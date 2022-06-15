J. M. DeMatteis's Missing Kraven Story, Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt?

Today sees the last issue of the Marvel Comics retro series Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #5 by J. M. DeMatteis and David Baldeon, while promising what is to come, presumably from J. M. DeMatteis, titled Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt. Suggesting we might be getting another retro series, but this time revisiting his classic Spider-Man comic book story, Kraven: The Last Hunt.

Fearful Symmetry: Kraven's Last Hunt by J. M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck was published thirty-five years ago in 1987, with what was meant to be the final battle between Kraven the Hunter and Spider-Man. Running through Web of Spider-Man #31–32, The Amazing Spider-Man #293–294, and Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #131–132, Kraven wasn't seen again for another 22 years. The story saw Kraven hunt Spider-Man, shooting him dead and burying his corpse, before putting on Spider-Man's costume and becoming a far more violent version of Spider-Man, on the streets of New York. Two weeks later, the tranquilised-but-not-dead Spider-Man crawls his way out of his own grave and confronts Kraven. Feeling vindicated and with no need to prove any point, he retires and commits suicide.

A sequel to "Kraven's Last Hunt" was published in 1992 as a graphic novel, Amazing Spider-Man: Soul of the Hunter by DeMatteis and Zeck, with Spider-Man haunted by Kraven's ghost., who cannot find peace over his suicide. Later comics would introduce Kraven's teenage daughter, Ana Tatiana Kravinoff, who attempts to capture Spider-Man which resulted in Kraven being reborn as an immortal 'unlife' who can only die by Spider-Man's hand.

