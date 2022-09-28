Iron Man Gets His New Fortnite Suit In The Comic As Well As The Game

Geno is the founder and the leader of the Imagined Order in Fortnite and is the overall antagonist of the Fortnite Battle Royale series of games. His has two daughters, The Imagined and The Order, and the Imagined turned up appeared in the Marvel X Fortnite comic book series Zero Hour, where she got down and dirty with Wolverine… well now The Order has turned up to check in on her sister.

But her dad has come along for the ride as well.

Who has a brand new look, likely to be echoed in the game itself.

Certainly a step up from what he was rocking before.

Geno is a genetic scientist obsessed with perfection and immortality and, basically, everything Fortnite is his fault. And just as Iron Man gets a new look in the game…

So he echoes it in the comic book too. in a Seven-themed outfit to match,

Just don't call it a Hulkbuster suit. That's a whole different IP to take care of. And make sure to keep Iron Man away from The Imagines, she is a mean red-head after all. So Zero War retells the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Collision event, everyone finds a way to survive – or leave – aside from one of the Seven. And as Shuri says goodbye to Agent Jones… for now…

All eyes will be on Universe-35 going forward.

FORTNITE X MARVEL ZERO WAR #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220798

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Francis Yu

The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it? Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! See issue for details.In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 SRP: $5.99