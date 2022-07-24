Iron Cat #2 Preview: Tony Stark: Phone Thief

Tony Stark steals Black Cat's smartphone in this preview of Iron Cat #2. What a jerk! Check out the preview below.

Iron Cat #2

by Jed MacKay & Pere Perez, cover by Pere Perez

THE CAT'S OUT OF THE BAG! Iron Cat has it out for Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat, and will stop at nothing to tear Felicia down. Meanwhile, all hell has broken loose at Stark Unlimited after Iron Cat broke in to steal the armor. Iron Man and Black Cat join forces to stop their mutual enemy! This is one team-up you do NOT want to miss!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jul 27, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620377200211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620377200221 – IRON CAT 2 MAYHEW PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620377200231 – IRON CAT 2 ZAMA VARIANT – $3.99 US

