Marvel Rejects Winter Soldier Origin Of Iron Man's Parents Deaths

It's Iron Man origin time! With AXE: Judgment Day spoilers!  In the movie Captain America: Civil War, it was revealed that the Winter Soldier was responsible for the murder of Tony Stark's parents, Howard and Maria Stark. A mission organized by HYDRA operative and Russian Armed Forces Colonel Vasily Karpov, with a controlled Bucky doing the deed.

Winter Soldier screencap

The mission was to steal a briefcase carrying a recreated variant of the Super Soldier Serum, and to dispose of any witnesses which he did, making it look like a car accident.

Civil War screencap

In the comics though, it was hinted that the car accident was possibly arranged by the V-Battalion, or by Roxxon's predecessor Republic Oil as part of Simon Krieger's corporate sabotage. However, nothing came close to being confirmed, to Iron Man or others.

In today's AXE: Avengers #1 by Kieron Gillen and Federico Vicentini, also described as AXE: Judgment Day #5.1, however, we get to see that car crash again, as The Celestial judges Iron Man.

Marvel Comics

In the form of a number of mean red-heads.

 

Marvel Comics

And given the omniscience of this Celestial Progenitor, maybe this might be considered the final say on the matter?

Marvel Comics

With claims of assassinations dismissed as fantasies trying to make sense of it all.

Marvel Comics

So obviously Iron Man passes the Celestial's judgment who seems to be judging us how we judge ourselves. And Iron Man happens to think that he is great. And you just know he'll be rubbing Captain America's nose in it the moment he's brought back from the dead by the X-Men. After all, the Celestial failed Steve Rogers and there is no way Tony Stark will be able to resist reminding him of this at every possible point.

