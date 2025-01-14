Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: aquaman, Lori Lemaris

It's Lori Lemaris Time All Of A Sudden! (World's Finest #35 Spoilers)

It's Lori Lemaris Time All Of A Sudden in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #35 by Mark Waid and Adrian Gutierrez (Spoilers)

Article Summary Lori Lemaris makes a surprise appearance in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #35 by Mark Waid and Adrian Gutierrez.

Batman, Superman, and Aquaman team up for an underwater adventure, facing new threats and mysterious secrets.

The comic showcases innovative Bat-gadgets, including motorized batarangs and Bat-Anti-Shark Repellent.

Preview Aquaman #3, where Lori Lemaris joins the fray with mer-mercenaries in an epic underwater journey.

It looks like it's Lori Lemaris time at DC Comics! The former mermaid girlfriend of Superman, is solicited to appear in Aquaman #3 later this year. But it looks like she is making an earlier appearance in tomorrow's. Batman/Superman: World's Finest #35 by Mark Waid and Adrian Gutierrez. Which is handily set in the recentish past to avoid any such continuity issues…

With Batman and Robin underwater, dealing with Superman and Aquaman, and always with that Bat-Anti-Shark Repellent on hand. Any other toys worth making note of?

Motorized batarangs, of course, for when you absolutely, positively, have to be underwater. Batman/Superman: World's Finest #35 by Mark Waid and Adrian Gutierrez is published by DC Comics tomorrow. Aquaman #3 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms will be published in March.

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #35

(W) Mark Waid (A) Adrian Gutierrez (CA) Dan Mora

20,000 LEAGUES BEGINS! A distress call from Atlantis has brought Batman and Superman deep beneath the waves…and face to face with the king himself: Aquaman. But this man of two worlds harbors a secret, and it will be up to the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel to thwart a coup that threatens the peace of all undersea life! A new story arc begins as the World's Finest travel under the sea with new ongoing series artist Adrian Gutierrez!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/15/2025 AQUAMAN #3

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

DARKSEID IS…AQUAMAN?! A journey into the heart of darkness has brought Arthur Curry one step closer to finding his kingdom…but is the allure of freedom too much for the uncanny undersea champion to resist? Temptation draws Aquaman to the depths as a new villain joins the fray…and a squad of mer-mercenaries? Lori Lemaris is on the prowl in the latest installment of the Aquaman epic! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/12/2025

