Is Batman Dating Wonder Woman In 5G/Future State?

DC Future State is dominating everything right now – even Batman and Wonder Woman's relationship status. Today we all got the big news about DC Comics and their remaking of all their former 5G plans into the  two-month Future State event for January and February 2021. Before the full solicitations are released (tomorrow for that) we got all sorts of bits and pieces to examine. Such as that Immortal Wonder Woman is sporting a Bat-utility belt.

While the Next Batman is using a WW-style Batarang.

Could this suggest this is a couple's thing? Using each other's accessories?

It is likely that The Next Batman is either Luke Fox or Tim Fox, and this woman seems to still be Diana, with a touch of grey in her hair.  After all, there is also non-Immortal Wonder Woman who seems to be very much her own thing.

Even as she fights alongside The Next Batman in the Justice League Future State 5G title.

Could Wonder Woman have fallen for the son of Lucius Fox? Whichever son that happens to be in DC Future State/5G? Place your bets, ladies and gentlemen, place your bets.

I seem to remember there are Tumblrs for Wonder/Batman fans. But will it still be a thing if that Batman isn't Bruce Wayne?

