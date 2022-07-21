It's a Miracle, Full Marvel Comics October 2022 Solicitations

Miracleman is back for Marvel Comics' October 2022 solicits and solicitations… honestly., they really, really mean it this time. Neil Gaiman promises. Mark Buckingham too. Let's all just keep our fingers crossed for the next three months and see.

MIRACLEMAN #0

NEIL GAIMAN, JASON AARON, MIKE CAREY, TY TEMPLETON, PEACH MOMOKO & MORE! (W)

MARK BUCKINGHAM, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, TY TEMPLETON, PEACH MOMOKO & MORE! (A)

Cover by ALAN DAVIS • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Variant cover by Terry Dodson • Variant cover by Skottie Young

Forty years ago, Miracleman's modern era began and changed the world of comics as we know it. Now, on the cusp of a new era of Miracleman, we celebrate all things Kimota with a who's who of the best talent in the industry! Plus, Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham set up this issue and their return to MIRACLEMAN: THE SILVER AGE!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Mature …$5.99

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM:

THE SILVER AGE #1

NEIL GAIMAN (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C)

Variant cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Variant cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant cover by STEVE McNIVEN

Variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"THE SILVER AGE" BEGINS AGAIN!

After thirty years, Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's unfinished storyline "The Silver Age" begins again! These legendary creators are remastering the two published issues with brand new artwork and finishing their grand story at long last! Young Miracleman – the lost member of the Miracleman Family – is back! His last memories were of a 1963 world of joy and innocence. Now he's been thrust into the 21st century, where his best friends have become gods and monsters.

48 PGS./Mature …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN #1

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Hidden Gem Variant by STEVE DITKO • Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Connecting Variant Cover by BENGAL • Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

"The End of the Spider-Verse" is here!

Morlun is back and he is not alone. Allied with one of the most powerful beings known to the Spider-Verse, the scariest Spider-Villain of all time is making his biggest play and no Spider is safe. Especially not the Chosen Spider himself, Peter Parker. With Peter working for Norman Osborn and using a glider…does he have it coming? Spidey's 60th Anniversary is no joke as two of the most legendary Spider-Creators are working together on Spidey for the first time and you know it's going to be one for the record books!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6 (OF 6)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by ASHLEY WITTER

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Variant cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant cover by ADI GRANOV

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

The apocalyptic finale of the event of the year. It's not that nothing will be the same again – it's that unless heroes can find a new way to be heroes, everything will be nothing forever.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

A.X.E.: X-MEN #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A)

Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Connecting Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

THE SECOND STORY-CRITICAL A.X.E. ONE-SHOT!

It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. Yet: "I am fire and life incarnate! Now and forever." Which part of "Now and forever" is confusing to you? As one world burns, can Jean justify her existence after burning another?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by NIC KLEIN

Connecting Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

THE THIRD & FINAL STORY-CRITICAL A.X.E. ONE-SHOT!

Ajak has come a long way. She's met her maker. Hell, she's made her maker. Now can she – or anyone – survive her maker?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MICHAEL YG (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL YG

IRON FIST FACES HIS GREATEST CHALLENGE – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

• After the clash between Lin Lie and his brother Lin Feng, Lin Lie – the current Iron Fist, protector of the mystical city of K'un-Lun – must reclaim access to K'un-Lun! But not before he faces a trial unlike any other: SHOU-LAO THE UNDYING?!

• Wait, what does LOKI have to do with all of this?

• Find out when IRON FIST and LOKI face JUDGMENT!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

A.X.E.: STARFOX #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • DANIELE DI NICUOLO (A) • Cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Variant cover by KEVIN WADA • Fox Variant COVER by CHRISSIE ZULLO

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Eros the Eternal! Starfox of Titan! The equal of his brother Thanos, matching his achievements every step of the… What? Oh. But you know what they say. Come the hour, come the…intergalactic layabout who'd rather have a drink? At least if this is Judgment Day, he won't be around for a hangover tomorrow.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #42

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

Miracleman Variant Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

JUDGMENT DAY MUST COME FOR US ALL – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Though Carol has had more than enough of being judged lately, there's no escaping THIS Judgment Day as it determines whether Earth lives or dies. But as Carol and Lauri-Ell give their heroic best to prove their worth an…unexpected new player emerges.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #48

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by CAFU

Miracleman Variant Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Trapped alone inside the Baxter Building with no backup in sight, the Invisible Woman battles her way up 35 flights of death traps to stop the mad science of OUBLIETTE MIDAS! But with the clock running out on the Celestial's judgment, can Sue save her husband, Reed, from becoming the latest cog in the Exterminatrix's interdimensional war machine? Can the Thing and the Human Torch free themselves from Oubliette's twisted schemes, or will the hijacked Baxter Building prove to be the FF's ultimate undoing? It's Judgment Times Four, as the Fantastic Four don't plan to go down without a fight!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #7

Kieron Gillen (W) • Lucas Werneck (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Quiet Council Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Miracleman Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI

A SERIOUS BAMF! — A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Even if you're the heart of the X-Men, there're days you want to tear out people's heart. Judgment day is one of them. What extreme steps will Nightcrawler take in the name of the Spark?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LEGION OF X #6

SI SPURRIER (W) • RAFAEL PIMENTEL (A)

Cover by DIKE RUAN

DIVINE JUDGMENT OF THE ATTACK ON MARS! – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Judgment Day has arrived…and our very own Legion is on the chopping block! The Eternal Uranos launches a savage attack on Arakko, but it's not only the planet Mars that's at stake. Is David Haller a hero, will he succumb to his madness just as everyone – perhaps even the Celestials themselves – predicts?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN RED #7

AL EWING (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

FINAL JUDGMENT FOR THE RED PLANET! — AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

As the dust settles and the costs are counted, change is coming to Arakko — starting at the top. After the catastrophic war with the Eternals, the Great Ring declares that ISCA THE UNBEATEN is no longer fit for the Seat of Victory. But Isca's power is never to lose. If she won't step down…is there anyone on Arakko who can make her?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3 (OF 3)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • GUIU VILANOVA (A)

Cover by Esad Ribić

Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

It looks like the end of the world. The world is taking it personally. The Machine That Is Earth is having a very bad day.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #33

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by Nick Dragotta

GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

"THE HUNT FOR X" —

CONCLUSION – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

KRAVEN THE HUNTER. WOLVERINE. OMEGA RED. DINOSAURS.

'Nuff said!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO SABBATINI (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

Variant cover by NIC KLEIN • Variant Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

WEREWOLF BY MOON KNIGHT!

In the Darkhold, there is a prophecy of how a god might die. Jack Russell, more familiar with that cursed tome than most, would like very much to kill a god and save his people, the people bound in servitude to the moon. But to fulfill that prophecy requires the blood of the Fist of Khonshu, and Moon Knight doesn't bleed easily.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99



TOMB OF DRACULA #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by GENE COLAN

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

Dracula rises as comic book giants Gerry Conway and Gene Colan begin an epic reinvention of the Lord of Vampires in the Mighty Marvel Manner! When Frank Drake, descendant of the fabled Count Dracula, inherits a certain Transylvanian castle, he journeys there with his girlfriend, Jeanie, and his jealous friend, Clifton. Ignoring warnings from locals to turn away, they enter Castle Dracula – and set in motion the nightmarish return of its one, true owner! Not everybody will survive the night… TOMB OF DRACULA is revered as one of the finest horror comics of the 1970s, and it all began with this blood-curdling premiere issue! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLOODSTONE & THE LEGION OF MONSTERS TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by DENNIS HOPELESS, JOHN WARNER, STEVE GERBER & MORE

Penciled by JUAN DOE, MIKE VOSBURG, SAL BUSCEMA, VAL MAYERIK, ALAN KUPPERBERG & MORE

Cover by GIL KANE

Monster Hunting is in their blood – and they're the best dad and daughter in the business! With her father's mystical gem around her neck, ELSA BLOODSTONE carries on the family tradition of kicking beastly behind! But what terrible evil could make her team up with natural enemies like Morbius, Werewolf by Night and the Living Mummy? And can even their combined might take down a killer so vicious that even the monsters are scared to death? Plus: The complete 1970s adventures of Ulysses Bloodstone! He's been battling monsters for ten thousand years – but when he stumbles onto a worldwide conspiracy, will the truth about the Bloodgem be the death of him? Collecting Legion of Monsters (2022) #1-4; Astonishing Tales: Boom Boom and Elsa #1; Marvel Presents #1-2; material from Marvel Assistant-Sized Spectacular #2; Girl Comics (2010) #2; Rampaging Hulk (1977) #1-6 & #8.

304 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95103-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1

Written by CHRIS COOPER, AL EWING, DANNY LORE, REBECCA ROANHORSE, ADAM WARREN & MORE!

Penciled by KAREN S. DARBOE, GEOFF SHAW, ADAM WARREN & MORE!

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • MORBIUS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

Variant cover by Ryan Brown • Variant cover by Logan Lubera

The heroes of the Marvel Universe spend most of their time in the bright sun, flying high above it all…but every once in a while, they venture into the darkness that lurks in the hidden corners of the world. There lurk the creatures, the monsters, the vampires…the ones who prey on innocence and goodness. Join us, and some of your favorite heroes, for tales of fangs, claws and silent, stalking swamp creatures to celebrate All Hallows' Eve!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

MOON KNIGHT #16

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by Stephen Segovia

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA • GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

While Moon Knight ventures into unknown territory to make a new friend of an ancient monster, Hunter's Moon stalks the rooftops on his own, intent on his own definition of justice. Little does he know that he is far from the only one stalking the nighttime cityscape…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MIDNIGHT SUNS #2 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ • GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

THE MIDNIGHT SUNS…ARE DOOMED!

The new team of MIDNIGHT SUNS – MAGIK, WOLVERINE, BLADE, SPIRIT RIDER, AND NICO MINORU – face their first brutal test when DOCTOR DOOM lays siege to STRANGE ACADEMY! What is Doom after?! And an even bigger threat awaits IF they survive – a threat tied to the Sorcerer Supreme and one only the Midnight Suns have the power to overcome.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WAKANDA #1 (OF 5)

STEPHANIE WILLIAMS & EVAN NARCISSE (W)

PACO MEDINA & NATACHA BUSTOS (A)

Cover by Mateus Manhanini

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY Tom Reilly

THE BLACK PANTHER IS NO LONGER WELCOME IN WAKANDA!

Who is this proud nation without its king? This exciting new miniseries answers that question as each issue spotlights a different fan-favorite Wakandan character. First up: Shuri proves that being without the Black Panther doesn't mean Wakanda is without heroes to protect it – and that there is a reason she too once wielded the power. Plus, part one of the "History of the Black Panthers" backup story, providing for the first time anywhere a definitive overview of every Wakandan who has ever held the mantle of the Black Panther!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES #1 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

Hidden Gem variant COVER by JACK KIRBY

GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

A century into the future, not much land remains on Earth. A combination of a worsening climate and a devastating war with the Kree has left the surface of the planet mostly inhospitable, with an ever-dwindling population of air-breathers and a profound lack of super heroes to protect them. Enter NAMOR, who these many years on is no longer King of Atlantis…but ruler of the entire world.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #3 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • DAVIDE TINTO (A) • COVER BY E.J. SU

SECRET VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Past and present collide, with the future on the line — as ULTRAMAN TAKES ON ULTRASEVEN!

• It's a knock-down, drag-out battle for the fate of the world — with a couple of giant Kaiju thrown in for good measure. There's no room for anyone else in this fight…right?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #4 (OF 4)

PAUL CORNELL (W) • ENID BALÁM (A) • COVER BY Steve Morris

variant cover by Francesco Mobili

IS HE ACE OR JOKER?

A superhuman with an awesome gift…or a poor soul twisted by mutation? For Croyd Crenson, that question isn't so easily answered. Sure, the Wild Card virus gave him powers…but they keep changing! Concluding the adaptation of the tragic first appearance of Roger Zelazny's fan-favorite character — the Sleeper.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Miracleman Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

THE RETURN OF THE HOBGOBLIN!

• The timing of this goblin's return with Peter working at Oscorp MUST be a coincidence, right?

• But who is donning the yellow cowl? Roderick Kingsley? Ned Leeds? Flash Thompson? If you know anything about Hobgoblin, you know that you know nothing about Hobgoblin.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

Miracleman Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

GLIDER VS. GLIDER, BOMB VS. BOMB, GOBLIN VS. SPIDER?!

• Spidey's new costume is going to be tested in a horrifying crucible.

• If you thought the Tombstone and Vulture fights were rough, YOU AIN'T SEEN NOTHING YET!!!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

TABOO & B. EARL (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A)

Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Connecting Variant COVER by BENGAL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

A revolutionary dark take on Spider-Man

begins here!

What is reality and what is dream? What is science and what is magic? At the intersection of all of this stands the Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter Parker goes to Los Angeles and what he finds there are definitely not angels. The demons waiting for Peter are going to test him like never before. One demon in particular, a very famous one for Marvel and X-fans, might just eat Spider-Man alive.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING 75960620397000111

THUNDERBOLTS #3 (OF 5)

JIM ZUB (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A/C)

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER

BY STEFANO CASELLI

Hawkeye and Spectrum square off, Persuasion has her own perfume and Super Apes conquer Central Park!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING 75960620386400311

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #2

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C) • Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY Ryan Stegman • GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

The Avengers are on their knees, in chains and at the mercy of Doctor Doom. Their only hope lies in the one man with the strength, honor and sheer decency to possibly stand against the oncoming darkness: the hero the world knows as…Doctor Doom?

Plunge into the action from page one and hold on for dear life, gentle reader — this tale doesn't let up for a moment!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-TERMINATORS #2 (OF 5)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by Federico Vicentini

Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER…

When three explosive ladies hit the town, they had no idea it was going to hit back so hard…and shockingly, running into their stabby friend Wolverine hasn't made the night any less blood-soaked. Join Dazzler, Jubilee, Boom-Boom and Wolverine for a bloody, sexy gut-punch of a series that will leave you begging for another!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MARAUDERS #7

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ELEONORA CARLINI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

HERE COMES YESTERDAY — PART 1!

The Marauders have rescued the last survivor of Threshold from certain death with an assist from one of 2099's mutant heroes! Captain Pryde promised to help mutants in need, no matter where they are or when. But can the Marauders rescue an entire civilization in the past without erasing the future? And wait, haven't they seen Threshold's annihilators before?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GAMBIT #4 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • SID KOTIAN (A)

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

REMY AND RO'S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE!

• Riverboat heists! Interdimensional battles! And an OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD concert with headliner LILA CHENEY!

• But headhunters from beyond the stars threaten to disrupt the festivities, and their actions will change the course of GAMBIT and 'RO's destinies forever!

• All this, and BOUNTY strikes!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING 75960620175400411

X-MEN LEGENDS #3

ANN NOCENTI (W) • JAVIER PINA (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

CAN THE X-MEN SURVIVE MOJOWORLD? IT'S A LONGSHOT!

Ann Nocenti returns to her co-creation with an all-new story set after the original LONGSHOT miniseries! Longshot's adventure on Earth may be over, but before he can continue his mission, he's pulled into Mojoworld for a multipicture deal he simply can't refuse. And when WOLVERINE and SHADOWCAT investigate the mysterious

psionic disturbance, will they be able to escape the pull of Mojoworld before things SPIRAL out of control?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING 75960620326000311



X-MEN #16

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A) • Cover by GUISEPPE Camuncoli

Trading Card Variant by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

FORGING A WAY AHEAD!

Forge has a secret mission that he's been working on for the Quiet Council for some time. Now that he's been elected to be one of the X-Men – the world's greatest heroes – it's time to put it into action…even if it does break some of the laws of Krakoa.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #31

CHARLIE JANE ANDERS (W) • ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE, RO STEIN & TED BRANDT (A)

Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE • Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

ESCAPADE JOINS THE NEW MUTANTS!

Hugo and Nebula Award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders brings the breakout character of this year's MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE anthology to one of the Marvel Universe's most beloved teams! Personally recruited by Emma Frost herself, Shela Sexton reluctantly joins her fellow mutants on Krakoa in the hope that the X-Men can prevent the death of her best friend. But is Emma telling her the whole truth? Can Shela adjust to life on the island? Will the New Mutants accept her? Or is this crash course in Krakoan headed for a deadly pileup? Join Escapade and your favorite lovable mutant rapscallions in the start to a wild ride of a three-issue arc with artist Alberto Alburquerque and guest strips by PRIDE's Ro Stein & Ted Brandt!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #26

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY KEV WALKER • GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

THE MARK OF THE BEAST!

On defense or offense, WOLVERINE is Krakoa's weapon. But that doesn't mean he attacks where BEAST aims…and McCoy's latest ask is going to set Logan on a startling and revelatory path set to redefine his future!

A perfect jumping-on point for new readers…and the culmination of story threads from the start of this volume no continuing reader can afford to miss!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #5

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

Connecting VARIANT COVER BY Paco Medina • GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

The Outer Circle's most recent defector leads Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes to the Outer Circle's headquarters – and to the answers Steve seeks about the origins of his shield. But Bucky already has his answers and is looking for solutions. Will decades of friendship be enough to outmaneuver an enemy who calls himself the Revolution?

The world of Captain America is rocked in this can't-miss issue that will have ramifications for years to come!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #6

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • IG GUARA (A) • COVER BY R.B. SILVA

Connecting VARIANT COVER BY Paco Medina • GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

"PAX MOHANNDA" STARTS HERE!

Still reeling from his conflict with Wakanda, Sam Wilson is called to the international stage once again to protect a visiting politician from the African nation of Mohannda. But the White Wolf has already put the second stage of his plan into motion, with dire consequences for both Sam's closest friends…and Mohannda. Old allies return and new enemies rise in this thrilling new chapter of CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #61

JASON AARON (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

Miracleman Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST UNTOLD SECRETS!

If the Avengers hope to survive being lost in time, they'll need the help of some of history's greatest heroes, from the Thor of the Viking Age to the T. Rex Starbrand at the dawn of time, plus all the forgotten Avengers of bygone eras whose stories can finally be told.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #10

JASON AARON (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

VARIANT COVER BY Simone Bianchi • GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

ANT IN A BOTTLE!

The pillars are in place. The most important Avengers from throughout the Multiverse have been assembled. All but one. A Tony Stark is needed. But the only one who's available is a man the size of an ant who comes with a very large problem.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #4

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • RAFAEL DE LATORRE (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Promo Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Miracleman Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

RETRO VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

A PERILOUS TREK!

For months, Elektra Natchios has been developing a plan to save the world from the violent and ruthless HAND by rebuilding its opposite equal – the FIST. And with the world at large believing he's dead, Matt Murdock has become her most trusted ally. But Elektra needs more than just an ally – she needs a partner. And in this issue, Matt and Elektra will grow closer than ever before…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BROTHER #1

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • RAFAEL PIMENTEL (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS • Variant Cover by SUPERLOG

OLD FRIENDS DIE HARD!

• Lady Bullseye failed. Lord Deathstrike failed. Every assassin sent to kill Frank fails.

• The leaders of the underworld – crime bosses, heads of terrorist organizations, and even a corrupt government or two come together to solve the growing problem of Frank Castle.

• Sharing intel, resources, and money, a collective underworld puts out a contract to kill Frank – eligible for anyone: assassins, mercenaries or smalltown crooks. The news ripples through the shadows of the world: $500 million to the person who takes down the Punisher. But there's one face from his past…who's in this hunt for more than money.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99

STRANGE #7

JED MACKAY (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by Lee Garbett

Miracleman Variant Cover by ALAN DAVIS • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE SORCERER SUPREME OF DEATH!

Clea and Wong have uncovered who is behind the zombie resurrections of the deceased heroes and villains. But they're going to need all the help they can get, including from the Sorcerer Supreme of Death…the Harvestman!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #4

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

THE GAME OF RINGS STARTS HERE!

Shang-Chi must compete in a martial arts tournament against some of his deadliest foes. The winning prize? The Ten Rings! But who has staged this contest? And does Shang-Chi truly want to win?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON CAT #5 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A/C) • Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

• Tony Stark's legacy is being set on fire by Sunset Bain. She's corrupted all of his armor and everything he's built since his very first weapon.

• And it's all Black Cat's fault.

• Now, Iron Man and Felicia Hardy (in her own Iron Cat armor) are fighting for their lives against the Hulkbuster armor and every other Iron Man armor in existence. This is not going to go well.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #10

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

The devastating finale of "RANGE WARS"!

While the Colonialist keeps the Avengers busy fighting his army, he sends his most dangerous lieutenant, the Buffalo Soldier, to deal with T'Challa. With advanced weaponry that can damage vibranium, T'Challa must think fast if he hopes to survive this fight and keep Earth from becoming the latest acquisition of the Colonialist!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHE-HULK #7

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

• After the earthquake that was SHE-HULK #6, She-Hulk knows she has some work to do and a humdinger of a mystery to solve.

• You will not be able to predict what she finds.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

order using 75960620084900711

GHOST RIDER #7

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CORY SMITH (A)

Cover by KAEL NGU

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

SHADOW HUNTERS!

There's a new splinter group within the F.B.I. that is charged with quelling the rise in supernatural activity in the country, and it's helmed by Agent Talia Warroad, who aims to enlist the dangerous power of the drifter named Johnny Blaze!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960609979500711

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #5 (OF 5)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

Everything comes to a head in this brilliant and brutal conclusion to Torunn Grønbekk and Michael Dowling's Jane Foster epic! The puppet master who has been leading all of Asgard's enemies from the shadows will be revealed…as will the dark secrets of Rúna's past. With Asgard torn asunder, will Jane and Thor arrive in time to save the Golden Realm from certain destruction?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #4 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • JUANAN RAMÍREZ (A)

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Miracleman Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

SHARING SPACE!

• A bond once forged between GENIS-VELL and RICK JONES forms again!

• Can the [legal said we can't use this adjective in conjunction with duo] duo work together to build a new future together?

• Or is DEATH once again right around the corner for them both?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #4 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C)

GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

On their quest to save reality itself, the Defenders have stared down the Beyonder and survived the scorching flames of the Phoenix, but now Loki and Co. must face their greatest threat yet — themselves! The Defenders find themselves in a plane of possibility, where they are haunted by visions of the lives they wish they could have – if only, the dream weaver warns, they didn't have the others holding them back! Will they turn against each other? Or accept closing those doors?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #24

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Miracleman Variant Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Tony Stark has all but bankrupted himself buying up every dangerous piece of tech he's chased down on the black market network, dismantling it from the inside. As he and Rhodey lock it all up and plan their next steps, Tony and Riri Williams argue over what to do with the most powerful weapon they've recovered…the Mandarin's rings.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE VARIANTS #5 (OF 5)

GAIL SIMONE (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

In this heart-stopping conclusion, Jessica discovers who is actually BEHIND the appearance of the VARIANTS who have been ruining her life…but it may be too late to stop them from destroying the Multiverse!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAMAGE CONTROL #3 (OF 5)

ADAM F. GOLDBERG & HANS RODIONOFF (W)

NATHAN STOCKMAN (A)

COVER BY PATCH ZIRCHER

VARIANT COVER BY TONY FLEECS

After two disastrous days of office mayhem, Head Intern Bart Rozum decides that he has to find Gus a job outside of the Flatiron Building — so he assigns Gus to the Search and Rescue unit. Bart thinks, if Gus is mostly responding to the scenes of superhuman battles after the fact, how much trouble could he really get in to? Unfortunately, on Gus' first day with Search and Rescue, the unit is summoned to New Jersey to deal with a giant mutated catfish monster who calls himself Trentonn the Terrible.

ADAM F. GOLDBERG and HANS RODIONOFF write pithy dialogue while NATHAN STOCKMAN adds his visual wizardry to bring you a tale of Catfish Kaiju, Insurance Fraud and Terrigenesis with special appearances from the Black Tarantula, Hammerhead and the God of Thunder himself…the Mighty Thor!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #6

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX HORLEY • GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

ESCAPE FROM NUEVA YORK!

Following their harrowing journey to the Hyborian Age, the Savage Avengers have learned no good deed goes unpunished – not when they're stranded in the Deathlok-ruled dystopia of 2099! As our shell-shocked heroes are swarmed by cybernetic soldiers, will the PUNISHER 2099 prove to be the Savage Avengers' salvation…or their ultimate downfall? Everything changes here in the beginning of this action-packed new storyline!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CARNAGE #7

RAM V (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by KENDRICK "kunkka" Lim

Miracleman Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO

CARNAGE IN HELL – PART II!

With violence and glory on its mind, the Carnage symbiote continues to carve a bloody path through the underworld with the singular goal of reaching MALEKITH THE ACCURSED. But what does Carnage want with the disgraced lord of the Dark Elves, and what does it have to do with Venom and Eddie Brock?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #12

RAM. V. (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Miracleman Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

"VENOMWORLD" Continues!

After the shocking events of VENOM #11, not only is Dylan Brock's physical body in such grave condition that it may never recover, but his codex is as well. After a Hail Mary decision made by the Venom symbiote last issue, Dylan is about to see sides of symbiosis, the Klyntar and perhaps even his father that he has never even imagined!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #5 (OF 5)

Christos Gage (W) • Paco Diaz (A)

Cover by E.J. Su

Variant Cover by SKAN

Doctor Doom has evolved into his final, most monstrous form yet! The Avengers will need an army of allies to face this threat – but will even that be enough to take down giant-size Doom?! It's armored action on a massive scale for this explosive finale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ANT-MAN #4 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • TOM REILLY (A/C)

GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

Who is the mysterious Ant-Man of the future who the past Ant-Men keep bumping into? Find out here as the Ant-Man of 2549 recruits Hank Pym, Eric O'Grady and Scott Lang to take on a godlike Ultron! Don't miss this epic anniversary finale as the Ant-Man of past, present and future come together to save the world!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #5 (OF 5)

Peter David (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A) • Cover by Nick Bradshaw

GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

It's all been leading up to this – the New FF and the original FF team up for a final battle with a mega-sized monstrosity in this action-packed finale! Will anything be left of Vegas – or the world?!–once the dust settles? Plus one last surprise cameo for the road!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HULK #9

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

Predator variant COVER by Dale Keown

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER

BY MAHMUD ASRAR

New Arc – "HULK PLANET"!

Thoroughly shaken by his battle with Thor and Titan's impact on his friends, Bruce Banner decides that his best company is himself – and only himself. As he sets Starship Hulk on a faraway course, he begins to reckon with what it means to be healthy – and encounters an alternative to isolation he'd never thought to dream of. But this alternative begs the question – who exactly is Monolith?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960620003000911

THOR #28

DONNY CATES (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) Cover by NIC KLEIN

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD

THOR VS. VENOM – ROUND TWO!

Hammer vs. tongue! Thunder vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! It's the epic finale of this dark, twisted team-up between Thor and Venom! How will events from the current VENOM series impact the future of Asgard? Find out here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960609539102811

ALIEN #2

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by ANDY BRASE • Variant Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF

NOTHING ORGANIC EVER TANGLED WITH US AND WALKED AWAY.

"Steel Team," the legendary, unkillable Synthetic Special Operations team, has been reactivated. Sent to an abandoned Weyland-Yutani outpost to recover a project that now could save millions, Steal Team is the United Systems' only hope as they navigate the hellscape that the once-idyllic Tobler-9 has become. Since its mysterious downfall years earlier, Tobler-9 is considered one of the most hostile environments in the known universe, a place where nothing organic could possibly have survived…could it?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PREDATOR #3

ED BRISSON (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by MARCO MASTRAZZO • Variant cover by BEN HARVEY

Theta is ambushed by a Predator! But is this the Predator that she's been tracking all these years? And without her weaponry, is she prepared to take it on one-on-one?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

STAR WARS #28

CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

A NEW HOPE 45TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

THE CALCULUS OF LOSS!

• The price of freedom is examined, as the Rebel Alliance comes to understand the true scope of the threat against it.

• Threepio enters into aggressive negotiations, and Luke Skywalker embarks upon a desperate mission that will test his growing Jedi skills to the limit.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A/C)

Variant Cover by JAN DUURSEMA

Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

A NEW CHAPTER BEGINS FOR STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC!

One hundred and fifty years before the fall of Starlight, another beacon burns bright in the galaxy, a beacon of faith and spirituality. Jedha. The Pilgrim Moon. The Kyber Heart. But tensions are rising in the holy city and dark days are to come.

Jedi Vildar Mac, a Jedi safe and secure in who he is and what he could be, arrives as Jedha's fragile peace begins to crumble.. But a nightmare awaits…a nameless terror that will become the stuff of legend…

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #4

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by JAN DUURSEMA

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Virgin Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SANCTUARY!

• After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy.

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #28

GREG PAK (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by ROD REIS

A NEW HOPE 45TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

THE SHADOW IN THE FIRE!

• For decades, Sabé, Handmaiden of Padmé, schemed to assassinate Darth Vader, whom she believed murdered her queen.

• But Sabé has learned Vader's greatest secret, and now she fights at his side, believing that someday, she may prove there is still good in him.

• What happens when the Handmaiden finally comes face-to-face with the Emperor, who knows all of her secrets?

• The Queen's Shadow enters the crucible! Will Vader let her burn?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #25

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

A NEW HOPE 45TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

DESOLATION!

• The SPARK UNDYING lives in DOCTOR APHRA'S body, and as its power grows, so does its hunger!

• But Aphra's plotting her own escape…!

• As everyone flocks to the VERMILLION, their showdown will change everything!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR BY MILLAR & HITCH OMNIBUS HC HITCH COVER

Written by MARK MILLAR & JOE AHEARNE

Penciled by BRYAN HITCH, NEIL EDWARDS, STUART IMMONEN, STEVE KURTH & TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

Covers by BRYAN HITCH & MARC SILVESTRI

The acclaimed creative team behind THE ULTIMATES tackle Marvel's First Family! Mister Fantastic's old flame Alyssa Moy returns, warning of a worldwide calamity only Reed can help avert — but will the price be his marriage to Sue? A new team calling themselves the Defenders are barraging New York with high-velocity attacks. Where (or when?) are they from, and what is their desperate mission? And who is the monstrous foe that even Victor Von Doom bows to? Prepare for terror when the FF confronts the Master of Doom! Secrets are revealed, worlds are created and destroyed and one among the Fantastic Four will die! Plus: Can the Fantastic Force restore a devastated future? And how are Marvel villains roaming the real world circa 1985?! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #554-569 and ANNUAL #32, FANTASTIC FORCE (2009) #1-4 and MARVEL 1985 #1-6. 784 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94971-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR BY MILLAR & HITCH OMNIBUS HC SILVESTRI COVER [DM ONLY]

784 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94972-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC YU COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, STEVE MCNIVEN, SARA PICHELLI, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA,

KEVIN MAGUIRE, NICK BRADSHAW, ED MCGUINNESS, VALERIO SCHITI, DAVID LOPEZ, FRANK CHO,

STUART IMMONEN, MIKE DEODATO JR., ARTHUR ADAMS, STÉPHANE ROUX & MORE

Covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU, ALEX ROSS & STEVE MCNIVEN

Blockbuster writer Brian Michael Bendis takes on Marvel's misfit movie stars! Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon and Groot assemble alongside the Avengers to thwart Thanos' latest scheme — and they take Iron Man back into space with them! They'll face the wrath of the Badoon, Peter Quill's father and — once again — the infinite threat of Thanos! But can anything prepare them for Angela? The Guardians will add new recruits and fight alongside the X-Men, but which team members will end up star-crossed lovers? And when SECRET WARS obliterates the galaxy, what will be left to guard? Collecting AVENGERS ASSEMBLE (2012) #1-8, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2013) #0.1 and #1-27, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL (2014) #1, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: TOMORROW'S AVENGERS, ALL-NEW X-MEN (2012) #22-24, GUARDIANS OF KNOWHERE #1-4, GUARDIANS TEAM-UP #1-2 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2014 (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY).

1168 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94977-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ALEX ROSS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1168 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94975-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MCNIVEN COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1168 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94975-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THUNDERBOLTS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC GRUMMETT NEW THUNDERBOLTS COVER

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA & KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by PATCH ZIRCHER, CHRIS BATISTA, JEAN-JACQUES DZIALOWSKI, STEFANO CASELLI, MANUEL GARCIA, BARRY KITSON, TOM GRUMMETT, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, CLIFF RICHARDS, RICK LEONARDI & DAVE ROSS

Covers by TOM GRUMMETT

The Thunderbolts have been divided between two worlds! Can they find their way back onto the road to redemption? Trapped on the ravaged Counter-Earth, Baron Zemo and his team of semi-reformed villains must choose between returning home or becoming the planet's unlikely champions! Meanwhile, Hawkeye and Songbird assemble a new crew to face the Masters of Evil! But will the Thunderbolts reunite only to fall apart? An encounter with the Avengers changes everything for the T-Bolts, and a new day will dawn — but not if Baron Strucker, the Purple Man and the Squadron Sinister have anything to say about it!

Plus: The superhuman Civil War throws the team's heroic hopes into disarray! And when the cosmic Grandmaster strikes, can Zemo rise to the occasion — or is he forever tainted by his legacy of evil? Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #64-75 and #100-109, AVENGERS/THUNDERBOLTS #1-6, NEW THUNDERBOLTS #1-18 and THUNDERBOLTS PRESENTS: ZEMO — BORN BETTER #1-4.

1216 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95093-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THUNDERBOLTS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC GRUMMETT CIVIL WAR COVER [DM ONLY]

1216 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95092-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MOON KNIGHT: MARC SPECTOR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC COWAN COVER

Written by CHUCK DIXON, HOWARD MACKIE, J.M. DEMATTEIS, AL MILGROM, BRUCE JONES & MIKE BARON

Penciled by SAL VELLUTO, RUSS HEATH, MARK BAGLEY, RON GARNEY, JJ BIRCH, DENYS COWAN & BILL REINHOLD

Covers by DENYS COWAN & CARL POTTS

Moon Knight's longest-running series gets the Omnibus treatment! Marc Spector gets down and dirty tackling street-level crime as a vigilante of the night. But when his old nemesis Bushman conquers his homeland of Burunda, Moon Knight must renew an international rivalry against his deadliest foe – with Marlene's life at stake! Meanwhile, Marc gains an unwanted ally in Midnight, takes on the anarchist Flag-Smasher and finds himself on trial for his crimes as a mercenary! Can Spider-Man and the Punisher help Marc root out the source of his woes? Plus: Stained Glass Scarlet seeks redemption – and Moon Knight deals with Arsenal, Chainsaw, Ghost Rider, the Hobgoblin and a sidekick's revenge! Collecting MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #1-34, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #353-358, MOON KNIGHT: DIVIDED WE FALL and material from PUNISHER ANNUAL (1988) #2.

1064 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95037-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MOON KNIGHT: MARC SPECTOR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC POTTS COVER [DM ONLY]

1064 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95038-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC WEEKS COVER

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by DALE KEOWN, PAT OLLIFFE, LEE WEEKS, JAE LEE, JORGE LUCAS, ADAM KUBERT, JIM MUNIZ, JAMES RAIZ, JUAN SANTACRUZ, GREG LAND, ALAN ROBINSON & MORE

Covers by LEE WEEKS & DALE KEOWN

You can't keep Peter David away from the Hulk for long! The legendary writer has returned to his signature character many times, across different eras and realities — but in the far future, how will he bring the Hulk's incredible story to an end? Plus: The Hulk finds himself on a strange island with some very unexpected monsters! In the HOUSE OF M, Hulk's newfound peace will be short-lived! It's smashing time when Hulk battles the Abomination! The Hulk clashes with the Champions, Fin Fang Foom, the Leader and more! And revisit two seminal Hulk eras: the mindless monster's time in the Crossroads and the gray Hulk's membership in the New Fantastic Four! Collecting Incredible Hulk: The End (2002) #1, What If General Ross Had Become the Hulk? (2004) #1, Incredible Hulk (2000) 77-87, Hulk: Destruction (2005) #1-4, Hulk vs. Fin Fang Foom (2007) #1, Marvel Adventures Hulk (2007) #13-16, Incredible Hulk: Last Call (2019) #1, Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads (2021) #1-5, New Fantastic Four (2022) #1-5; material from Giant-Size Hulk (2006) #1, World War Hulk Prologue: World Breaker (2007) #1, Hulk Monster-Size Special (2008) #1 & Breaking Into Comics the Marvel Way (2010) #2.

904 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95096-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC KEOWN COVER [DM ONLY]

904 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95097-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NOVA: RICHARD RIDER OMNIBUS HC JOHN BUSCEMA COVER

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, LEN WEIN, DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT, TOM DEFALCO, MIKE CARLIN & BILL MANTLO

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, SAL BUSCEMA, CARMINE INFANTINO, ROSS ANDRU, KEITH POLLARD,

JOHN BYRNE, BOB HALL, RON WILSON, PAUL NEARY & MIKE VOSBURG

Covers by JOHN BUSCEMA & KEITH POLLARD

Richard Rider is Nova, the original 1970s Human Rocket! Struck by energy sent by a dying alien, Rich has inherited the mantle of an intergalactic Nova Centurion! The newly minted hero must somehow balance schoolwork, a social life and a constant string of villains — including Condor, Powerhouse, Diamondhead, Blackout and the dreaded Sphinx, who seeks a secret that Nova doesn't even know he's carrying! Plus: Nova and Spider-Man unravel a murder mystery, Rich's father is ensnared in an underworld scheme and Nova joins…the dynamic Defenders? And when the Nova Corps' homeworld, Xandar, comes under attack, Rich and his new allies leave Earth behind to join the cosmic fray — while the Fantastic Four tackle the Sphinx! Collecting NOVA (1976) #1-25; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #171; DEFENDERS (1972) #62-64; FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #204-206, #208-214 and ANNUAL #12; MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #91 and ANNUAL #3; THING (1983) #34 and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #36.

880 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95094-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NOVA: RICHARD RIDER OMNIBUS HC POLLARD COVER [DM ONLY]

880 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95095-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC RIBIC COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, MIKE DEODATO JR.,

LEINIL FRANCIS YU, STEFANO CASELLI, MIKE MAYHEW,

KEV WALKER, SIMONE BIANCHI, RAGS MORALES, VALERIO SCHITI,

SZYMON KUDRANSKI, DALIBOR TALAJIC & MORE

Covers by ESAD RIBIC & ALEX ROSS

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

Jonathan Hickman's epic Avengers run builds to the end of all things! A runaway planet is on a collision course with Earth. A.I.M. brings a corrupt version of the Avengers into the Marvel Universe. And the collision of the Avengers and the Illuminati is imminent! But as teammate faces teammate, the Time Gem takes the Avengers on a peril-filled journey into days to come — ultimately sending Captain America fifty thousand years into the future to witness a true Avengers world! Meanwhile, as the Incursion crisis worsens, the Illuminati struggle with the weight of the burden they have shouldered. Their desperate, world-shattering actions will leave the Avengers at each other's throats — and give rise to the Cabal! And as the realities of the Multiverse collide, time runs out for everyone! Collecting AVENGERS (2012) #24-44 and NEW AVENGERS (2013) #13-33.

1088 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94549-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ALEX ROSS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1088 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94550-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HULK: PLANET HULK OMNIBUS HC LADRONN PORTRAIT COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by GREG PAK, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI,

DANIEL WAY, PETER DAVID & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by CARLO PAGULAYAN, AARON LOPRESTI,

MIKE MCKONE, KEU CHA, JUAN SANTACRUZ, GARY FRANK, RAFA SANDOVAL, ALEX MALEEV & MORE

COVERS BY JOSÉ LADRÖNN

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

The strongest one there is in his most savage story ever! After a brutal battle between the Hulk and the Fantastic Four, Earth's greatest heroes decide that for the good of all, they must shoot the Hulk into space! But when he lands on the savage world of Sakaar, an epic for the ages begins. This one has it all: Strange alien planet! Oppressed barbarian tribes! Corrupt emperor! Deadly woman warrior! Gladiators and slaves! Battle-axes and hand blasters! Monsters and champions! And the Incredible Hulk! Let the smashing commence! Plus: an alternate "What If?" take, a guidebook to Sakaar and Amadeus Cho's totally awesome debut! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #533-535, INCREDIBLE HULK (2000) #88-105, GIANT-SIZE HULK (2006) #1, WHAT IF? PLANET HULK, PLANET HULK: GLADIATOR GUIDEBOOK and material from NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI (2006) #1 and AMAZING FANTASY (2004) #15.

656 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94968-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HULK: PLANET HULK OMNIBUS HC LADRONN ARENA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

656 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94969-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN VS VENOM OMNIBUS HC MCFARLANE COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by TOM DEFALCO, DAVID MICHELINIE, LOUISE SIMONSON, HOWARD MACKIE, TERRY KAVANAGH,

DANNY FINGEROTH, PETER DAVID & J.M. DEMATTEIS

Penciled by RON FRENZ, TODD MCFARLANE, ERIK LARSEN, MARK BAGLEY, GREG LAROCQUE, ALEX SAVIUK,

RON LIM, MIKE MANLEY, JIM CRAIG, ADAM KUBERT, TOM LYLE, SAL BUSCEMA, AARON LOPRESTI, SAM KIETH & MORE

Covers by TODD MCFARLANE & MARK BAGLEY

Spider-Man meets his deadliest foe as a rivalry for the ages is born! When Spidey's symbiotic alien black costume takes a new host – Eddie Brock, who hates Spider-Man – together, they become the lethal Venom! They'll stop at nothing to take their revenge on Peter Parker – and when Venom sires an even more psychopathic offspring, the result is Maximum Carnage! Plus: The sinister symbiote sinks his teeth into Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Quasar, Darkhawk and the Avengers in this complete compendium of Venom's earliest appearances! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #258, #300, #315-317, #332-333, #346-347, #361-363, #374 and #378-380; WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #1, #95-96 and #101-103; AVENGERS: DEATHTRAP – THE VAULT; DARKHAWK #13-14; SPIDER-MAN: THE TRIAL OF VENOM; GHOST RIDER/BLAZE: SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #5-6; SPIDER-MAN (1990) #35-37 and SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #201-203 – plus material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #373, #375, #388 and ANNUAL #25-26; WEB OF SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #7-8; SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #12; MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #117-122 and SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED (1993) #1-2 and VENOM SUBPLOT PAGES.

1160 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94980-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN VS VENOM OMNIBUS HC BAGLEY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1160 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94979-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

TRIALS OF X VOL. 2 TPB

Written by AL EWING, LEAH WILLIAMS & BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by BOB QUINN, LUCAS WERNECK, DAVID MESSINA & ADAM KUBERT

COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2022

New beginnings in the Reign of X! The old Cable is back – locked, loaded and landing on the deadliest planet in X-history to steal the ultimate weapon…and stop the Last Annihilation! The investigation into Scarlet Witch's death takes a very unexpected turn as the Avengers and X-Men unite to face monster attacks on Krakoa! And what act of redemption will trigger the latest massive step forward for mutantkind in the Krakoan era? Meanwhile, Wolverine is on the hunt for a missing sword – and his deadly new nemesis, Solem, is playing mind games! Collecting CABLE: RELOADED, X-MEN: TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3-5 and WOLVERINE (2020) #14.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94954-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL STUDIOS' ETERNALS: THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC

After the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been redefined yet again with the introduction of the Eternals, an exciting new team of super heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Continuing their popular ART OF series of movie tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film.

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94583-1

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 16 HC

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL with ROGER MCKENZIE, PETER B. GILLIS, RALPH MACCHIO, DAVID MICHELINIE & DAVID WINN

Penciled by LUKE MCDONNELL with CARMINE INFANTINO, PAUL SMITH, STEVE DITKO, MARIE SEVERIN,

MIKE VOSBURG, JERRY BINGHAM & MICHAEL GOLDEN

Cover by LUKE MCDONNELL

Tony Stark is living proof that even good looks, lots of money and world-class technical genius can't guarantee that life's a breeze! With new writer Dennis O'Neil at the helm, Iron Man faces a gauntlet of villains including Diablo and the Serpent Squad. And he'll need Moon Knight's help to defeat A.I.M.! Then Obadiah Stane lures Iron Man into a real-life game of chess that could destroy Stark International! With the pressure mounting and still struggling with the demons of alcoholism, Tony Stark transfers the mantle of Iron Man to Jim Rhodes! Prepare for one of the most influential stories in Iron Man history! Also featuring an Annual adventure co-starring the Black Panther that takes Iron Man to Wakanda! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #158-170 and ANNUAL #5 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #4.

360 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94920-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 16 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 337 [DM ONLY]

360 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94919-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

IMMORTAL X-MEN BY KIERON GILLEN VOL. 1 TPB

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by LUCAS WERNECK & MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Kieron Gillen returns to the world of X! The Quiet Council are the rulers of the Krakoan age, for better or worse. But now, shaken by INFERNO, they strive to hold their nation together – no matter how much they want to tear each other apart! And IMMORTAL X-MEN brings you inside the room where it all happens! As Magneto leaves the Council, his big shoes need to be filled. Selene demonstrating her foot size by crushing the whole island beneath it is unorthodox yet compelling. Can the Quiet Council resist? Meanwhile, the resurrected mutant seer called Destiny wrote her books of prophecy over one hundred years ago – and a sequel is long overdue! As the Council's machinations grow desperate and Emma Frost prepares another Hellfire Gala, sinister secrets are laid bare – but some secrets are more sinister than others! Collecting IMMORTAL X-MEN #1-5.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92801-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN, MUREWA AYODELE, MARC GUGGENHEIM, BENJAMIN PERCY, DAVID PEPOSE, PATCH ZIRCHER, ERICA SCHULTZ, JIM ZUB, ANN NOCENTI, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, NADIA SHAMMAS & PAUL AZACETA

Penciled by CHRIS BACHALO, DOTUN AKANDE, JORGE FORNÉS, GERARDO ZAFFINO, LEONARDO ROMERO, PATCH ZIRCHER, DAVID LoPEZ, DJIBRIL MORISSETTE-PHAN, STEFANO RAFFAELE, ALEX LINS, DANTE BASTIANONI & PAUL AZACETA

Cover by Bill Sienkiewicz

At last, the BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD format reaches the vigilante who was reborn to star in it! A bevy of comicdom's finest creators put their mark upon the Fist of Khonshu in stories depicted solely in stark black, white and blood red! Meet the all-different Moon Knight of the future and wrap your head round a tale of the mixed-up marauder in reverse! Moon Knight teams up with the ever-amazing Spider-Man for a harrowing night of adventure and seeks an odd favor from Doctor Strange! Moon Knight's four personalities come together to debrief the events of one bizarre night, and Marc Spector's mercenary past comes back to haunt him! A blood moon is rising, and these stories look better than ever on the oversized pages of a Treasury Edition! Collecting MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94604-3

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

MS. MARVEL: FISTS OF JUSTICE TPB

Written by JODY HOUSER

Penciled by ZÉ CARLOS, IBRAIM ROBERSON & DAVE WACHTER

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

A dire threat. A dangerous mystery. And only the toughest heroes of the Marvel Universe can save the day! Ms. Marvel is taking matters into her own embiggened hands — but with Krakoan tech compromised, you can bet Wolverine and the X-Men won't be far behind! The best there is at what he does joins one of the Marvel Universe's brightest heroes to kick off an action-packed adventure — but to solve this conundrum, Kamala Khan will need to rub shoulders with more dark vigilantes! When a mechanical (and maniacal!) evil brings her into Moon Knight's orbit, the gravity of what they uncover will require them to plumb the depths of life and death! But can anything prepare Kamala for a team-up with Venom?! Collecting MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE #1, MS. MARVEL & MOON KNIGHT #1 and MS. MARVEL & VENOM #1.

104 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94838-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY WELLS & ROMITA JR. VOL. 2: THE NEW SINISTER TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. & ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

It's Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary – and Marvel is pulling out all the stops! Someone from Spidey's past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying…Sinister Adaptoid! Can the webbed wonder possibly triumph against the might of an android that boasts the powers of all of Spidey's deadliest foes? And who is the face behind the Adaptoid's attack? Brace yourself for one of the biggest adventures in Spider-history – and you won't believe how it ends! Plus: Norman Osborn is back! But what does he have planned for Spider-Man?! One of the biggest status-quo shake-ups in years will shock you as Spidey dons a new costume with accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that – a glider?! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #6-8.

136 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93273-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR TPB

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by MICHAEL DOWLING

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Will Jane Foster don the mantle of Thor once more? When Mjolnir comes crashing through Valkyrie's window, she fears the worst has happened to the God of Thunder. Where is Thor, and why did his mighty hammer seek out Jane? Asgard's greatest enemies — including Hela, Ulik the Troll and the Enchantress — have mounted a shocking assault on the Golden Realm, and the warriors of Asgard are losing…badly. Valkyrie's ally Rúna has managed to stave off total defeat, but the Asgardians desperately need Thor. Jane begins a quest to find the Odinson, but can she find clues to his whereabouts in Limbo — or will she lose herself to S'ym's dark magic? And to save the day, must Jane Foster become the Mighty Thor once again? Collecting JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94694-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PUNISHER VOL. 1: THE KING OF KILLERS BOOK ONE TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

The Punisher story to end all Punisher stories! Born of tragedy. Devoted to war. Unstoppable in his rage. Frank Castle has become the most accomplished killer the world has ever seen. Now it's time for him to confront the secrets lurking in his past — and face his destiny. What shocking event convinces Frank to take the reins of the deadly ninja clan known as the Hand? And once he becomes the warlord of the Marvel Universe's most notorious assassins, will it mean an end for the Punisher — or a whole new bloody beginning? Is the Punisher truly the Fist of the Beast, the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of the ninjas' twisted lies? Prepare for a show-stopping showdown against the very god of war himself! Collecting PUNISHER (2022) #1-6.

208 PGS./Parental Advisory …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92877-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 4 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, FEDERICO VICENTINI & MORE

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

The best there is — and the worst partner possible! Deadpool was the king of Staten Island, and now he wants to be an honorary citizen of Krakoa. Wolverine just wants him to shut up. But when Wade Wilson uncovers a dangerous plot that could mean doom for the mutants' safe haven, it's going to take a titanic team-up to quell the threat! As the two head deeper into danger and find themselves outnumbered and surrounded, Wolverine and Deadpool must make peace in a last-ditch effort to save mutant lives. But what's with all the robot X-Men, and how does Wolverine's old pal Maverick fit in? Plus: The Hand's Hellbride seeks revenge on Wolverine and Solem! But with Earth reeling from the revelations of A.X.E., a risky play by Logan may be the planet's last, best hope! Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #20-25.

176 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92726-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INFERNO TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by VALERIO SCHITI, STEFANO CASELLI & R.B. SILVA

Cover by JEROME OPEÑA

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

He changed everything for mutantkind with HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X. He explored the new Krakoan era in X-MEN. Now the keeper of the mutant flame, Jonathan Hickman, presents his final, incendiary X-saga! Mystique, former terrorist and espionage agent supreme, is loyal to Professor X's Quiet Council for one reason only: the promise that someday they will resurrect her beloved Destiny. But when Moira MacTaggert helped Professor X and Magneto realize their lifelong dreams for mutantkind, it came with one condition: Do not allow any precognitive mutants on the island of Krakoa. What will Mystique do when she realizes she's being strung along? Vengeance burns hot, and Mystique is about to ignite an Inferno! And where has the elusive Moira been all this time, anyway? Collecting INFERNO (2021) #1-4.

224 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93282-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARAUDERS BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 1 TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by CREEES LEE, ELEONORA CARLINI & ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by KAEL NGU

A new crew sets sail! Captain Kate Pryde's got the mission — all she needs now is a boat and some mutant sailors to join her on the high seas. Pryde and Bishop must unite a surprising crew of mutants, new and old, to spring Daken from imprisonment at the hands of the primal provocateur known as Brimstone Love! But can the Marauders ever be ready to welcome Cassandra Nova aboard?! One of the most infamous villains in mutant history might be the team's only chance to unravel a mystery stretching two billion years into the past! Who are the Kin Crimson? The Marauders point their keel toward Shi'ar space, but the Majestrix has raised an intergalactic armada to stop the mutants in their tracks! Cannons ready! Collecting Marauders Annual (2022) #1, Marauders (2022) #1-5 and Marvel's Voices Pride (2021) #1 (Somnus story).

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92720-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE: PATCH TPB

Written by LARRY HAMA

Penciled by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2022

Return to Madripoor with the man called Patch! All-new action, intrigue and espionage await you as legendary creator Larry Hama crafts a story set before his original run on WOLVERINE! Logan has donned an eyepatch and made a new name for himself on the cutthroat island of Madripoor. From their haunt at the Princess Bar, what starts as a simple recon mission lands "Patch" and his old pal Archie Corrigan knee-deep in a paramilitary struggle that will herald some surprise revelations! Who is the mutant Krasny Beth, and how does she figure into the plans of both General Coy and Dr. Malheur? And what are Nick Fury, S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Russians after? Jungle warfare is a nasty business — but luckily, Patch is the best there is at what he does! Collecting WOLVERINE: PATCH #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93206-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

KNIGHTS OF X TPB

Written by TINI HOWARD

Penciled by BOB QUINN

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2022

The gates to Otherworld are closed, and Captain Britain is trapped on the wrong side! Usurpers Merlyn and King Arthur are now in control of the Lunatic Citadel. Furies the size of Sentinels raze villages in their hunt for the witchbreed. Bloodthirsty vampires roam. Cut off from Krakoa, Betsy Braddock is Otherworld's only hero – and to save her people, she must recruit a roundtable of her own! Ten Knights of X will set out on a dangerous quest, but not all will make it to the end. Can those who survive locate the holy grail of mutantkind? The fate of Otherworld lies at the center of Krakoa's future! Collecting KNIGHTS OF X #1-5.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93468-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE RETURN OF TONY STARK TPB

Volume #18 in the Iron Man Epic Collections

Written by LEN KAMINSKI, KURT BUSIEK, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, ELIOT R. BROWN & MORE

Penciled by KEVIN HOPGOOD, TOM MORGAN, STEVE DITKO, JAMES FRY, DAVE SIMONS, GREG LAROCQUE, BOB MCLEOD, KEITH POLLARD, ELIOT R. BROWN & MORE

Cover by KEVIN HOPGOOD

Tony Stark reclaims the iron mantle! But being "dead" has taken its toll on his body, and Tony must resort to extreme measures to keep being Iron Man. What does this mean for James Rhodes, who wore the armor in Tony's absence — and who's furious that his best friend lied to him? Tony must unravel the Controller's conspiracy, battle the Technovore aboard a Stark satellite and face M.O.D.A.M. and Omega Red while investigating a dangerous deal with A.I.M. But who — or what — is the Face Thief?! Plus: Celebrate Iron Man's 30th Anniversary with tales spanning his heroic career, including the classic debut of Squirrel Girl! And dive deep into Tony's creative process with the Iron Manual! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #290-297 and ANNUAL #14; MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #13; IRON MANUAL #1 and material from MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #2, #8-9, #12 and #14-15.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94819-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON FIST EPIC COLLECTION: THE FURY OF IRON FIST TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #1 in the Iron Fist Epic Collections

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2022

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with ROY THOMAS,

LEN WEIN, DOUG MOENCH & TONY ISABELLA

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE & LARRY HAMA with GIL KANE, ARVELL JONES & PAT BRODERICK

Cover by GIL KANE

A Himalayan expedition to find the mystical city of K'un-Lun left 9-year-old Danny Rand's parents dead. But Danny found the path to K'un-Lun and spent a decade there training under its immortal inhabitants — becoming an unmatched master of martial arts and spiritual control! Armed with the shattering power of the Iron Fist, Danny left immortality behind to return to the Western world and avenge his parents' deaths! In tales packed with wall-to-wall kung fu action, Iron Fist runs a gauntlet through the Kara-Kai death cult, ninja adversaries and mystic dimensions — joined by Misty Knight and Colleen Wing! Iron Fist's skill in both mind and body will be tested until his final showdown with the Steel Serpent! Collecting MARVEL PREMIERE #15-25, IRON FIST (1975) #1-15 and MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #63-64.

528 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94688-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE REBELLION VOL. 5 TPB

Written by TERRY AUSTIN, RYDER WINDHAM, MATT KINDT, JUDD WINICK, ARCHIE GOODWIN, KEVIN RUBIO & MORE

Penciled by CHRIS SPROUSE, NICK CHOLES,

MARCO CASTIELLO, PAUL CHADWICK, AL WILLIAMSON,

LUCAS MARANGON & MORE

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

The Empire strikes back! As the Rebellion expands, Luke and Leia find themselves on a mysterious world holding an ancient Jedi relic that could change their destinies forever, but Vader has his own plans for it — and for them! Then Han Solo and Chewbacca join Luke and Leia for a daring heist whose success may depend on the Rebellion's newest recruits. And when the Empire assaults the rebels' base on Hoth, Luke is sent in an unexpected new direction — leading him to Yoda…and a terrible truth about his father! Collecting STAR WARS: SPLINTER OF THE MIND'S EYE #1-4, STAR WARS: SHADOW STALKER, STAR WARS: REBEL HEIST #1-4, STAR WARS: A VALENTINE STORY, CLASSIC STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK #1-2, STAR WARS: TAG AND BINK ARE DEAD #2 and material from STAR WARS TALES #4-6, #15-17 and #20.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94833-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: THE X-CUTIONER'S SONG TPB

Volume #21 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, JIM LEE, FABIAN NICIEZA & PETER DAVID

Penciled by WHILCE PORTACIO, TOM RANEY, RURIK TYLER, BRANDON PETERSON, JIM LEE, MARK TEXEIRA,

ART THIBERT, ANDY KUBERT, JAE LEE & GREG CAPULLO

Cover by JIM LEE

Mutantkind marked for X-cution! Life is as volatile as ever for the X-Men as Storm and Forge's romance reaches a dramatic turning point, and the fates of the Morlocks and Mikhail Rasputin collide! Meanwhile, Mojo pits mutant against mutant, and secrets from Professor X's past are revealed! But when Cyclops and Phoenix are kidnapped — and Cable seemingly assassinates Xavier — the X-Men, X-Factor and X-Force go to war…with each other! Witness epic battles around the globe and on the moon as Mister Sinister's subtle plan of vengeance on Apocalypse unfolds. And prepare for major revelations about the true identities of Cable and his twisted doppelganger, Stryfe! Featuring blood, angst, sacrifice and great big guns as Marvel's mutant families dance to the villains' twisted tune! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #289-296, X-MEN (1991) #10-16, X-FACTOR (1986) #84-86 and X-FORCE (1991) #16-18.

520 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94828-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ARAÑA: NIGHT OF THE HUNTER GN-TPB

Written by FIONA AVERY, TANIA DEL RIO & SEAN MCKEEVER

Penciled by ROGER CRUZ, FRANCIS PORTELA, JONBOY MEYERS, TANIA DEL RIO & DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Sides are chosen, lives are lost and Araña will never be the same! Exactly what happened to Araña's mother before she disappeared all those years ago? Startling new information on her family's past may be too painful for Anya Corazon to bear! Meanwhile, the evil Sisterhood of the Wasp hosts a summit of fiends, rogues and villains so big that Araña just might have to crash the party! And the spectacular Spider-Man swings by just in time for Araña to learn what the future of the Wasp/Spider-Clan battle holds — and what it means for her destiny as the Hunter! Plus: Anya makes a new friend — Rikki Barnes, the teen hero known as Nomad — when they take on Mad Dog and the Secret Empire! Collecting ARAÑA #7-12, SPIDER-MAN & ARAÑA: THE HUNTER REVEALED and material from CAPTAIN AMERICA (2004) #602-605.

216 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94789-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: NAMOR, THE SUB-MARINER VOL. 1 — THE QUEST BEGINS GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by GENE COLAN with WALLACE WOOD

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & GENE COLAN

The Sub-Mariner was one of the first heroes in the Marvel pantheon. While Namor is a volatile monarch, his temper is second only to his desire to serve the people of the mighty undersea kingdom of Atlantis. In this debut Mighty Marvel Masterworks edition, Stan Lee and Gene Colan send the subsea scion on a great quest for the Trident of Neptune. Only by obtaining that mythic object can Namor put an end to the warlord Krang's attempt to ursurp the throne and thereby prove his status as rightful ruler Atlantis. Along the way, you'll experience a whole new realm of the Marvel Universe, meet Lady Dorma and witness Namor's iconic battle with Daredevil!

Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #7 and material from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #70-80.

176 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94885-6

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: NAMOR, THE SUB-MARINER VOL. 1 — THE QUEST BEGINS GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

176 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94886-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

OCTOBER 2022 POSTERS – ON-SALE 10/05/22!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of FOC 08/22/22!

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6

ARTGERM DAZZLER POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900901321

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900901421

SPIDER-MAN #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900901521

WAKANDA #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900901621

NOVEMBER 2022 POSTERS

FOC 09/19/22, ON-SALE 11/02/22

MARVEL UNIVERSE NOVEMBER POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE NOVEMBER POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE NOVEMBER POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE NOVEMBER POSTER D

