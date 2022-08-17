Wolverine Has Quite The "Crossover" With Fortnite's The Imagined

Today sees the continuation of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War, the only Marvel/DC crossover that has been allowed in decades, with one Fortnite storyline jumping from one publisher to the other with the same writer. But today's Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3 goes somewhere that Batman did not. As The Imagined tells Wolverine her story, and her relationship with The Imagined Order as one of the daughters of Geno.

Might a Geno/Mister Sinister crossover be in the offing at some point? Maybe not in the way that The Imagined and Wolverine are thinking.

And we learn little Fortnite lore along the way regarding this particular family.

Wolverine has been cloned so many times himself that it's just not funny. But it is a point of connection.

It's always good to remember how short Wolverine is. He is probably used to being "led" in this manner.

Wolverine Has Quite The "Crossover" With Fortnite, Today

And Shuri also makes her intentions obvious as well. It's all going on, on Fortnite, is it not?

You know, I'm sure Epic Games would do even better if they made this one of the Fortnite quests. Maybe they could make it a part of the Emote Together task.

Plenty of XP for Wolverine to add to the tally… all that and you get a download code too.

FORTNITE X MARVEL ZERO WAR #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUN220927
(W) Christos Gage (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Leinil Yu
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard…
Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! See issue for details.
RATED T+In Shops: Aug 17, 2022
SRP: $4.99

