Iron Man #12 Preview: What Will Tony Do Inside Galactus's House?

Iron Man #12 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wedneday, and in this preview of the issue, we find Tony Stark and Avro-X infiltrating Galactus's home while Galactus is away. What would you do if you were in Galactus's house without him knowing about it? Personally, we'd probably leave an upper decker. That would show that big world-eating jerk! Check out the preview below.

IRON MAN #12

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210690

JUL210691 – IRON MAN #12 RAHZZAH MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR – $3.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Angel Unzueta (CA) Alex Ross

Iron Man is a long way from Earth. He now stands on the decks of Galactus' worldship, Taa II, in deep space, and though he doesn't have to face the World-Eater himself this time around, he certainly has to deal with the ship's most brutal and lethal defenses. If he manages to survive those, it's only a matter of moments before Tony Stark will have to turn around and confront his fiercest foe of recent memory, KORVAC. Tony must also face the mad android's zealous disciples, all of whom have a personal ax to grind with the Golden Avenger-THE CONTROLLER, UNICORN, BLIZZARD and their most recent addition, a robotically enslaved ORIGINAL HUMAN TORCH. This showdown has been a long time coming, but Tony wasn't counting on five-against-one odds. Tony needs backup. Tony could use some friends. Rated T+

In Shops: 9/15/2021

SRP: $3.99