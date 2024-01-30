Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: mark waid, shazam

Is Mark Waid Working On Something Big From Small People? (DC Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Superman/Batman: World's Finest Annual for 2024. While Mark Waid is up to something big at DC Comics.

Article Summary Mark Waid teases a "big" project after leaving DC's Shazam series in March.

Scott Snyder confirms Waid's big plans in a tweet response to fans.

Fifth-dimensional characters Mr Mxytptlk and Bat-Mite featured in World's Finest Annual.

Annual issue hints at dark storylines and explores character origins and secrets.

Today sees the publication of a very full Superman/Batman: World's Finest Annual for 2024. With plenty of eyes wondering where else it may take us. Because Mark Waid is up to something at DC Comics. Asked on BlueSky about DC Comics's April 2024 solicitations revealing he and Dan Mora is leaving the Shazam book with issue 8 out in March, replaced by Josie Campbell and Elizabeth Lupacchino, he replied, "I'm afraid so. Reluctantly. But it's for something big. Stay tuned." On Twitter, Scott Snyder replied to a screenshot of this conversation, saying "this is true :)"

So when we have Mr Mxytptlk and Bat-Mite, fifth-dimensional imps plaguing the DC Universe, and making meta-fictional jokes…

Whether about the Flash TV series, the upcoming Superman Legacy or Justice League International…

Even about certain websites that are, well, at least adjacent to Bleeding Cool… it may be Mr Mxyzptlk who holds the key to what's coming.

A Dark Storm is coming. Another Great Darkness? We never have enough of those to go around. Does it all begin here? Or, as usual, am I just reading into it more than is there, as usual? Batman/Superman: World's Finest 2024 Annual is published from DC Comics today.

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST 2024 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

Written by Mark Waid, Cullen Bunn, Stephanie Williams, Dennis Culver, and Christopher Cantwell Art by Edwin Galmon, Rosi Kampe, Travis Mercer, and Jorge Fornes IT'S THE WORLD'S FINEST ANNUAL! As the battle against Magog rages on Earth-22, Batman and Superman discover a surprising secret by way of the 5th dimension! Meanwhile, Metamorpho's story picks up after the events of the Elementary arc as our hero journeys deep within an ancient tomb that may have a hidden, deadly connection to his secret origin! Plus, Batman recruits the Challengers of the Unknown for a top-secret mission, and a special, sizzling story stars the Teen Titans' most buzzworthy member, Bumblebee! It's a world tour of the World's Finest in this first-ever series annual, curated by World's Finest architect Mark Waid! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/30/2024

