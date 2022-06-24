Iron Cat #1 Preview: Spider-Man Pointing Meme

For once, Black Cat is innocent of stealing the Iron Cat armor… but she'll have to deal with it anyway in this preview of Iron Cat #1. Check out the preview below.

Iron Cat #1

by Jed MacKay & Pere Perez, cover by Pere Perez

The Iron Cat armor made its first appearance in BLACK CAT #11 but both Black Cat and Iron Man thought that was the last they would see of it. If Felicia is surprised to see the armor again, you can imagine how furious Tony is. There's someone new in the Iron Cat armor and they have a plan that will put them in the crosshairs of all the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Both Iron Man and Black Cat's secrets and mistakes are going to come back to haunt them and it's going to get ROUGH! Don't miss this fantastic new miniseries!

