Invincible Sold Nearly 400,000 Graphic Novels In 2021… So Far

Back in April, we were the first to tell you that Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's Invincible had sold over 100,000 copies of graphic novels in 2021 alone, thanks to the excitement from the hit animated series on Amazon Prime. That sales number isn't just big for Image Comics and Skybound – it alone would catapult Kirkman, who is already one of only fifty-one creators who normally move 100K+ units in the book market (according to retailer Brian Hibbs), way up the best-selling authors list into rarified air. But now we're hearing that Invincible is even bigger than we previously reported, with nearly 400,000 copies of Invincible graphic novels sold this year.

Not only is this a staggering example of how to translate film/television success into driving new readers towards comics (which Kirkman has previously done with The Walking Dead), but it also means that Invincible may well be approaching the sales velocity of the two biggest superhero comic book franchises in the North American market, Dav Pilkey's Dog-Man and Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia. With the biggest sales season of the year ahead, that means we could see Invincible pass 500,000 graphic novels sold this year. And a large amount of that may be driven by the affordable Invincible compendium editions, which alone have moved nearly 150,000 units.

Speculators and collectors haven't taken their eye off this series either, with Invincible #1 recently selling for $4500, when not so long ago it was about half the price. And we've also seen Invincible #2 rising quickly with a recent $800 sale that portends other first appearances in the series likely on track to follow. I expect we'll be back in a few months talking about Invincible being, well, invincible with new readers and collectors. Anyone want to take bets on what those sales numbers look like after the holiday season?