadly purpose, and lurking in the shadows is Lilith, the immortal sorceress and mother to Vampirella.

Contains issues 1-6.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $19.99

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #3 CVR A CHEW

DYNAMITE

MAR210835

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Derrick Chew

It's always darkest before the dawn, right? Let's tell ourselves that, because not only is Lilith getting very creative with her "corrupt the incorruptible, end the world" plan, but a powerful new player has decided to get involved for the giggles… but mostly for the Armageddon. Things are shaping up to get massively out of hand, which is the perfect time for Vampirella and Purgatori to start fighting each other instead of their enemies-not!

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #3 CVR B PAGULAYAN

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #3 CVR C FOX

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #3 CVR D KUDRANSKI

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #3 CVR E MUSABEKOV

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #3 10 COPY PAGULAYAN VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #3 20 COPY FOX VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #3 30 COPY CHEW B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #3 40 COPY MUSABEKOV B&W VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #3 CHEW LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #3 MUSABEKOV LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210845

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Madibek Musabekov

Get Madibek Musabekov's knockout cover for VAMPIRELLA VS. PURGATORI #3 free of trade dress with this Limited, Virgin Edition!

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $50.00

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #18 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAR210846

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Vampirella versus Nyx… Order versus Chaos… the fate of the world and all humanity hanging in the balance. This is what it has all been leading up to. The Beginning of the End!

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #18 CVR B OLIVER

DYNAMITE

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #18 CVR C SEGOVIA

DYNAMITE

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #18 CVR D COSPLAY

DYNAMITE

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #18 10 COPY SEGOVIA VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #18 20 COPY COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV

DYNAMITE

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #18 30 COPY OLIVER B&W INCV

DYNAMITE

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #18 40 COPY OLIVER TINT INCV

DYNAMITE

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #18 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210854

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Can't get enough of Lucio Parrillo's iconic pinup paintings? We've got you covered! Get this limited, high-end "Virgin" variant as we continue to celebrate Vampirella's 50th anniversary!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $50.00

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #18 OLIVER LTD VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

MAR210855

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Ben Oliver

Prefer Vampirella's softer side? Ben Oliver's VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #18 cover delivers a lovely take on our Drakulonian heroine! Get this limited, high-end "Virgin" variant as we continue to celebrate Vampirella's 50th anniversary!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $50.00

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA TP VOL 02

DYNAMIC FORCES

MAR210856

(W) Jordie Bellaire (A) Drew Moss (CA) Jae Lee

NEW STORY ARC! Perfect jumping-on point! What in the HELL are Vampirella and Red Sonja doing in 1920s New York City, WHAT did they do to piss off gangsters, and WHERE are they going next, IF they even SURVIVE!?!?!

Contains issues 6-12.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $19.99

FRANK CHO RED SONJA LTD ED CHALLENGE COIN

DYNAMIC ENTERTAINMENT

MAR210858

Frank Cho is no stranger to rendering bold and beautiful women, and one of the boldest and most beautiful characters he excels at is RED SONJA. The "She-Devil with a Sword" is in the middle of a red-hot run right now and Dynamite is celebrating his recent limited-edition Red Sonja cover with a custom sculpted challenge coin that's as rare as the comic itself. This 1.5" diameter coin is cast in nickel with gold-colored plating. It features a close-up of his Red Sonja artwork on one side and Frank's name and signature reproduction on the other. This custom coin was produced in very limited quantity and allocations may occur.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $29.99

WOMEN DYNAMITE DEJAH THORIS CAMPBELL B&W ARTIST PROOF STATUE

DYNAMIC FORCES

MAR210861

(A) J. Scott Campbell

Sculpted by Steve Kiwis of Rvckvs International, the Women of Dynamite: Dejah Thoris Diorama Statue is inspired by Campbell's cover to the seminal 2010 Warlord of Mars #1 comic book. Measuring approximately 8.75" in height, with a base measuring 9" by 6.5", this cold-cast resin statue comes with gold-colored micro-link metal chain details. This highly-detailed masterpiece in three dimensions ships in a full-color display box with a Certificate of Authenticity, individually numbered as part of a limited edition run. Only 49 of these beautiful black-and-white "PROOF" edition statues were created ahead of the main production run and each copy is specially marked and numbered for its rarity!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $275.00