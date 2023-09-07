Posted in: Comics, Current News, Image | Tagged: Daniel Warren Johnson, hasbro, skybound, transformers

Is Transformers #1 The Next Dark Knight Returns?

Last time we talked about the relaunch of Transformers at Skybound from Daniel Warren Johnson, thr SDCC ashcan drop was selling for $300.

Last time we were talking about relaunch of Transformers at Skybound from Daniel Warren Johnson, we were telling you that the surprised SDCC ashcan drop was already selling for $300. And in the interim, it has sold for as high as $1200 for a CGC 9.9. But more recently, the influential comics art rep Felix Comic Art made this claim below:

Just read the pdf of @danielwarrenart's TRANSFORMERS #1. I picked up Frank Miller's THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS #1 off the stands in 1986 and this reminds me of that: Totally changing what you thought you knew and felt about a 40 year old property. Stunning. Bravo DWJ! pic.twitter.com/LUyLY4uv6w — Felix Comic Art (@FelixComicArt) August 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Now Felix is Johnson's art rep, so I think there just may be some bias here, but it is part of a growing chorus of critical praise for the next launch from Skybound's Energon Universe, overseen by Robert Kirkman (who himself launched the universe with Void Rivals, alongside artist Lorenzo De Felici). And Kirkman himself isn't holding back.

Folks! If you've followed my feed for 2 seconds you know I've loved the Transformers all my life. @danielwarrenart will make you love it more than me starting October 4 in TRANSFORMERS #1. Pre-order your copy now to make sure you don't miss all the surprises. — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) September 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Thought to quote Christine Keeler, he would say that wouldn't he? It looks like an early PDF of Transformers #1 has made its way to some of the top retailers, press and influencers in comics (but somehow not me because I'd probably spoil the hell out of it) and that they seemed to quite enjoy.

Transformers 1 from @danielwarrenart is everything Transformers fans could ever want from a comic and then some. It is a must read comic. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) September 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I just sent a handful of retailers a sincere, yet totally unsolicited, layout of my thoughts on the new Energon Universe line from @Skybound, specifically Transformers #1 by @danielwarrenart. Initial orders are due today with FOC on 10/4. I think potential for success is high. pic.twitter.com/WWvSXuo4xM — Lord Retail of the Known Universe (@LordRetail) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Folks! I've been waiting for this for a long time. @RobertKirkman laid the foundation for the Energon Universe with Void Rivals and now @danielwarrenart takes us to new heights with Transformers 1. I read the issue early and LOVED IT! As an OG TF fan, this is what I want to see!! https://t.co/17vUkBgu37 — Shawn Kirkham (@BigClutch) September 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Had the pleasure of reading the first chapter in the new #Transformers series from @Skybound. The entire book was truly more than meets the eye and @danielwarrenart is full of surprises. Don't forget to call your local comic store, because you're gonna want to read this! pic.twitter.com/vOA8m7hSud — ComicsOnline (@ComicsOnline) September 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We both had a chance to read TRANSFORMERS #1 by @danielwarrenart & Mike Spicer. Surprising no one, it's an exhilarating re-introduction to these characters. The action is unbeatable, but most importantly that DWJ heart is pounding something proper. Essential CBCC reading. https://t.co/9rKdAD67BO — Comic Book Couples Counseling (@CBCCPodcast) August 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Void Rivals #1 set expectations high for Transformers #1, launching as the best-selling Hasbro comics launch in decades and generating huge headlines worldwide with surprise debut of Jetfire (even if we did tell you first about the Skybound and Hasbro partnership). I've heard there are some big surprises in this debut issue that might divide fans, but retailers, press and influencers have honoured Robert Kirkman's request to "#KeepTheSecret", so I won't be spoiling any of them here. Yet.

But come October…that'll be a different story. And we'll see if Optimus and Megatron have their own Batman and Joker moment (though I'm not holding my breath). Transformers #1 is on sale Wednesday, October 4 at comic shops everywhere. Lucky, lucky old robot.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!