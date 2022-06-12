Jack Kamen's Tangi in Dagar, Desert Hawk #15, Up for Auction

Best remembered for his work at EC Comics across a range of genres including science fiction, horror, and crime, Jack Kamen also made noteworthy contributions to publishers like Fiction House and Fox Feature Syndicate, where his good girl artwork on titles like Phantom Lady among others is also highly sought after by collectors. But the Fox Feature Syndicate character Tangi is at least a couple of overlooked run of Kamen work in this area. The jungle girl character first appeared in Fox's Dagar, Desert Hawk series and Kamen did Tangi stories for #15 and #16, and also turned in some other cover work on the series. There's a Dagar, Desert Hawk #15 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) Condition: GD which includes a Tangi story by Jack Kamen up for auction in the 2022 June 12-13 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122224 from Heritage Auctions.

Jungle girl Tangi lived in a small village in the jungle with her friends Cheela and Tangoh, which this Dagar, Desert Hawk #15 story identifies as being in the Congo (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the second largest country in Africa). She could talk to primates such as Ongah the gorilla and Chitchee the monkey, and in general managed to cooperate with all sorts of animals on her adventures, which often involved conflicts with various outsiders. In this story, she is also referred to as "a symbol of the jungle."

Dagar, Desert Hawk #15 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) Condition: GD. Ed Good bondage cover and art. Jack Kamen art. The cover is detached. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $63.