Iron Man #2 Follows Through On Marvel #1000 Korvac Tease (Preview)

At the end of Marvel Comics #1000 we got a glimpse of the future. The return of Michael Korvac, alongside the Eternity Mask, the Enclave, the Three XXXs, the Masked Raider and more. We were meant to see more Masked Raider in 2020, but we just got a glimpse in Incoming. But what about Korvac?

Well, it looks as if Iron Man #2 may well have Christopher Cantwell and CAFU revisiting that teaser. Is this what Al Ewing originally planned? Or something else?

Here is the solicit – and some more teased images getting steadily less high resolution…

IRON MAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

AUG200668

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) CAFU (CA) Alex Ross

TONY HAS COMPANY… AND HIS NAME IS KORVAC!

Tony Stark continues to roughly dismantle the fancy, shiny and sophisticated ways of his past… but the world doesn't seem quite convinced that he's changed his rich guy tune. As Iron Man, he takes the fight to the streets, looking to sacrifice himself on the altar of super heroism again and again-first with Arcade and Absorbing Man then with medical vigilante Cardiac – all in hope of redemption in the eyes of the public. Only trouble is he might get himself killed in the process, and there are still plenty of people in line with an ax to grind. Old friends like HELLCAT try to help him find peace of mind and speak truth to his stubborn god complex, but lurking on the horizon is a threat Tony – and indeed the entire cosmos – hasn't seen in years… KORVAC… yet another guy who believes he's smarter than the rest of the universe. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Michael Korvac created by Steve Gerber and Jim Starlin as a minor Defenders villain in 1975, but he became Korvac, a cosmic-level villain, as part of The Korvac Saga. He has regularly been revived, the last time was in Marvel Comics #1000. Seemingly…