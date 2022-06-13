Jack Kamen Covers Fox Feature's Rulah, Jungle Goddess, Up for Auction

Best remembered for his work at EC Comics across a range of genres including science fiction, horror, and crime, Jack Kamen also made noteworthy contributions to publishers like Fiction House and Fox Feature Syndicate, where his good girl artwork on titles like Phantom Lady among others is also highly sought after by collectors. We've mentioned his work in Dagar, Desert Hawk on the character Tangi recently, and here's another jungle girl example with Fox's Rulah, Jungle Goddess #14. Kamen did the cover on this one, and GCD tentatively credits several interior stories to Matt Baker, though the "Alec Hope" signature used throughout has also been linked to Kamen. Regardless of that, this is a stand-out issue from cover to cover.

Rulah first appeared in Fox's Zoot Comics #7 in 1947, her creation is generally credited to Baker. Her name was originally given as Jane Dodge, an adventurous pilot who crash-landed her airplane in the African jungle. Making her way to a nearby village, she outwits the machination of a rival village and is proclaimed a goddess. Ultimately, she is forced to defeat a leopard with her steel knife and is given the name Rulah by the villagers. Zoot Comics was renamed Rulah, Jungle Goddess by issue #17, and the character also appeared in All Top Comics.

The character was made memorable by artistic contributions from Kamen and others, and Rulah, Jungle Goddess #14 is a particularly stand-out example of the series.

Rulah Jungle Goddess #19 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) Condition: GD. Jack Kamen cover. The cover is detached. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $94.