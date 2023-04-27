Jacin & The Olympians in Band Of Bards July 2023 Solicits Jacin & The Olympians #1 is a new sci-fi fantasy comic by Shane Berryhill, Alex Ogle and Mattia Monaco launching from Band Of Bards in July.

Jacin And The Olympians #1 is a new sci-fi fantasy comic book by the creative team of Shane Berryhill, Alex Ogle and Mattia Monaco launching from Band Of Bards in July, as well as the final double-sized issue of American Dreams #4 by Dan Kalban and Dody Eka. The comic book publisher Band of Bards based in Buffalo, New York, began in 2016 with the idea to interview military veterans to preserve their oral histories and publish their stories in the comics medium. Founded in 2021, Band Of Bards are now publishing a series of fantasy/sci-fi comics with an emphasis on diversity and representation. And here are the Band Of Bards, July 2023 solicits and solicitations.

JACIN AND THE OLYMPIANS #1

BAND OF BARDS

MAY231615

(W) Shane Berryhill, Alex Ogle (A) Mattia Monaco (CA) Alex Ogle, Maja Opac

Zeus and his Pantheon have been wiped out by the Titans of Myth! Jacin Mukai and her genetically-engineered demigoddess friends use divine technology to protect the remnants of humanity aboard the Starship Olympia as they quest to find the legendary Colossi. Humanity's last hope is Jacin and the Olympians! All audiences, woman-led sci-fi action adventure double issue that mixes Giant Mechs in a space opera epic with fast paced manga influenced comics.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: 9.99

AMERICAN DREAMS #4 (OF 4) CVR A HOUND DOUBLE ISSUE

BAND OF BARDS

MAY231613

MAY231614 – AMERICAN DREAMS #4 (OF 4) CVR B 10 COPY INCV FOIL DBL ISSUE – 8.99

(W) Dan Kalban (A) Dody Eka (CA) Fell Hound

Double Issue Finale! The Jewish Hercules Jake Gold, secretly the superhero known as Liberty, finds himself in a brawl to end all brawls. Fast-paced, heavy-hitting action abound as we come to the thrilling conclusion of this series. Can Jake rise to the occasion and protect everyone's American Dreams?

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: 8.99

