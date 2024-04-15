Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: belen ortega, Daniel Sampere, Tom King, wonder woman

Is This To Be Wonder Woman Vs Christianity Now? (Spoilers)

Is This To Be Wonder Woman Vs Christianity Now? Wonder Woman #8 Published By DC Comics This Week (Spoilers)

Article Summary Wonder Woman #8 delves into a clash with the institution of The Sovereign and US ideals.

The comic controversially intertwines Diana's captivity with Christian biblical interpretations.

Diana's feminist ideology challenges The Sovereign's enforced patriarchy and male superiority.

Published by DC Comics, the new issue by Tom King presents a thought-provoking narrative.

You know, if I was running DC Comics marketing I would a) use their Twitter account more and b) be running stories about the current Wonder Woman having Diana going up against US President Joe Biden, the US Army and the revealed institution of The Sovereign that makes a mockery of the Founding Fathers, the US Constitution and the Revolutionary War, all written by a former agent of the CIA from the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. If nothing else, I might get a few more hate reads on YouTube.

Especially as this week's Wonder Woman #8, with Diana captured by the Sovereign, and imprisoned by the lasso that binds the imprisoned to the will of the captor, brings religion into the mix. Specifically Christianity.

Or more specifically a certain reading of the Bible. And because this is Bleeding Cool we go a little further than the usual preview.

Espousing a religion-backed male superiority embedded within the system. A patriarchy, one might cal it.

So while the Biblle may say that "The husband is the head of the wife even as Christ is the head of the church, his body, and is himself its Saviour" (Ephesians 5:23).

If this were a Barbie movie, they might do it in song. "He's just Sovereign, anywhere else he'd be a ten."

Of course Hippolyta sent her only daughter… to the world of man. So it is possible, she may have a different take on the whole thing.

Because Wonder Woman has a very different belief system to the Sovereign… and she may not be bound by it. Wonder Woman #8 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Belen Ortega is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

WONDER WOMAN #8 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & BELEN ORTEGA

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere (CA) Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega

WONDER WOMAN VS. THE SOVEREIGN! After being captured by a team of villains, Diana finds herself at the mercy of the scariest of them all. Unbeknownst to our hero, the Sovereign has been pulling her strings since the very beginning of our tale, and now it's time for her to see the world his way as she falls under the influence of the Lasso of Lies! Plus, Trinity visits the past and unexpectedly changes the future! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/16/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!