It Looks Like Sean Gordon Murphy Is Working On A New Lobo Comic

It looks llke Sean Gordon Murphy is working on a new Lobo comic for DC Comics at some point in the near future.

Article Summary Sean Gordon Murphy is teasing a new Lobo comic for DC Comics, fueling speculation among fans.

Lobo is set for a resurgence with his upcoming movie appearance alongside Supergirl in 2026.

Unpublished Lobo comics by Alan Grant and Frank Quitely remain in DC's vaults, including wild storylines.

DC could release more mature, previously shelved Lobo content as interest in the character heats up.

Whenever a superhero movie comes out, the comic book publisher linked to that character usually likes to put out as many products as possible, new and old, to take advantage of anyone who wants to extend their curiosity about a character from the big screen to the small page. Look, it does happen. And with the Superman and Fantastic Four movies taking much of that attention, 2026 will bring us the new Supergirl movie based on the Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic book, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow. And, just like the comic, it will include the character of Lobo, being played by Jason Momoa (rather than Jon Bernthal). Which means, as well as lots of new Supergirl comics content (such as the new series written and drawn by Sophie Campbell), there is going to be a tonne of Lobo comic books too. And it seems that Sean Gordon Murphy may be working on such a thing…

As shared by the Sean Gordon Murphy art account, on social media quoting Sean as saying, "Work in progress! I can't yet say what this is for. :)"

It may also be worth DC Comics checking their bottom drawers for a completed, never-published Lobo comic book called Lobo-By-Blows, written by the late Alan Grant, who wrote the first Lobo comic with Keith Giffen, and was drawn by Frank Quitely. Alternatively titled The Hand Job, The Hand-To-Hand Job or It's A Man's World, Alan Grant described it as "a parody of Hugh Hefner. The guy gets kidnapped by this male-liberation group because his exposure of the female body is responsible for female lib. This is one of these Iron John male-bonding groups who kidnap him, and they're gonna torture him, and Lobo is hired to get him back. It was actually quite funny, but it's never going to see the light of day!" And "For about half the book, Lobo appeared naked. The climax of the story featured 10,000 asteroid miners masturbating."

Hey, it was a different time. DC seem happier publishing mature readers superhero comics now after the fuss about Batman Damned has finally died down, given the upcoming Red Hood series in DC continuity. Also, it's Lobo. But it's not the only completed Lobo project in limbo. Grant also described another, "We did a 36-page Lobo's Dog special. At the start of the story, Lobo falls into quicksand, and he's in danger of drowning – even his great powers can't get him out of quicksand – so he gives the dog these detailed instructions – "You've gotta go do this, get that and save me". And the dog, by the time you've turned over the page, the dog's seen this female dog (laughter). So it's away humping, and anyway, it gets involved its own adventure, and it's only on the second to last page it remembers it has to go back and save Lobo. Anyway, the artist drew the dog complete with bollocks in every picture, and in the pictures where the dog has a secondary role, like something else is happening, he's drawn the dog just sitting casually scratching itself and licking itself! And DC have paid for it, but now they've binned it – they're never going to put it in an issue because the dog's got bollocks! Oh, it's unbelievable…"

So there is plenty of Lobo just sitting there… as long as DC Comics has the balls to publish it.

