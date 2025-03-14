Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Doll People, Ivy Noelle Weir

Ivy Noelle Weir & Sarah Nicole Kennedy Adapt The Doll People As Comics

Ivy Noelle Weir and Sarah Nicole Kennedy are adapting The Doll People as a graphic novel, to be published in the autumn of 2008.

Award-winning authors Ann M. Martin and Laura Godwin created the original series in 2000.

Ivy Noelle Weir is known for modern graphic novels like The Secret Garden on 81st Street.

Sarah Nicole Kennedy's work includes The Greenies, set to release next year.

The Doll People, written by Ann M. Martin and Laura Godwin and illustrated by Brian Selznick, was first published in 2000 by Hyperion Books and tells a story about the imaginary world of dolls when no one is watching. With a hundred-year-old doll made from china and her new best friend made of plastic, trying to find an aunt who went on an adventure a long ago and never came back. It saw a number of sequels, including The Meanest Doll in the World, The Runaway Dolls, The Doll People Set Sail, and The Doll People's Christmas. And for the autumn of 2028, we are getting a middle-grade graphic novel adaptation by Ivy Noelle Weir and Sarah Nicole Kennedy. As Jessica Anderson at Little, Brown/Ottaviano has bought the world rights to The Doll People: A Graphic Novel.

Ivy Noelle Weir is best known for other modern-day graphic novel reinventions, The Secret Garden on 81st Street and Anne Of West Philly, as well as comics, Archival Quality, Princeless, Bountiful Garden and Dead Beats. Sarah Nicole Kennedy, who graduated from the School of Visual Arts in 2022, has drawn the graphic novel The Greenies with Henry Holt, which is coming out this year.

Ann M. Martin and Laura Godwin's agent, Amy Berkower, at Writers House, Ivy Noelle Weir's agent, Anjali Singh at Anjali Singh Agency, and Sarah Noelle Kennedy's agent, Nicole Tugeau, at Tugeau 2, negotiated the deal.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

