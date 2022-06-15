J. M. DeMatteis's Missing Kraven Story, Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt?

Today sees the last issue of the Marvel Comics retro series Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #5 by J. M. DeMatteis and David Baldeon, while promising what is to come, presumably from J. M. DeMatteis, titled Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt. Suggesting we might be getting another retro series, but this time revisiting his classic Spider-Man comic book story, Kraven: The Last Hunt.

Marvel To Tell A Missing Kraven Story With Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt

 

Fearful Symmetry: Kraven's Last Hunt by J. M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck was published thirty-five years ago in 1987, with what was meant to be the final battle between Kraven the Hunter and Spider-Man. Running through Web of Spider-Man #31–32, The Amazing Spider-Man #293–294, and Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #131–132, Kraven wasn't seen again for another 22 years. The story saw Kraven hunt Spider-Man, shooting him dead and burying his corpse, before putting on Spider-Man's costume and becoming a far more violent version of Spider-Man, on the streets of New York. Two weeks later, the tranquilised-but-not-dead Spider-Man crawls his way out of his own grave and confronts Kraven. Feeling vindicated and with no need to prove any point, he retires and commits suicide.

J. M. DeMatteis's Missing Kraven Story, Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt?

A sequel to "Kraven's Last Hunt" was published in 1992 as a graphic novel, Amazing Spider-Man: Soul of the Hunter by DeMatteis and Zeck, with Spider-Man haunted by Kraven's ghost., who cannot find peace over his suicide. Later comics would introduce Kraven's teenage daughter, Ana Tatiana Kravinoff,  who attempts to capture Spider-Man which resulted in Kraven being reborn as an immortal 'unlife' who can only die by Spider-Man's hand.

Marvel To Tell A Missing Kraven Story With Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt

BEN REILLY SPIDER-MAN #5 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR220961
(W) J. M. DeMatteis (A) David Baldeon (CA) Steve Skroce
• BEN must take on the entire RAVENCROFT INSTITUTE FOR THE CRIMINALLY INSANE!
•  But must he face them all alone? Or will an unlikely ally step in?
•  This is one finale you won't want to miss!
RATED TIn Shops: Jun 15, 2022
SRP: $3.99

