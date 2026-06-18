Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: street fighter

Street Fighter 6 Shows Off Yasmine Ahead Of August Debut

Capcom dropped a new Street Fighter 6 character trailer as we got a better look at Yasmine before she arrives this August

Article Summary Capcom’s new Street Fighter 6 trailer spotlights DLC fighter Yasmine ahead of her August 3 debut.

Yasmine is a new Street Fighter 6 character from the Philippines who fights with fast, knife-based Eskrima moves.

Her moveset includes Daloy ng Tubig, Talim ng Hangin, Bayani Mode power-ups, and mix-up heavy pressure tools.

Yasmine launches as a standalone fighter or through the Street Fighter 6 Year 4 Character Pass and Ultimate Pass.

Capcom dropped a new trailer this week for the next DLC character coming to Street Fighter 6, as we got a better look at Yasmine. Yasmine isn't set to release for another month and a half, but this is a nice chance to see how her skills play out in the game, as one of the newest characters being added to the franchise, who is not from a previous title or another fighting game series. Yasmine will be released on August 3 as a standalone purchase or as part of the Year 4 Character Pass or Year 4 Ultimate Pass. Enjoy the trailer and info on her here.

Yasmine Makes Her Mark on Street Fighter 6

Hailing from the Philippines, Yasmine learned how to fight alongside her Kuya (older brother) under the guidance of her Lolo (grandfather). Following the sudden disappearance of her brother, Yasmine put down her Karambit knife until FooTube videos of a certain French supermodel inspired her to cut a path to her lost sibling. On her journey of discovery, Yasmine will use various high-speed Eskrima techniques such as:

Daloy ng Tubig: a quick, forward-moving knife attack that can set up or extend combos

a quick, forward-moving knife attack that can set up or extend combos Alon: a follow-up attack from Daloy ng Tubig where Yasmine lashes out with a multi-slice hit that ends differently depending upon the strength used for the attack, with successful strikes placing Yasmine in a powered-up state (Bayani Mode)

a follow-up attack from Daloy ng Tubig where Yasmine lashes out with a multi-slice hit that ends differently depending upon the strength used for the attack, with successful strikes placing Yasmine in a powered-up state (Bayani Mode) Talim ng Hangin: Yasmine spins forward in a low sweep that can either close distance with opponents or bait out their attacks based upon the strength used, with successful hits placing her in Bayani Mode

Yasmine spins forward in a low sweep that can either close distance with opponents or bait out their attacks based upon the strength used, with successful hits placing her in Bayani Mode Mukha ng Langit: Yasmine leaps into a front flip that can mix up opponents with either a forward swipe or an upside-down spinning back hit

Yasmine leaps into a front flip that can mix up opponents with either a forward swipe or an upside-down spinning back hit Lipad ng Agila: a multi-hit attack where Yasmine leaps into the air in a flurry of kicks

Pangil sa Likuran: a swirling projectile that lashes out at varying speeds so Yasmine can chase down and open up her opponent

a swirling projectile that lashes out at varying speeds so Yasmine can chase down and open up her opponent Hiwa ng Kalangitan: Yasmine's Level 1 Super Art sees her kick her opponent into the air, then slam them back down before transitioning into Bayani Mode

Yasmine's Level 1 Super Art sees her kick her opponent into the air, then slam them back down before transitioning into Bayani Mode Nakatagong Lakas: During Yasmine's Level 2 Super Art, she focuses her energy for a limited time boost that allows her to use special moves while staying in Bayani Mode. She can also use Linya ng Liwanag during this Super Art, where she dashes past an opponent and attacks them from behind.

During Yasmine's Level 2 Super Art, she focuses her energy for a limited time boost that allows her to use special moves while staying in Bayani Mode. She can also use during this Super Art, where she dashes past an opponent and attacks them from behind. Pamumukadkad ng Sampaguita: Yasmine's Level 3 Super Art, where she spins an opponent and gathers energy before pulverizing them in an all-out attack

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