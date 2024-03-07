Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Shawarma, Utica Greens

It Can't Just Be Shawarma – Utica Greens And The Diet Of The Avengers

The most recent Avengers #11 by Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa sees Jarvis the Butler teaching the dietary requirements of a the Avengers.

The most recent Avengers #11 by Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa sees Jarvis the Butler helping the local AI The City with the dietary requirements and preferences of a number of Avengers, giving new insight into their lifestyle patterns.

So the Scarlet Witch prefers utica greens, a traditional dish from Utica, in upstate New York, Utica Greens, made from hot peppers, sauteed greens, chicken stock or broth, escarole, cheese, pecorino, is an example of Italian-American cuisine, specifically a side dish favoured by Italian-Americans who live in Utica, and is commonly found in restaurants all over the area.

There is an annual Utica Greens Fest in Utica every autumn, which features lots of food and art. The Scarlet Witch's trinket shop is in the fictional town of Lotkill, which is supposed to be near Utica, in between Albany and Syracuse. Clearly, she got a local taste for it.

Tony Stark appears to me charcoal based. He's not lactose intolerant is he? Either way, no brassica. Tony Stark is a sprout and onion free zone. No more shawarma for him either.

Like the Gauls and Viking of old, Thor prefers boar, the ancient wild pig. You know, there's a crossover that someone should make happen.

And Captain Marvel? She is also spreading her culinary tastes.

Korean-style chicken wings, got to be extra crispy…

So who – and what – else? A burger for Cap? Roast carrot gratin for Hawkeye? And everything in this article just shoved in a bag and mixed up for She-Hulk to wolf down? Give me your culinary thoughts for Jarvis The Butler…

AVENGERS #11

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240738

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Stuart Immonen

The Avengers watch over the planet from their orbital super-fortress, the Impossible City. But a headquarters is not necessarily a home, and on new territory, the Avengers are vulnerable – which calls for one of their oldest allies to come to their aid! ENTER: EDWIN JARVIS!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 06, 2024 SRP: $3.99

